Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: “An Idea From TikTok”

by

Big events and surprises rarely mix well. When dozens of people need to coordinate to keep everything running smoothly, last-minute changes can quickly turn a pleasant day into a frustrating chore.

However, when Reddit user BlueberryImmediate25 and her husband attended a wedding, they discovered that the dress code had been changed just the night before. And they weren’t alone.

Most guests had no idea that blue had been suddenly added to the “do not wear” list, and as a result, they were excluded from the main photoshoot!

When people attend a wedding, they just want to have a good time

Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: “An Idea From TikTok”

But last-minute dress code changes got in the way this time

Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;

Image credits: sonjachnyj / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;

Image credits: photoroyalty / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;

Image credits: BlueberryImmediate25

People said the couple should have been more considerate of their guests

Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;
Couple Finds Out They Wore The Wrong Color To A Wedding: &#8220;An Idea From TikTok&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know About “The Gilded Age”
3 min read
Feb, 18, 2022
10 Must-Have Black Friday Deals at Amazon
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Selene: Our Natural Landscape As A Continuous, Celestial Entity
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman Shares A Hilarious Conversation Between Her And Her Landlord Who Hired A Cat As Pest Control
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
This Secluded Library In The Woods Is Every Book Lover’s Dream
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“I Was So Confused And Shocked”: Woman Called Selfish By Bride Because She Lost Some Weight
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025