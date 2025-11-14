Bauhaus Inspired Interior In Vilnius

Architecture studio AIAI architects introduce interior project that was influenced by Bauhaus 100 anniversary and artist Piet Mondrian. The cozy 36-seat restaurant “LOLA” is situated on the edge of Vilniu’s old town and is always overcrowded with new visitors during weekend brunches.
The main space is shaped with sharp lines, painted with primary colors and black lines. Architects have used the main elements of the famous De Stijl artworks and connected them with raw materials: concrete, wood, and metal. “The Bauhaus anniversary was a perfect impact on this project. Inspired by aesthetics, forms and details we’ve created a colorful dedication for this movement”- said, architects.
The square form tables are made from rough terrazzo tiles and are aligned with retro-style chairs and sphere ceiling lamps. The bar front astonishes with lots of blue and some red and yellow areas. The architects also gave lots of attention to black and white details.
Every perspective of the interior is full of colors and textures and gives an opportunity to feel the famous period. That’s the reason why the new restaurant quickly became a favorite place for social media day stories and selfies. “You just need to find your angle” – said, architects.
The restaurant has good visibility from the street and attracts a lot of drivers and passersby attention even at night. It’s like a full-time Bauhaus showcase in Vilnius.
Photographed by: Norbert Tukaj.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | norberttukaj.com
Follow Us