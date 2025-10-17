Baseball ‘Karen’ Fired After Racist Rant Toward War Veteran Shocks MLB Fans

A Milwaukee Brewers fan, who has since been nicknamed “Brewers Karen” by social media users, was terminated from her job after launching into an unprovoked racist tirade against a war veteran during an MLB playoff game.
The incident showed the woman threatening to “call ICE” on Dodgers fan Ricardo Fosado, who happens to be a U.S. citizen and two-time veteran, during the Brewers’ loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“Brewers Karen” was terminated from her job after her viral outburst shocked MLB fans
Image credits: savagecycles87
The footage of the incident was initially posted by Instagram user @savagecycles87 and later shared by major outlets like the Daily Mail.
As could be seen in the video, the woman, who was later identified as Shannon Kobylarczyk, was angrily confronting Ricardo Fosado, who was cheering for the visiting Dodgers.
Image credits: Foxtrot Construction
Fosado had been gloating at the time, teasing local fans and filming them while asking why they had gone quiet.
The gloating seemed to annoy Kobylarczyk, who promptly responded by telling another fan, “Let’s call ICE.”
Fosado took the racist comment in stride, replying, “Call ICE! I’m a U.S. citizen, war veteran, baby girl. Two wars. ICE isn’t gonna do anything to me!”
The exchange quickly escalated as Kobylarczyk appeared to swipe at his phone while seemingly hurling an insult.
Image credits: tabbennett35462
Within 24 hours, her employer, global staffing firm ManPowerGroup, announced in an Instagram comment that she was no longer employed with the company.
ManPowerGroup stated, “As soon as we became aware of this video, the individual was placed on immediate leave, and we began an investigation.”
Image credits: MikeMoore1364
“As a result of this process, the employee is no longer with the organization. We remain committed to maintaining a culture grounded in respect, integrity, and accountability.”
She has reportedly also stepped down from her position with the Wisconsin branch of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, according to Fox 11 News.
Image credits: savagecycles87
Both her LinkedIn and Facebook accounts have also been deactivated.
Online reactions poured in as debates erupted about who was to blame for the incident
Image credits: savagecycles87
The viral video has triggered a wave of social media commentary, ranging from shock to facepalms over yet another “Karen” incident.
“Proof that stereotypes are real,” one X user wrote, while another quipped, “She should’ve thought twice before getting that haircut. It has an effect on people.”
Image credits: manpowergroupus
Others called for empathy across the board. “He’s gloating and recording while goading; she’s displaying an overall nasty personality. They’re both horrible,” one user commented.
Some thought the outrage was overblown, arguing it was heated sports banter that spiraled. “She said a racist thing, sure, but it’s milking it to claim he was targeted for his race,” another person said. “They were just two fans hating each other over baseball.”
Image credits: TheArtOfDean
Still, most agreed that threatening someone with ICE, especially towards a decorated veteran, was over the line. “If you can’t handle a little bit of light heckling without it causing you to become unraveled, best to stay out of the stands and watch from home,” one commenter summed up.
Fosado has spoken out about the incident, stating that the encounter revealed Kobylarczyk’s ‘true colors’
Image credits: observinga11
In a comment to Fox, Fosado said he wasn’t looking for a fight. He was just celebrating his team’s playoff win.
“I think she just let out her true colors, you know, let herself let it out of baseball and took it out of the cheering into some more personal level,” he said.
Image credits: WISN 12 News
He also revealed that he and his friend were kicked out of the stadium after the altercation, resulting in them missing the last three innings.
“(My friend) asked, ‘Why am I getting kicked out? What did my friend do? Why are we getting escorted out?’ And the only reason they gave anybody is because we’re Dodger fans,” Fosado said.
Fosado’s friend has also spoken out about the encounter, highlighting that racist remarks should have no place in sporting events.
“This kind of racism and ignorance has no place anywhere; not at a baseball game, not in our communities, not in our country. My friend has served this nation with honor, yet he was treated with hate and disrespect just because of how he looks,” Fosado’s friend noted.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Fosado’s encounter with “Brewers Karen” on social media
