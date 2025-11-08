“Punishing Journalists For Speaking Facts”: BBC Anchor Disciplined For “Showing Disgust” On-Air

BBC presenter Martine Croxall has been disciplined after a recent ruling found she breached the network’s impartiality guidelines by altering her script live on air earlier this year.
In June, the 56-year-old journalist went viral after making a subtle on-air remark that many perceived as a jab at the transgender community.
Her actions even drew praise from author J.K. Rowling, who is known for her controversial views on transgender rights.
“Her job is to read what’s on the teleprompter, if she doesn’t like it they can replace her,” one critic commented.
Martine Croxall replaced the teleprompted term “pregnant people” with “women” during a live segment
While presenting research on groups most at risk during UK heatwaves earlier this summer, the BBC News Channel anchor altered the scripted wording mid-broadcast.
She began, “London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has released research which says that nearly 600 heat-related d**ths are expected in the U.K.”
“Malcolm Mistry, who was involved in the research, says that the aged, pregnant people – women, and those with pre-existing health conditions need to take precautions.”
Her delivery included a clear change in tone and emphasis on the word women, which many viewers perceived as intentional.
BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) upheld 20 impartiality complaints against Martine over her on-air script change
Following the segment, the network reportedly received several impartiality complaints concerning her choice of wording.
BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit has officially ruled against presenter Martine Croxall, upholding 20 viewer complaints that her live broadcast breached the network’s impartiality and editorial standards.
According to the ECU, Croxall’s body language and facial expressions gave a “strong impression of expressing a personal view on a controversial matter.”
The report further stated that her demeanor “indicated a particular viewpoint in the controversies currently surrounding trans identity.”
The unit noted that her expressions were “variously interpreted… as showing disgust, ridicule, contempt or exasperation.”
The renowned British author even hailed the 56-year-old journalist as her “new favourite BBC presenter”
The organization also noted that the praise and support Croxall received on social media, including from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, further “confirmed” that she had conveyed a personal view during the broadcast.
“The congratulatory messages Ms Croxall later received on social media, together with the critical views expressed in the complaints to the BBC and elsewhere, tended to confirm that the impression of her having expressed a personal view was widely shared across the spectrum of opinion on the issue.”
According to the ECU ruling, Croxall was “reacting to scripting, which somewhat clumsily incorporated phrases from the press release accompanying the research… which is not the BBC style, and ‘pregnant people’, which did not match what Dr Mistry said in the clip which followed.”
“Altering a quote is very poor journalism. It isn’t her job to correct others, it’s her job to accurately report,” wrote one disappointed user
However, the organization concluded, “giving the strong impression of expressing a personal view on a controversial matter, even if inadvertently, falls short of the BBC’s expectations of its presenters and journalists in relation to impartiality.”
As a result, the complaints were upheld following a discussion with BBC News managers and Croxall herself.
The viral moment has ignited a heated debate online, with some social media users condemning Martine’s actions, while others praised her for correcting what they called a “factually incorrect” term in the script.
One supporter wrote, “Any woman reading that script would’ve raised an eyebrow or puckered their brow, because it was factually incorrect.”
Another commented, “In what parallel universe might the phrase ‘pregnant women’ cause offence….?”
Martine was found guilty in the final ruling of “expressing a personal view on a controversial matter”
“Punishing journalists for speaking facts is a dangerous precedent. She should be applauded not punished.”
However, others argued that the original wording was deliberately “inclusive.”
“10-17 year-olds who get pregnant aren’t women. They’re girls. Saying ‘people’ instead of ‘women’ covers them too.”
Another user wrote, “So pregnant people who aren’t women aren’t at risk… What it must be like to devalue other people’s experiences of themselves so much that you also devalue their lives in such a way.”
Back in June 2025, Rowling had taken to her official X account to praise Croxall, writing, “I have a new favourite BBC presenter.”
In a follow-up post, she directly addressed the journalist, adding, “You’d better not be in any trouble…”
While the ruling against Croxall has been confirmed, the disciplinary action taken by the BBC has not been disclosed.
“She intentionally misquoted a scientist. No matter how you personally feel about trans and intersex people, no one should be happy about a journalist intentionally misquoting a scientist to support her personal bias,” wrote one user
“There’s nothing controversial about it. Only biological women can have babies, that is a biological fact,” wrote one supporter of Croxall
