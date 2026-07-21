71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

There’s something about a terribly parked car that is irksome enough to ruin your good vibes. It can be most especially infuriating when the said vehicle takes up two spaces on the one final spot on the lot.
We’ve all been there. Some would mumble curses under their breath. Others may actually leave a not-so-nice note for the driver. But in the age of social media, taking a photo and posting it online would be a common knee-jerk reaction. Here are a few of them.
These snapshots only prove that many people may need to go back to driving school to brush up on their parking skills. Don’t forget to upvote those that annoyed you the most.
#1 Worked 8 Long Hrs In Retail. Came Out To This
Image source: rutilatus
#2 This Is Why You Don’t Park In The Striped Area Of A Handicapped Parking Zone
Image source: SirERexYun
#3 How People At My College Park
Image source: SnodOfficial
Many people find driving stressful. Buffalo State University psychology professor Dr. Dwight Hennessy attributes this stress to why some are aggressive behind the wheel and come off as inconsiderate. That aggression also creates a less harmonious environment on the road, including in parking lots.
#4 Saw This On Someone’s Car Today
Image source: unknown
#5 This Is What Happens When You Take 4 Parking Spaces
Image source: capacity01
#6 Bad Parking Revenge
Image source: Interesting Facts
“The traffic environment really is full of these everyday stressors that on their own might seem mundane, but they tend to accumulate,” Dr. Hennessy said in an interview with the American Psychological Association. “So the more we do this, the more it piles up, and we just end up with these expectations about what other people are supposed to be doing.”
#7 This Person Who Drew A Parking Spot To Expose The Disaster
Image source: the_rhetoric_of_life
#8 Some People Really Park However They Want
Image source: SimRP
#9 Worst Parking Job I Have Ever Seen
Image source: Bromonium_ion
Those who regularly drive have also dealt with someone who is about to leave the parking spot they are occupying, but is taking their precious time in doing so.
According to Penn State University researcher and professor Barry Ruback, it’s because people tend to get territorial about their space. As he explained, it has something to do with our hunter-gatherer instincts.
#10 Finally Seen A Car Parked Like This
Image source: LsadoreMoreno
#11 Someone Decided To Have A Little Fun With A Badly Parked Car
Image source: kbeef2
#12 I (Black Truck) Love To Inconvenience Bad Parkers
Image source: [deleted]
“Like our ancestors, we humans still defend territories, but we do so even when they are temporary public areas,” Ruback said. “Our research shows that people do become territorial in the face of another driver and become even more territorial when the driver acts very intrusively, such as honking the car,”
#13 He Parked There, In The Van Unloading Hash Marks, After I Parked My Little Car In The Disabled Spot
Image source: lildobe
#14 Ram Covered In Trumper Stickers Gets What He Deserves
Image source: nickw252
#15 Parked Blocking The Access Aisle For Handicap Parking. Get Blocked In
Image source: Wakawaka6913
We also like to hear from you, dear readers. If you have similar experiences or stories, you may share them in the comments below. Feel free to include photos of what you think are shame-worthy parking jobs.
#16 Took My Time To Fit My Red Car Into The Last Available Spot In Front Of A Busy Restaurant
Image source: rtowne
#17 Every Year, Weeks At A Time
In the colder months this guy parks his 5th wheel camper closer in to his house, but as soon as the weather turns nice, he pulls it out until the nose is actually in the street expecting everyone to walk out into the street because he’s blocking sidewalk for his own convenience.
Update: When I reported the issue, I used a web app so my update when I received it the next day looked like this:
PHOTO RECIEVED. SENDING OUT INITIAL WARNING LETTER FOR VIOLATION OF XYZ123 REFERENCE ABC456. FOLLOW UP REQUIRED.
