Barcelona Floors: Photographer Inspires Us To Look Down And Discover City’s Culture

by

What do you think of when you think of Barcelona? Gaudi? The Sagrada Familia? The Picasso Museum? La Rambla? Amazing football? Fantastic food? Ok, I could go on all day like this. The point is, when you think of this fantastic city you probably don’t think of the floors. But fortunately for us, German photographer Sebastian Erras does. And looking at the pictures below it’s easy to understand why.

The collection is part of a collaboration between the photographer and Pixartprinting, and the project highlights the rich artistic diversity to be found within the heart of Catalonia. The intricate mosaic patterns are vividly colored and often geometrically intricate, and many of them wouldn’t look out of place in the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya. So next time you’re in Barcelona, don’t forget to look down.

Like what you see? Then be sure to check out Sebastian’s other photographs from Paris and Venice.

More info: Instagram | Pixartprinting (h/t: designboom)

Generator Hostel

Generator Hostel

Maritim Restaurant

Casa Lleo Morera

Hotel Praktik

Toto Restaurante

Restaurante Musso

Café Tenorio

Entrepanes Diaz

Mercado El Nacional

Hotel Praktik

Casa Lleo Morera

Toto Restaurante

Restaurante Catedra

Casa Thomas

Maritim Restaurant

Palacio Casades

 Casa Batllo

Granja M. Viader

Mercado El Nacional

Patrick Penrose
