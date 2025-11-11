Is This The Most Beautiful Horse In The World?

by

Meet Frederik The Great, a horse so beautiful that he was named after the ruler of Prussia. Though the stunning Friesian stallion hasn’t achieved any significant military victories, his impressive build and lustrous mane are enough to grab every horse lover’s attention. His shiny “billowing in the wind” hair would even put Disney’s princesses to shame!

The horse has a following of more than 15k on Facebook and he also has his very own blog. People are so mesmerized with his looks that someone has even created an online gallery featuring artwork of the ‘mane’ man (sorry). The beautiful beast is owned by Pinnacle Friesians, located in the Ozark Mountains in the US. Frederik had his first offspring, named Vaughn, last year, so his beautiful legacy will live on.

More info: pinnaclefriesians.com | Facebook (h/t: dailymail)

Is This The Most Beautiful Horse In The World?
Is This The Most Beautiful Horse In The World?
Is This The Most Beautiful Horse In The World?
Is This The Most Beautiful Horse In The World?
Is This The Most Beautiful Horse In The World?
Is This The Most Beautiful Horse In The World?
Is This The Most Beautiful Horse In The World?
Is This The Most Beautiful Horse In The World?
Is This The Most Beautiful Horse In The World?
Is This The Most Beautiful Horse In The World?
Is This The Most Beautiful Horse In The World?

Watch him galloping here:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Cancer Survivor Creates Empathy Cards For People With Serious Illnesses
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Middle
The Middle Season 7 Episode 11 Review: “The Rush”
3 min read
Jan, 7, 2016
Could Rebecca Romijn Be a Future RHOBH?
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2022
My Parents Have Lived In Their Home For Over 10 Years, This Was The First Time Anything Like This Had Happened
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
6 Popular Shows You Can (Legally) Watch Online for Free
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2013
Jimmy Fallon Asked People To Share Their Dumb Holiday Traditions, And The Responses Are Hilariously Entertaining
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.