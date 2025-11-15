Let Me Show You The Beauty Of The Baltic Sea Which I’ve Captured Throughout 10 Years (32 Pics)

Sea can be in different moods. This is what I wanted to photograph: its calm and its anger.
I am a photographer living by the Baltic Sea. That sea is considered by many people to be uninteresting. I think that’s not true. I like getting out of bed before dawn, going to the sea, watching and photographing. And every time I am convincing myself that the Baltic Sea is a beautiful sea! At any time of the year, in any weather, it shows many of its faces: calm and quiet, angry and dynamic. Romantic and noisy. Cold as ice and hot as fire.
