53 Times Tattoo Artist’s Talent Was Wasted On Questionable Ideas

Humans have been using ink to turn their skin into a canvas for thousands of years. You might get inked to honor someone, mark a milestone, or just look cool at a party. Whatever the reason, putting permanent ink on your skin is a decision that deserves a little more thought than picking a haircut.
That’s why Bored Panda has compiled this list of bad tattoo ideas that were either left half-done or completely backfired. Some have been executed perfectly, but you’ll still get a feeling that there’s just something missing.
Maybe they will give you the ultimate reality check before your next trip to the studio… reminding you exactly what not to ask for.
#1 This Violates Something Else Than Copyright
Image source: top_tattoo_artists_
#2 Ummm Is This A Thing Now ?
Image source: DegenerateSnails
#3 A Friend Of Mine Got This, I Don’t Know How To Tell Him
Image source: HudsonArsonist
Some cultures used tattoos to ward off harm, while others used them to mark status, faith, love, or even punishment.
history-144038580/” rel=”noopener noreferrer” target=”_blank”>Research shows that the oldest known tattoos belong to Ötzi the Iceman, a 5,300-year-old body found frozen near the Italian-Austrian border in 1991. He had 61 tattoos, mostly simple lines and crosses on his joints and lower back.
Researchers noticed the marks lined up with spots where Ötzi had worn-down joints and arthritis, suggesting the tattoos may have served as an early form of pain relief.
#4 Brian Griffin Tattoo
Image source: -_HelloThere_-
#5 Momma And Her 2 Daughters Represented💜💜
Image source: gooseygander69
#6 Found On Instagram
Image source: yostio
The practice of tattooing didn’t start in one single place. Rather, independent cultures worldwide simultaneously discovered the urge to mark their bodies.
Mummies with tattoos have turned up in Siberia, Peru, Scandinavia, China, Japan, and across Indigenous America.
In ancient Egypt, the practice was almost entirely the domain of women for about a thousand years, often associated with protection during pregnancy and childbirth. In Polynesia, too, tattooing carried deep ritual meaning, sometimes reserved for women as a sacred rite.
“In many cases, it seems to have sprung up independently as a permanent way to place protective or therapeutic symbols upon the body, then as a means of marking people out into appropriate social, political or religious groups, or simply as a form of self-expression or fashion statement,” says Joann Fletcher, an honorary archaeology research fellow at the University of York in the UK.
#7 Kind Of An Understatement
Image source: GarKitty
#8 Amazing Tattoo… :(
Image source: oldfarmjoy
#9 I Just Feel Like This Is Gonna Look Like Some Skin Condition From A Dist@nce In A Few Years
Image source: opheliainthedeep
In the 20th century, heavily tattooed bodies were a massive business. Traveling circuses and sideshows drew huge crowds by putting inked men and women on display as human attractions.
While the public viewed these performers as oddities, historians note that the decision to get fully inked was often a calculated business move.
In the late 1800s, options for women to live independently were incredibly rare. For these performers, enduring the needle was a ticket to financial independence.
#10 A Little Burning House By Phil Hatchet Yau, San Diego
Image source: Few_Worry_5595
#11 Bottom Text
Image source: 420_sided_die
#12 People Seem To Either Love It Or Hate It
Image source: brattyratgirl
It wasn’t always sunshine and roses for the tattoo industry, though.
In 1961, a Hepatitis outbreak in New York City was blamed on a Coney Island tattoo shop. Whether it was true or not, the panic ruined the industry’s reputation, branding it as “vulgar” and unsanitary.
New York actually banned tattooing entirely for the next 36 years.
#13 The Dao Of Lenny And Karl
Image source: PepperBoggz
#14 Bald Spot Tattoo
Image source: ZombieBait2
#15 Game Of Thrones Tattoo
Image source: ISpyM8
The counterculture movement of the 1970s finally brought ink back into the light. Led by rebellious youth sporting peace signs, tattoos moved beyond sailors and veterans.
Rock legends and punk icons also started flaunting heavy ink, inspiring fans to copy their look.
Around the same time, the rise of plastic surgery made body modification feel way less taboo. By 1996, nearly half of all tattoo clients were women — a massive shift that completely normalized the culture.
“In the past, tattoos existed on the edge of society. They were found mostly on outsiders from the mainstream and usually represented individualism, even rebellion. But that has turned around,” says Enrica Ruggs, associate professor at the University of Houston.
#16 South Park Jd Vance
Image source: leahscare
#17 I Choose You!
