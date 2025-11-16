180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can’t Wait To Answer

What’s bar trivia? Is it a trivia game to be played exclusively in a saloon while slamming down pitchers of brewski on a tabletop? Is it general knowledge trivia? Or is it a pop quiz that’s all of the above but more relaxed and user-friendly? See, we already have so many questions, and we haven’t even started playing the actual game yet! But, anyway, this is our list of bar trivia questions for you to enjoy. Hopefully.

So, what should you expect from these questions? (Yeah, we know, that was also a question.) Well, for starters, this funny bar trivia will absolutely test your wits and logical thinking in a slew of entertaining inquiries about the fabric of the world around you. Just kidding, they are nowhere near as philosophical as we’ve just implied. However, they will ask some logical thinking of you. Once you’ve conquered those questions, you’ll proverbially unlock the next stage, which will then test your general knowledge of the longest-ruling monarchs, capital cities, and highest summits. The stuff we all know but don’t know where we’ve learned it – real classics. 

Now that you know what to expect from this list, it might be time to actually check out our trivia questions and answers. In fact, if you’re a bit on the eccentric side of things, you might even play this trivia game the other way around – first, the answers and then think about what questions they answer. Whatever tickles your fancy! 

#1

What was the original name for the planet Uranus?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: A. Simon and M. Wong

#2

What is the name of the Pink Floyd album with the prism on the cover?

#3

Which body parts continue to grow throughout your lifetime?

#4

What kinds of clouds surround the eye of a hurricane?

#5

What food can be used to make dynamite?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: freepik

#6

What are you afraid of when you have anatidaephobia?

#7

On average, how many grapes does it take to make a bottle of wine?

#8

What year did the first Star Wars film come out in theaters?

#9

What is the largest technology company in South Korea called?

#10

According to myth, which vegetable should you consume if you want to see better in the dark?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Mark Stebnicki

#11

What charge does a neutron have?

#12

Which psychologist performed a famous experiment involving a dog and a bell?

#13

Finish the phrase “The artist formerly known as….”

#14

Which U.S. state has the highest amount of active volcanoes?

#15

Other than water, what is the most consumed beverage?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Lisa Fotios

#16

What kitchen invention took the top prize at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893?

#17

Which sport has been played on the moon?

#18

What edible food never expires or goes bad?

#19

What do you call a group of crows?

#20

What was the name of the first woman pilot that flew solo across the Atlantic ocean?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: NordNordWest

#21

With which NBA team did Larry Bird play?

#22

What year did Game of Thrones premiere on HBO?

#23

What does the average American do 22 times a day?

#24

What does an oncologist study?

#25

What television series aired the first interracial kiss on an American network?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Victoria Strelka_ph

#26

Which rapper is R&B artist Brandy Norwood’s first cousin?

#27

Who was the first person to patent the automobile in 1886?

#28

What animal did Pope Gregory XI attempt to exterminate across Europe because they might be involved in witchcraft?

#29

Which author wrote Jurassic Park?

#30

In the human body what is the hallux?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Matt Hardy

#31

What does M&M stand for?

#32

What is the city of Indianapolis’s nickname?

#33

Which racehorse won the Triple Crown in 1973?

#34

What was the very first soda to be consumed in space?

#35

What is the cause of most power outages?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Kindel Media

#36

The tongue of a blue whale weighs about the same as which animal?

#37

Which state has the most tornadoes on average?

#38

What is the name of Arya Stark’s sword in the HBO show Game of Thrones?

#39

What is the name of the Salvador Dali painting with the melting watches?

#40

Between the two sisters Venus and Serena Williams, which sister has won more grand slam tennis titles?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Pixabay

#41

Nova Scotia is on which coast of Canada?

#42

What countries make up the United Kingdom?

#43

What U.S. state drinks the most alcohol per person?

#44

What is the most commonly transplanted organ from living donors?

#45

What is Chandler’s last name in the Friends series?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Office of National Drug Control Policy

#46

Where did karaoke originate?

#47

What is the name of the world’s longest river?

#48

Who is the longest-reigning English queen?

#49

Which chess piece can move the most spaces in any direction?

#50

In 1903, the first woman ever won the Nobel Prize. What was her name?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Anastacia Dvi

#51

Per capita, what country eats the most chocolate?

