30 Of The Worst Album Covers, As Shared By This Dedicated X Page

Say all you want—you can’t go wrong with art. Even if it’s bad, you can still appreciate the effort, the amount of time and talent it took, and other aspects. Even getting to a point where it’s so bad, it’s good becomes an art form in and of itself in that sense.
Consider music album covers: there is a certain kind of approach to album cover art, yet folks still manage to create something that makes you scratch your head. For any reason. Calling it bad would be wrong because at least you can laugh about it, and bad doesn’t make you laugh. It’s still good. Right?
So, with that said, scroll down to have some laughs at questionable album cover art, as seen on the Bad Record Covers page.
#1 One Of My All Time Favourites
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#2 Here’s A Classic From Carlos
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#3 Incredible Albums No.1
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#4 The Whole Glory Gang
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#5 About Time, I’ve Nearly Worn Out My Stylus Playing This While Waiting
Image source: TheBMovieVault
#6 I Really Don’t Want To Know, Thank You Very Much Dean
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#7 I Can Help….. Bath Your Swan
Image source: jonny_sides
#8 Shame
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#9 He What?
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#10 Snigger, Snigger
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#11 My ‘Favourite’
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#12 Divine Disco
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#13 You Can Leave Your Hat On
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#14 Goodnight. Sleep Well
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#15 Do What, Mate?
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#16 Moose Knuckle Alert
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#17 What?
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#18 Check These Gals Out
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#19 Get Happy, It’s Friday
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#20 That Would Make For A Great Hardcore Album Cover
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#21 The Title Says It All
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#22 Yeah
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#23 He Is Over There
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#24 Dudes
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#25 Fancy A Brew?
Image source: imperialbeats
#26 The Village People Of The Corn
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#27 No Mother’s Day Is Complete Without A Bit Of Heino
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#28 I’ve Got Two Words For This 1. Legendary 2. Quartet 3. Trousers
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#29 Too Much Information
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
#30 Gastabud
Image source: BadAlbumCovers