Image source: decodeyoutokyo
#18 The Birth Of Jesus (Biblically Accurate)
Image source: moosbaerchen
Tattoos are now quite a common, everyday sight worldwide.
According to a Pew Research Center survey, roughly 32% of American adults have at least one tattoo, including 22% who have multiple.
When asked about the motivation behind their ink, the reasons were deeply personal:
- 69% of tattooed adults got inked to honor or remember someone or something
- 47% wanted to make a statement about their core beliefs
- 32% used tattoos simply to improve their personal appearance.
#19 Most Unemployable Person Ever Now?
Image source: xChloeDx
#20 Seen On Ig
Image source: Maranvanick
Many tattoos are now designed to depict a sense of belonging, according to experts.
“They can be visible shout-outs to a person’s culture, orientation, profession or some other group. Some memorialize a rite of passage. Others show symbols that reflect the wearer’s faith or reflect in-memoriam images that honor the passing of loved ones,” Ruggs said.
#21 The Labubu Trend Is Definitely One You’ll Want To Remember Every Time You Look In The Mirror For The Rest Of Your Life
Image source: HairyAugust
#22 Sick Garfield Coverup?
Image source: MFBloomer
Tattoos today carry far less stigma than they once did. But at the same time, levels of acceptance can vary depending on your culture, country, or job.
A fair number of people also end up unhappy with what’s on their skin, and age is one of the clearest factors. A study found that Americans who get their first tattoo before turning 21 are far more likely to regret it later than those who wait.
Each extra year someone waits lowers their odds of future regret by roughly 7%.
#23 Palm Tattoos, Stays Or Not?
Image source: Born_Ad783
#24 My Cringe Tattoo Is Calligraphy Of My Rescue Dogs Names, What’s Yours?
Image source: tribe_zero
Where the tattoo happens matters too. A licensed, hygienic studio means sterile needles, proper ink, and real aftercare guidance, all of which lower the risk of infection or a botched design.
Done thoughtfully, in the right place, at the right time, tattoos can carry real meaning for a lifetime.
But the ones on this list? They’re proof of what happens when speed wins out over patience.
#25 First Tattoo For My 18th Birthday
Image source: Y0SYS
#26 Interesting
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#27 I Don’t Know Man
Image source: Geekostachu
#28 We’re Making Italiano For You
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#29 I Have No Words For This, Artist Did Their Thing Tho
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#30 I Love Metal Gear As Much As The Next Guy But… (Was Taken Down Because It Wasn’t Tuesday)
Image source: Shinji_Aracena
#31 Because Who Doesn’t Want Their Entire Forearm Taken Up By Pickle Rick?
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Jump Scare From Instagram
Image source: ProfessionalNothing9
#33 Put This In Your Pipe And Smoke It
Image source: Orchid_Far
#34 Shall I Go For This Aesthetic Tattoo? I Need Expert Onion. Are You Expert 🫵
Image source: erotic-sub
#35 Found On Facebook
Image source: CrazieDiamond
#36 Is This Suppose To Have 6 Fingers?
Image source: swiss-mis
#37 Found On Fb With The Title “Show Your Prettiest Tattoo”
Image source: dostoyevskybirthedme
#38 Has Anyone Gotten Tattoos Impulsively And Regret It?
Image source: sassynopal
#39 Negative Space On The Chair🪑
Image source: todayisgummybear
#40 The Ugly Fun Bug I Tattooed On My Mate
Image source: bennuthink
#41 One Man’s Cringe Is Another Man’s Tattoo
Image source: Lonesome_Roads
#42 Free Hand Wing By Rafal Jedrychowski @ The Temple Tattoo Studio In Broughty Ferry, Scotland
Image source: NureekRotutHernunger
#43 There Must Be A Deep Meaning Behind This One
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#44 Full Of Mediterranean Diet
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#45 My Cousins And Friends Say It’s Childish
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#46 I Have Split Feelings About This
Image source: Ill-Pin4500
#47 Cool Reptar Tattoo?
Image source: Ground_Equivalent
#48 Major Tattoo Regret
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#49 Scrimp Cocktail! Done On The Wonderful Jennie!!! From An Old Valentines Flash Sheet Of Mine!
Image source: nickhetzel
#50 A Tattoo For My Daughter An Me
Image source: Vavalgia
#51 I Wonder How These People Are Doing Now
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#52 Sister In Laws New Tattoo
Image source: DwightCharlieQuint
#53 I Love Chiikawa As Much As The Next Guy But Actually What Is This Tattoo?
Image source: kewpiekira
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