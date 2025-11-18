50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

by

Getting a tattoo can be a sort of leap of faith. As wonderful and clear as the drawing may be, it ultimately comes down to the tattoo artist’s ability to use their machines. Unfortunately, that means that some folks out there have ink that serves as a warning to always do your research beforehand.

This Instagram page is dedicated to some of the most questionable, bizarre and downright terrible tattoos out there. So get comfortable as you read through, prepare to be deeply confused by how someone could want that, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts below.

More info: Ignorantsheet

#1 Mind-Bending Ink

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#2 No Shame Zone

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#3 Muscle Goals, Kinda Reached

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#4 Blue Collar Rapper Vibes

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#5 Built-In Excavator Skills

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#6 Waves of Irony

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#7 The Half-Hearted Haircut

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#8 Hidden Art Confusion

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#9 Regrets in Ink

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#10 When Ink Goes Wrong

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#11 Tentacle Trouble

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#12 Permanent Eyebrow Goals

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#13 Artistic Oops Moment

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#14 Belly Button Takes Center Stage

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#15 Birds of a Forehead

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#16 Birds of a feather tattoo together

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#17 Tangled Thoughts Only

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#18 Quirky Ink Surprise

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#19 Face Swap with Ink

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#20 Hidden Faces Revealed

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#21 Bandana, But Make It Permanent

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#22 Quirky Confidence Unleashed

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#23 Modern Art or Brave Choice?

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#24 Expectation vs Reality Ink

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#25 Chicken Wings, But Make It Literal

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#26 Permanent April Showers

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#27 Checkmate or Just Checking In

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#28 Tattoo Oops Moment

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#29 Six-Pack Goals

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#30 Leg Day, Every Day

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#31 Silent But Spiky

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#32 Burger Brain Energy

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#33 Permanent Ice Cream Rant

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#34 Unlikely Crew Goals

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#35 Blink and You’ll Miss It

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#36 List of Exes, Meet the Marker

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#37 Ink Dreams vs Reality

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#38 Abstract Art Gone Wrong

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#39 Sunburn with a Statement

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#40 Sunshine With a Twist

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#41 Tattoo or Optical Illusion?

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#42 Ink Meets Stubble Drama

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#43 Sketchbook Came to Life

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#44 Palm Party Starfish

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#45 Sketchy Celebrity Mix-Up

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#46 When Tears Don’t Come Easy

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#47 When Art Goes Off Script

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#48 Permanent Prescription Problem

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#49 Bold Statements, Bald Canvas

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

#50 Nailed The Detail

50 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ignorantsheet

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
These Hyper-Realistic Socks Will Turn Your Feet Into Beautiful Animal Paws
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Window Snow Art That I Created Using Snow Spray
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Asian Beetle vs Ladybug: Which Is Invasive? (And How To Get Rid Of It)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Tragic Story of Paige Birgfeld
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2018
That Time Stephen Colbert Stayed in Character at a Real Congressional Hearing
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2017
Girl’s Idol Visits Her Instead Of Answering Her Heartwarming Letter
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.