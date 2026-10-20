Bailee Madison: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Bailee Madison
October 15, 1999
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US
27 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Bailee Madison?
Bailee Madison is an American actress recognized across film and television for her expressive emotional range. She developed a reputation for working seamlessly alongside Hollywood veterans while carrying major dramatic storylines in feature films and network television.
Madison gained breakout notice starring as May Belle Aarons in the feature film Bridge to Terabithia. That poignant performance resonated with viewers and solidified her status as a standout talent.
Early Life and Education
Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Bailee Madison grew up in a large creative household. As the youngest of seven children raised by her mother Patricia, she began appearing in national commercials when she was only two weeks old.
On-set schooling provided structure while she balanced early acting auditions with traditional academic subjects. She completed her education through customized tutoring programs on production sets, allowing her to pursue full-time film roles without interruption.
Notable Relationships
Currently in a relationship with musician Blake Richardson, Bailee Madison previously dated model Alex Lange. Her connection with Richardson began in 2019, drawing warm support from fans as the couple frequently shared highlights of their creative ventures.
The actress has no children and maintains a relatively focused personal life away from tabloids. She continues to prioritize her acting projects and musical collaborations alongside Richardson while keeping her inner circle closely guarded.
Career Highlights
Madison achieved early critical acclaim starring in the drama film Brothers. Her powerful performance earned a Critics Choice Award nomination, which paved the way for co-starring roles in Just Go with It and Parental Guidance.
Transitioning to television, she anchored major roles in Good Witch and Pretty Little Liars. She portrayed Grace Russell across multiple seasons of Good Witch before starring as Imogen Adams in the HBO Max slasher series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.
To date, Madison has won three Young Artist Awards for her screen roles. She expanded into music with her debut pop single “Kinda Fun,” reinforcing her legacy as a versatile entertainer across contemporary media.
Signature Quote
“I think it is so important to always remain true to who you are, stay humble, and surround yourself with people who lift you up.”
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