Barry Scheck: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Barry Scheck
September 19, 1949
Queens, New York, US
77 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Barry Scheck?
Barry Charles Scheck is an American legal scholar, attorney, and advocate, renowned for his pioneering work with DNA evidence in criminal justice. His influential career is defined by a relentless pursuit of justice for the wrongly convicted.
He gained widespread public attention as a key member of O.J. Simpson’s defense team during the highly publicized 1995 murder trial. Scheck’s aggressive cross-examination of forensic witnesses on DNA evidence captured national headlines, fundamentally shifting the narrative.
Early Life and Education
Born in Queens, New York, Barry Charles Scheck grew up in a Jewish family with his father, George Scheck, a manager for musicians and entertainers, who instilled in him an early interest in social justice. The family experienced a tragic fire that claimed his sister during his elementary school years.
He graduated from Horace Mann School in 1967 before attending Yale University, earning a BA in 1971. Scheck then pursued a Master of City Planning and a Juris Doctor from the University of California, Berkeley, completing both degrees in 1974.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile legal battles has often overshadowed details of Barry Charles Scheck’s personal life. He is married to Dorothy Rick, a psychiatric social worker, a relationship that has endured for decades.
Scheck and Rick share two children, Gabriel Scheck and Olivia Morgan Scheck, an accomplished actress. The family maintains a private life away from his demanding public legal career.
Career Highlights
Barry Charles Scheck co-founded the Innocence Project in 1992, a pivotal organization that uses DNA evidence to exonerate the wrongly convicted. This groundbreaking work has led to the overturning of hundreds of wrongful convictions, transforming criminal justice standards nationwide.
Beyond the Innocence Project, Scheck served on the high-profile O.J. Simpson defense team, expertly challenging forensic evidence and DNA during the nationally televised trial. He also represented clients in other significant cases, including Hedda Nussbaum and Louise Woodward.
Scheck is a Professor of Law at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, where he has directed clinical education and trial advocacy programs, shaping future legal minds. He has also been a commissioner on New York’s Forensic Science Review Board, cementing his influence on forensic science.
Signature Quote
“This is a case of law enforcement going bad and, in the final analysis, law enforcement corrected it.”
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