‘Be Amazed’: This Online Community Celebrates Amazing Things, People And Events, Here’s 50 Of Their Best Posts

The world is a big place and there’s so much happening here that it’s impossible to keep track of every noteworthy moment. Luckily, there are “depositories” that store them so we can catch up.
Take the subreddit r/BeAmazed, for example. It unites over 3.2 million members, and they’re constantly sharing content that moves them the most. From animals and traveling to history and sports, these folks touch upon a huge variety of subjects and since the inception of the community in 2015, they have collected quite the archive.
When we at Bored Panda stumbled upon it, we immediately knew that you, our dear readers, would appreciate it as much as we did, so without further ado, continue scrolling and check out a collection of r/BeAmazed’s most popular posts.
#1 Meet Theresa Kachindamoto
Image source: the_female_lead
#2 That Is Sweet
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#3 One Of The Real Heroes
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#4 Hero!
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#5 Racism Is Dumb And Einstein Was Not Dumb
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#6 In 2016, Partner Surgeons Dr Darrell Cass & Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye Successfully Operated On A 23 Week Old Baby By Removing Her From The Mother’s Womb, Removing A Tumour And Then Replacing Her Back In The Womb. She Was Born A Second Time, Healthy And On Time
Image source: g-cm
#7 The Goodest Girl 15/10
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#8 Jokes On You
Image source: wise_introvert
#9 This Is The Smile Of Someone Who Stared Death In The Face. And Promptly Told It To Piss Off. Om Prakash, A 10 Year Old Kid From India, Saved 8 Children Out Of A Burning School Bus
Image source: SarinaCroft
#10 Blind Man Explains The Positive Things About Being Blind
Image source: VerySlump
#11 The Real Ultimative Chad
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#12 Couple With Down Syndrome Told Not To Marry, Prove Critics Wrong 25 Years Later
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#13 This Marine With “I Can’t Breathe” Taped Over His Mouth Stood For Hours In Silent Protest Calling For Justice For Victims Of Police Killings. He Stood Unmoving For So Long In The Hot Sun At The Utah State Capitol That His Shoes Melted Into The Pavement
Image source: MisterT12
#14 The Guy Picked Up The Exhausted Dog, And He Turned Out To Be A Wonderful Husky
Image source: GraveBreath
#15 We Could Sure Use A Little Roosevelt Today!
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#16 Realistic Mural Of A True American Hero
Image source: redisthebestflavor
#17 What A Nice Story
Image source: AdventurousRecord5
#18 Good Job Volvo
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#19 India Is Waking Up, The Mahimbeachcleanup Has Cleared More Than 700 Tons Of Plastic From Our Beach
Image source: 1209743889
#20 The World’s Humblest Head Of State
Image source: reddit.com
#21 6 Years, 720,000 Attempts, Alan Mcfadyen’s Perfect Kingfisher Dive Photo
Image source: 9spaceking
#22 When My Grandad Passed Away My Grandmother(She Is 85) Started Learning Painting To Distract Herself. After A Year She Gave Me This Painting.
Image source: s4ymyname
#23 Way To Go To Save Trees
Image source: smilegeorgee
#24 Indeed A Hero
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#25 And That, Ladies And Gentlemen, Is How You Fight A War On Drugs And Addiction
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#26 Landscape Perfectly Divided By This Railing
Image source: killHACKS
#27 Once In A Lifetime Shot
Image source: ri2dums
#28 The Winning Sand Sculpture Of 2019’s Texas Sand Sculpture Festival
Image source: BenK567
#29 What A Difference A Year Makes
Image source: memezzer
#30 Clever Girl
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#31 Weight Loss
Image source: Master1718
#32 Finally Finished This Charcoal Drawing, And Wanted To Share It With You Guys. A Month And A Half, 120 Hours, And I’m Unreasonably Happy With It
Image source: deaki682
#33 In 1849, Henry “Box” Brown Was A Slave Who Mailed Himself In A Wooden Crate To Freedom From Richmond, Virginia To The Anti Slavery Office In Philadelphia. The Delivery Took 26 Hours And He Later Became A Public Speaker And Slave Abolitionist
Image source: regian24
#34 Great Dude.
Image source: Master1718
#35 Gabby Thomas
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#36 5 Years On From Breaking Her Neck And Becoming Quadriplegic, This Happened Today. Hard Work And Determination Pays Off!
Image source: JewCanoe42
#37 Lincoln The Cat Guy
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#38 Outdoor Rug Made From Rocks
Image source: cooperativus
#39 Wisteria Climbing Up A Home In South Kensington, London
Image source: mtlgrems
#40 What A Thoughtful Doctor
Image source: d3333p7
#41 When Her Husband Died And Was Left Without A Breadwinner, Mary Ann Bevan Decided To Enter A Contest And Won The Offensive Title Of “Ugliest Woman In The World” & Was Hired By A Circus. She Endured The Ridicule Of Others In Order To Raise Her Children & Give Them A Better Life
Image source: Yachisaorick
#42 Biomechanical Tattoo
Image source: Master1718
#43 Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale
Image source: amy2kim22
#44 Cotton Candy Lobster – 1 In 100million Catch! Donated To The Huntsman Marine Science Center. He’ll Be Safe And Sound At The Huntsman, Where He’ll Live Out The Rest Of His Life
Image source: Teerendog
#45 Reminds Me Of Spirited Away
Image source: iam4real
#46 Four Seasons On An Island In Finnland
Image source: H1ggyBowson
#47 Rain Cloud Near The Beach
Image source: downvoteforwhy
#48 Well That Looks Kinda Derp–Wait What
Image source: zaynthelegend
#49 Awesome Photography Hacks They Use In Advertising
Image source: GallowBoob
#50 Valonia Ventricosa, The Largest Single-Celled Organism On Earth. Yep, This Is A Single Living Cell
Image source: TheGuyWhoTalksS**t
Follow Us