People Can’t Stop Memeing The ‘Barbie’ Movie, And Here Are 30 Of The Funniest Posts

That ‘Barbie’ movie that we’ve been hearing about for a while is coming up. Most of us are probably very excited, as in our childhood, we used to watch those ‘original’ versions of this movie many times. We liked to imagine how a life like that would look in the real world and with real people. Those dresses, shoes, makeup, appearances and the whole world where Barbies lived looked incredible!
Now, it was confirmed that the movie is coming out in July 2023 and fans can’t wait! ‘Barbie’ is finally (kind of) coming to the real world. The casting of the incredible Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, directed by Greta Gerwig, for sure is going to be a big hit. Folks can’t get enough already and here you can find 40 of the funniest tweets that prove this movie is going to be on fire!
#1 Pink Dreams, Big Adventures
Image source: RohitaKadambi
#2 Just Ken Things
Image source: notgwendalupe
#3 Lore Drop Alert
Image source: thekatyrex
#4 Timeless Barbie Classics
Image source: KhanStopMe
#5 The Subtle Power Move
Image source: somebadideas
#6 Winter Suits and Shades
Image source: pascalarchive
#7 Barbie Brainwave
Image source: hansmollman
#8 Overhyped Better Halves
Image source: kosherhotdogz
#9 Moment of Existential Cheer
Image source: ULTRAGLOSS
#10 Pink Mode Activated
Image source: heyheedie
#11 Toe-to-Toe Comparisons
Image source: Shai_Berry
#12 Pretty in Pink Flashbacks
Image source: heyyitsjanea
#13 Loud Music, No Repairs
Image source: betchesluvthis
#14 Soft Cheese Vibes
Image source: real_jaris
#15 Unlikely Barbie Squad
Image source: OCHannahMontana
#16 Trying Too Hard and Winning
Image source: betchesluvthis
#17 Road Trip Vibes Only
Image source: goboee
#18 Barbie Vibes on Lockdown
Image source: lucyj_ford
#19 Swapping the Doll Dynamic
Image source: KalachCeci
#20 The Ultimate Attention Grabber
Image source: zachsilberberg
#21 Barbie’s Dreamscape
Image source: RohitaKadambi
#22 Size Doesn’t Always Matter
Image source: styIysh
#23 Unexpected Squad Goals
Image source: capbeebara
#24 Barbie-Filled Battle Royale
Image source: slowpezart
#25 Crying for a Different Dream
Image source: saoirceronan
#26 Unexpected Comeback Kid
Image source: ralter
#27 Pink Vibes Only
Image source: WrittenByHanna
#28 Meet Your New Obsession
Image source: zachsilberberg
#29 Dark Side of Dollhouse
Image source: nitefilm
#30 Pink Power Play
Image source: twis***posting
