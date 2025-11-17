People Can’t Stop Memeing The ‘Barbie’ Movie, And Here Are 30 Of The Funniest Posts

That ‘Barbie’ movie that we’ve been hearing about for a while is coming up. Most of us are probably very excited, as in our childhood, we used to watch those ‘original’ versions of this movie many times. We liked to imagine how a life like that would look in the real world and with real people. Those dresses, shoes, makeup, appearances and the whole world where Barbies lived looked incredible!

Now, it was confirmed that the movie is coming out in July 2023 and fans can’t wait! ‘Barbie’ is finally (kind of) coming to the real world. The casting of the incredible Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, directed by Greta Gerwig, for sure is going to be a big hit. Folks can’t get enough already and here you can find 40 of the funniest tweets that prove this movie is going to be on fire!

#1 Pink Dreams, Big Adventures

Image source:  RohitaKadambi

Image source:  RohitaKadambi

#2 Just Ken Things

Image source: notgwendalupe

Image source: notgwendalupe

#3 Lore Drop Alert

Image source: thekatyrex

Image source: thekatyrex

#4 Timeless Barbie Classics

Image source:  KhanStopMe

Image source:  KhanStopMe

#5 The Subtle Power Move

Image source: somebadideas

Image source: somebadideas

#6 Winter Suits and Shades

Image source: pascalarchive

Image source: pascalarchive

#7 Barbie Brainwave

Image source: hansmollman

Image source: hansmollman

#8 Overhyped Better Halves

Image source: kosherhotdogz

Image source: kosherhotdogz

#9 Moment of Existential Cheer

Image source: ULTRAGLOSS

Image source: ULTRAGLOSS

#10 Pink Mode Activated

Image source: heyheedie

Image source: heyheedie

#11 Toe-to-Toe Comparisons

Image source: Shai_Berry

Image source: Shai_Berry

#12 Pretty in Pink Flashbacks

Image source: heyyitsjanea

Image source: heyyitsjanea

#13 Loud Music, No Repairs

Image source: betchesluvthis

Image source: betchesluvthis

#14 Soft Cheese Vibes

Image source: real_jaris

Image source: real_jaris

#15 Unlikely Barbie Squad

Image source: OCHannahMontana

Image source: OCHannahMontana

#16 Trying Too Hard and Winning

Image source: betchesluvthis

Image source: betchesluvthis

#17 Road Trip Vibes Only

Image source: goboee

Image source: goboee

#18 Barbie Vibes on Lockdown

Image source: lucyj_ford

Image source: lucyj_ford

#19 Swapping the Doll Dynamic

Image source: KalachCeci

Image source: KalachCeci

#20 The Ultimate Attention Grabber

Image source: zachsilberberg

Image source: zachsilberberg

#21 Barbie’s Dreamscape

Image source: RohitaKadambi

Image source: RohitaKadambi

#22 Size Doesn’t Always Matter

Image source: styIysh

Image source: styIysh

#23 Unexpected Squad Goals

Image source: capbeebara

Image source: capbeebara

#24 Barbie-Filled Battle Royale

Image source: slowpezart

Image source: slowpezart

#25 Crying for a Different Dream

Image source: saoirceronan

Image source: saoirceronan

#26 Unexpected Comeback Kid

Image source: ralter

Image source: ralter

#27 Pink Vibes Only

Image source: WrittenByHanna

Image source: WrittenByHanna

#28 Meet Your New Obsession

Image source: zachsilberberg

Image source: zachsilberberg

#29 Dark Side of Dollhouse

Image source: nitefilm

Image source: nitefilm

#30 Pink Power Play

Image source: twis***posting

Image source: twis***posting