#52

Which scientist proposed that the sun was the center of the universe?

#53

The Arrector Pili muscles produce which phenomenon in the human body?

#54

Which sense has the closest link to memory?

#55

What is the name of Charles Darwin’s theory about mammals with the best genes living on for generations?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Library of Congress

#56

Who was the primary scientist on the Manhattan Project?

#57

Will you become taller if you go into space?

#58

Until Frozen was released in 2013, what was the highest-grossing animated film of all time?

#59

Which actress has received the most Oscar nominations?

#60

The Wrench, Lead Pipe, Revolver, Candlestick, Knife, and what else are the weapons in the board game Clue?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Alexander Lyashkov

#61

Who produced Michael Jackson’s songs “Thriller,” “Bad,” and “Off the Wall”?

#62

During what war were tanks first used in battle?

#63

Which volcano caused the destruction of the Roman city Pompeii?

#64

What was the name of the mystic man who lived with the Romanov family?

#65

During World War II, what countries were in the original Axis powers?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Mark

#66

Which player has played the most games for the NHL?

#67

Which team has made the most appearances at the Super Bowl?

#68

In 1930, what was the country that won the very first World Cup in soccer?

#69

What is the capital city of New York State?

#70

Where in the world is the sun not visible for 186 days?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: FURKAN

#71

What is the smallest state in the U.S.?

#72

What is the tallest waterfall in the world?

#73

Which famous singer’s documentary was released in 2020 and is titled Miss Americana?

#74

Which young artist claimed five Grammys at the 2020 Grammy Awards?

#75

What year was McDonald’s founded?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Mikechie Esparagoza

#76

What is the world’s oldest and most widely consumed alcoholic drink?

#77

What did Lady Diana work as prior to getting married into the royal family?

#78

What is the only vowel on a standard computer keyboard that is not in the top line of letters?

#79

What is the name of the classic Christmas song that Mariah Carey released in the 90’s?

#80

Which film was the first non-English language film to win an Oscar for Best Picture?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Mirko Fabian

#81

In Greek mythology, who is the god of wine?

#82

What is the national fruit of the United States?

#83

What flower does saffron come from?

#84

What shape is in the center of the Japanese flag?

#85

What is the Greek name of the mythological hero Hercules?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Bequest of Fannie F. Einstein, in memory of Emanuel Einstein, 1917

#86

Which play did William Shakespeare write specifically for King James I?

#87

What drink did the first vending machine dispense?

#88

Which material was the first ice hockey puck made from?

#89

Iceland diverted some roads so that drivers do not disturb what creature?

#90

How long is the Ninety Mile Beach in New Zealand?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: BB Aussie Fab

#91

What materials did the costume designers for Game of Thrones use for the Night Watch cloaks?

#92

What do koalas feed their newborns?

#93

What act did Russia recently introduce as a competitive sport?

#94

How many chambers does the human heart have?

#95

What was the father of genetics Gregor Mendel’s occupation?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Nolabob

#96

What is the fifth planet from the sun?

#97

The Great Barrier Reef is off the coast of which continent?

#98

Does sound travel faster through air or water?

#99

What does DNA stand for?

#100

Name at least three members of the British comedy group Monty Python.

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

#101

Where was the Nutcracker ballet first performed?

#102

In the Peanuts comics, who is Lucy Van Pelt infatuated with?

#103

Which book begins with the sentence “Marley was dead, to begin with”?

#104

In the Disney film Air Bud, what food does Josh use to lure Buddy out of the bushes?

#105

Which 1970s horror film had the tagline, “In space, no one can hear you scream”?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

#106

What is the only thing that can produce the energy needed to kick-start the Flux Capacitor in Back to the Future?

#107

Which famous composer was born in 1771 in Berlin?

#108

What Richard Wagner song is closely associated with the Francis Ford Coppola film Apocalypse Now?

#109

In “Peter and the Wolf,” which instrument represents the Cat?

#110

Which song ran the most consecutive weeks on the Billboard charts?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Elina Sazonova

#111

What horror actor performed the evil laugh at the end of the “Thriller” music video?

#112

In which city is the Country Music Hall of Fame located?

