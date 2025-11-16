Bartender Gets Appreciated Online For Swapping Tequila With Water When She Suspects Danger Around Women

According to statistics, approximately one third of women have been sexually taken advantage of while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The creators of the Global Drug Survey 2022 interviewed 120K people around the world and the result was really not encouraging. 29.3 percent of women have experienced such an incident, and approximately 8 percent admitted that it took place in the last 12 months.

On average, the situation develops in a similar way – a man offers a woman a drink, orders her more and more alcohol, and then takes advantage and, as we see from the statistics, this, alas, has had a tendency to increase lately. In turn, bartenders are generally just glad that customers are increasing their orders. However, there are also some good exceptions.

Like this bartender named Rise who, in her TikTok video, showed how she tries to read the body language and facial clues of her female clients in order to prevent men from getting women drunk and taking advantage of them. The video went viral with over 8M views, and many netizens praised Rise for her good idea.

More info: TikTok

This bartender swaps out tequila shots for water for women when she sees that men are trying to “fill them up”

Image credits: Martyn Smith (not the actual photo)

In her video, Rise staged her reaction to men who specifically order a double shot of tequila for the woman who came with them, hinting that they plan to get her drunk.

Image credits: iamrisejumeade

The Original Poster pretends to pour tequila into a glass while in fact, she pours clear water

In this case, Rise winks at the client, pretends to pour tequila into a glass, and does it under the bar so that the man does not see her hands. Meanwhile, she pours clear water, pretends to be serving alcohol, and hands the glass to the woman.

Image credits: iamrisejumeade

According to research, men do often try to take advantage of getting a woman drunk

“Men more than women are less likely to believe that being drunk affects one’s capacity to consent to sex,” state Dr. Anna Carline from LJMU and Dr. Clare Gunby from the University Of Leicester in their study evaluating a sexual consent campaign aimed at young men. “Non-consensual acts are perpetrated most frequently by an individual known to the victim.”

Image credits: iamrisejumeade

“Using the victim sexually after they had been drinking alcohol and were conscious but too intoxicated to give consent or stop what was happening is the most frequently used tactic,” say Dr. Carline and Dr. Gunby.

Image credits: iamrisejumeade

Some people in the comments were a bit puzzled, but most of the commenters praised the Original Poster for her actions

So Rise is really doing a good deed. However, not all commenters really agreed with this. One man even clarified that he gets charged for a double shot of tequila, and the woman ends up getting water when she really wanted some alcohol. To this, Rise noted that she always tries to read a woman’s body language, and wonders: “Is that what YOU want to drink?”

By the way, people in the comments also said that Rise is not alone in her actions. For example, someone said that one day their grandma took them to a bar and showed them a mini-fridge under the bar, where there were special glasses of water “just in case”. And other bartenders also decorate these glasses with a slice of lime for heightened effect.

As always, we’d like to know your feedback on this story, so now feel free to write your comments. If you too have worked as a bartender and done something similar, then please share your own tale. We suppose this would be really wholesome for anybody who plans to have a drink in the bar.

