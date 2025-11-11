Barcelona Floors: Photographer Inspires Us To Look Down And Discover City’s Culture

What do you think of when you think of Barcelona? Gaudi? The Sagrada Familia? The Picasso Museum? La Rambla? Amazing football? Fantastic food? Ok, I could go on all day like this. The point is, when you think of this fantastic city you probably don’t think of the floors. But fortunately for us, German photographer Sebastian Erras does. And looking at the pictures below it’s easy to understand why.
The collection is part of a collaboration between the photographer and Pixartprinting, and the project highlights the rich artistic diversity to be found within the heart of Catalonia. The intricate mosaic patterns are vividly colored and often geometrically intricate, and many of them wouldn’t look out of place in the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya. So next time you’re in Barcelona, don’t forget to look down.
Like what you see? Then be sure to check out Sebastian’s other photographs from Paris and Venice.
More info: Instagram | Pixartprinting (h/t: designboom)
Generator Hostel
Generator Hostel
Maritim Restaurant
Casa Lleo Morera
Hotel Praktik
Toto Restaurante
Restaurante Musso
Café Tenorio
Entrepanes Diaz
Mercado El Nacional
Hotel Praktik
Casa Lleo Morera
Toto Restaurante
Restaurante Catedra
Casa Thomas
Maritim Restaurant
Palacio Casades
Casa Batllo
Granja M. Viader
Mercado El Nacional