#113

Which music group has the most #1 hits of all time?

#114

What do musicians such as Carly Rae Jepson, Celine Dion, and Alanis Morisette have in common?

#115

Which rap artist has won two Academy Awards and four Grammy Awards?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Chase Fade

#116

What is the name of the movie that featured Vanilla Ice in a leading role?

#117

Which country gave the United States the Statue of Liberty as a gift?

#118

What was the name of Secretary of State Alexander Hamilton’s wife?

#119

What was Johnny Appleseed’s real name?

#120

Which historical figure was the inspiration for the Teddy bear?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Ali Müftüoğulları

#121

What was the name of the first American colony?

#122

What was the actual date that Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence?

#123

How many wives did King Henry VIII behead?

#124

Who was the leader of the USSR from 1917 to 1922?

#125

Who was the leader of U.S. forces during the Battle of the Little Big Horn?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Unknown Charles Marion Russell

#126

Which historical figure spearheaded the Protestant Reformation?

#127

In which building did the Chicago Bulls play their home games?

#128

Which team won the Super Bowl in 1967?

#129

Which hockey player has scored the most goals in NHL history?

#130

Which NFL team went to four consecutive Super Bowl Games from 1991 to 1994 and lost all four games?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Jean-Daniel Francoeur

#131

Which tournament did Tiger Woods win in 1997 by 12 strokes?

#132

What is the capital city of the U.S. state of Missouri?

#133

What city is the capital city of New Zealand?

#134

Which river goes through the Grand Canyon?

#135

Edinburgh and Glasgow are located in which country?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Andrew Stutesman

#136

What is the world’s largest lake?

#137

Madagascar is located in which body of water?

#138

One country shares a border with 14 different nations and crosses 8 time zones. Which country is it?

#139

Which ocean sees the most travelers?

#140

What is the capital of Spain?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Chris Boland

#141

What is the most populous city in the world?

#142

What is the name of the Pacific Ocean region that has frequent earthquakes and many active volcanoes?

#143

What is the smallest independent country in the world?

#144

What US state is the famous Area 51 located in?

#145

What city has the most diverse language culture in the world?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Marina Leonova

#146

What is the diameter of a standard dartboard?

#147

The Munich beer festival is held in which month?

#148

Who were known as the “Fab Four”?

#149

What is the highest-grossing video game franchise to date?

#150

Which royal couple recently asked to be relieved of their duties?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Darrell Fraser

#151

Who has the most followers on Instagram?

#152

Pulque is a beer made from what?

#153

Who starred as Mr. Rogers in the film It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood?

#154

What year was Prince George born?

#155

Who was the first singer to ever appear on the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Artsemi Simanenkau

#156

What is the national animal of Canada?

#157

In a bar, if you were to order a boilermaker, what would you get?

#158

How many years were between the two L.A. Olympics?

#159

“Alcohol” is a word derived from which language?

#160

Which famous politician’s mother created the Manhattan cocktail?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Marcelo Verfe

#161

Which Japanese spirit is served warm?

#162

What medical tool was developed in 1612 by Sanctorius?

#163

What was the most bombed place in World War II?

#164

What is the record for red cards given in a single soccer game?

#165

What did Wilhelm Roentgen accidentally discover in 1895?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: selbst

#166

What is the roman numeral for 500?

#167

What is called when a bottle of champagne is opened with a sword?

#168

Who was the first Western explorer to reach China?

#169

What is the most widely spoken language in the world?

#170

What was Rodgers and Hammerstein’s first musical?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Sudan Ouyang

#171

Which is the only team to play a perfect season?

#172

Which player has won the MVP award six times?

#173

Who was the youngest NHL player ever?

#174

Which NBA player retired in 1993 to play minor league basketball for a couple of years?

#175

What are the names of Kim & Kanye’s four children?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: NEOM

#176

What soft drink began in Morison’d Drug Store in Wako, Texas in 1885?

#177

How many times has Kim Kardashian been married?

#178

Who wore a dress made out of meat at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards?

#179

Where did Peter Pan first meet Tinker Bell?

#180

Who is the richest Kardashian/Jenner sister?

180 Bar Trivia Questions We Just Can&#8217;t Wait To Answer

Image source: Ahmet Sali

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
