‘Baywatch’ Alum Went From Feet Pics To Five Figures On Adult Platform, And Her Content Keeps Getting Bolder

Erika Eleniak has become the latest Hollywood actress to turn decades of fame into a lucrative second act on an adult subscription platform.
Now, less than three weeks after launching her profile, the former Baywatch star is reportedly already earning five figures every week.
The 56-year-old actress launched her account on August 10, initially attracting subscribers with personal photos, beach content and something fans had apparently been requesting for years: pictures of her bare feet.
And that’s just the beginning, as her material is set to become even bolder.
A former Baywatch star is making five figures per week by selling pictures of her feet online
According to TMZ, citing sources close to Eleniak, she is now bringing in around $10,000 per week, has accumulated more than 1,100 subscribers, and is on track to earn approximately $40,000 this month.
“I basically grew up on the beach in a red swimsuit, so this feels like coming full circle, except now I’m calling the shots,” Eleniak said when announcing her new venture.
Eleniak joined the platform earlier this month with a fairly clear idea of what longtime fans wanted to see.
“Fans are getting my real life, my personal photos and videos, plenty of beach days and, yes, the feet everyone keeps asking about,” she said.
The actress initially leaned into the fascination surrounding her feet, openly promising subscribers plenty of barefoot material alongside more personal glimpses into her life.
At the same time, sources close to Eleniak now say she has gradually become more adventurous with what she posts, although the exact nature of the newer material has not been publicly detailed.
“I’ve been Erika from Baywatch for decades, but [the platform] gets a side of me people haven’t seen,” she said.
“It’s personal, playful and unfiltered, and if you came for the bare feet in the sand, I promise you won’t be disappointed.”
The actress framed her new venture as an opportunity to embrace her 56-year-old self
officialerikaeleniak/Instagram
Eleniak addressed the decision more personally in an Instagram post on August 10, framing the new account as another stage in a career that has already included television, modeling and film.
“At 56, I’m embracing exactly who I am today,” she wrote.
“From Baywatch and beyond! You’ve been with me through so many chapters of my life and career. Now I’m opening up a brand-new one.”
officialerikaeleniak/Instagram
Rather than treating the account simply as a place to sell provocative images, Eleniak said she wanted to use it to communicate more directly with people who had followed her for decades.
“This is about having fun, being unfiltered, sharing exclusive photos and videos, and most importantly, connecting directly with you,” she wrote.
The strategy mirrors an increasingly common move among actresses whose fame was established long before adult subscription-based creator businesses existed.
The move comes as Eleniak is set to return to the role that made her famous
Eleniak became a major television name playing lifeguard Shauni McClain on the original Baywatch.
She joined the series during its early years and appeared as Shauni between 1989 and 1992, becoming part of the show’s original red-swimsuit era before Baywatch developed into one of the most widely recognized television franchises in the world.
Now, more than three decades later, she is returning to the character.
Eleniak is set to reprise Shauni McClain in Fox’s upcoming Baywatch revival, which is expected to premiere in January 2027.
Her appearance will be in a guest-starring capacity and that Shauni is now a Santa Monica city councilwoman who returns to the beach for the annual “Beach Games.”
The new series includes Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon, Brooks Nader as Selene and former gymnast and social media star Livvy Dunne as Grace, alongside Shay Mitchell, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, Noah Beck and others.
That means Eleniak is simultaneously reviving the character that made her famous while finding a new way to capitalize on the audience that has followed her since those original episodes.
Eleniak is far from the only actress discovering how lucrative the adult subscription model can be
Her move comes as many recognizable actresses have opened profiles on adult-oriented subscription platforms, where established fame can create an enormous advantage from the moment an account launches.
Few examples illustrate that better than Shannon Elizabeth.
The 52-year-old actress, who became famous after playing Nadia in the 1999 comedy American Pie, launched her own subscription account in April 2026.
Nine days later, she said she had made more than $1 million.
officialerikaeleniak/Instagram
“It was really surprising, and I was honoured that my fans came out and supported me,” she said. “I had no idea what to expect, and the response has been really amazing. I’m chatting with people all the time and it’s been a lot of fun”
Elizabeth had joined while going through a divorce and considering how to restart parts of her professional life. She later said she had been living largely from her savings for around a decade, making the sudden financial success especially significant.
Like Eleniak, she has also suggested that her content may become bolder as she grows more comfortable.
“I do all kinds of content, but I don’t even know what my boundaries will be,” Elizabeth said. “I’m still exploring it and, as I become more comfortable with it, I’m going to push those boundaries.”
“She looks great,” a viewer said
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