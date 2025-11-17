30 Of The Worst Album Covers, As Shared By This Dedicated X Page

Say all you want—you can’t go wrong with art. Even if it’s bad, you can still appreciate the effort, the amount of time and talent it took, and other aspects. Even getting to a point where it’s so bad, it’s good becomes an art form in and of itself in that sense.

Consider music album covers: there is a certain kind of approach to album cover art, yet folks still manage to create something that makes you scratch your head. For any reason. Calling it bad would be wrong because at least you can laugh about it, and bad doesn’t make you laugh. It’s still good. Right?

So, with that said, scroll down to have some laughs at questionable album cover art, as seen on the Bad Record Covers page.

#1 One Of My All Time Favourites

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#2 Here’s A Classic From Carlos

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#3 Incredible Albums No.1

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#4 The Whole Glory Gang

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#5 About Time, I’ve Nearly Worn Out My Stylus Playing This While Waiting

Image source: TheBMovieVault

#6 I Really Don’t Want To Know, Thank You Very Much Dean

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#7 I Can Help….. Bath Your Swan

Image source: jonny_sides

#8 Shame

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#9 He What?

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#10 Snigger, Snigger

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#11 My ‘Favourite’

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#12 Divine Disco

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#13 You Can Leave Your Hat On

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#14 Goodnight. Sleep Well

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#15 Do What, Mate?

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#16 Moose Knuckle Alert

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#17 What?

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#18 Check These Gals Out

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#19 Get Happy, It’s Friday

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#20 That Would Make For A Great Hardcore Album Cover

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#21 The Title Says It All

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#22 Yeah

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#23 He Is Over There

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#24 Dudes

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#25 Fancy A Brew?

Image source: imperialbeats

#26 The Village People Of The Corn

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#27 No Mother’s Day Is Complete Without A Bit Of Heino

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#28 I’ve Got Two Words For This 1. Legendary 2. Quartet 3. Trousers

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#29 Too Much Information

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

#30 Gastabud

Image source: BadAlbumCovers