So we have to wait a couple of days for USPS I guess. Boo for delayed gratification:(
Image source: rayberto1972
#18 At A School, Teachers Lot. Not Drop Off
Image source: expletives
#19 I Just Can’t Even
Image source: [deleted]
#20 Surprise
Image source: khaled
#21 Well, Guess I’m Not Going To Work Today
Image source: BreakFreeFc
#22 Every Sign In The Row Has Been Hit
Image source: beefy_weefs
#23 This Person Somehow Managed To Park In 6 Spaces
Image source: person3412
#24 This Person Deliberately Parks In The Walkway Where No One Else Can Fit
Image source: person3412
#25 My Neighbor(With A Driveway) Putting Up A Fake “No Stopping” Sign In Front Of My Home To Save Parking For Himself
Image source: gavins-friend-
#26 My Neighbor Is Horrible At Parking, So I Left A Note. This Is Their Response. I Completely Understand
Image source: sergio_thebear
#27 Don’t Park Like A Tool!
When you park like a tool, you make people mad. When you make people mad, they write notes. When they write notes, they’re wasting time. When they waste their time, they get more mad. Or is it ‘madder’? Now they’re doubting their grammar. Don’t make people doubt their grammar. DON’T PARK LIKE A TOOL!
Image source: houstonjones
#28 You’d Better Not Park Across The Path
Image source: unknown
#29 I Mean, Technically You’re Not Wrong
Image source: windsock17
#30 Someone Posted These In The Parking Garage At My Work. Sounds Pissed. By The Way, This Car Was Parked In A Corner The Next Day In A Single Spot
Image source: Giggdy
#31 The Last Of The Bad Parking Cards I Made A Few Years Back. Think I’ll Keep This One
Image source: raggamuffinchef
#32 Did Someone Park Too Close And Ding Your Door? Isn’t That The Worst?
Image source: Mark Miller Collision Center
#33 This Car I’ve Never Seen Before Has Been Parked In Our Yard For 24 Hours. Haven’t Seen The Owner Once
The red lines are where our property ends behind the car. My grass is starting to dry out under his tires man
Image source: macabre-barbie
#34 They Parked Like This, Left It, And Went Shopping
Image source: PhilRoberts33
#35 Which One Of Those Parked First?
Image source: BullishPennant
#36 Well That Backfired
Image source: [deleted]
#37 Gonna Go Ahead And Say This Person Is Not Handicapped
Image source: o2lsports
#38 Parking Lot Drama In The Making
Image source: OlleyatPurdue
#39 Every Time I Walk I Have To Go Into The Street Because Of This Person
Image source: scottwax
#40 This Made Our Friday. Inconsiderate Driver Got What They Deserved
Image source: oldschoolrock95
#41 Unnecessary
Image source: a_youkai
#42 Found On Fb
Image source: sethsyd
#43 Hopped The Curb
Image source: Negative-Instance889
#44 I Swear, Costco Parking Lot Makes Everyone Stupid
Image source: hotshots724
#45 Meijer
Image source: owiko
#46 Don’t Think He Will Be Parking There Again
Image source: PeteO5D
#47 Gotta Keep It In The Shade So It Doesn’t Randomly Burst Into Flames
Image source: theredhound19
#48 Scrolled Across This Gem Someone Posted Today At A Local Grocery Store
Image source: kittycatkylala77
#49 Hope Whoever Is Walking Is Paying Attention
Image source: swarrior216
#50 In Jacksonville. Not Even A Plate
Image source: Fally11204
#51 How Many Carts Is Acceptable To Use To Block A Bad Driver?
Image source: Kiola310680
#52 Parking At A Bus Stop On Trash Pick Up Day
Image source: Negative-Instance889
#53 Halifax, Nova Scotia This Afternoon. Never Park In Front Of A Fire Hydrant
Image source: CMikeHunt
#54 Facepalm
Image source: xd_jdxd
#55 Intrusive Thought I’ve Never Acted On
Image source: Bey-Bee1387
#56 Parking In The Winter Like
Image source: moleman0600
#57 Upper Tier Of Zero Cares Given, This Is Professional Grade
Image source: gsmitty2525
#58 Selfish Parking
Image source: roop26roop
#59 Came Back To My Car A Week Later Like This
Image source: [deleted]
#60 Got Called A Biden Supporter For Pointing Out They Blocked A Handicap Spot
Image source: KruzerVanDuzer
#61 The Mini Van Is My Hero! The Ford Was There First. The Van Squeezed In
Image source: Majestic_Landscape34
#62 The Joys Of Having A Small Car And Not Caring
Image source: InfiniteOxfordComma
#63 Parks Here Every Day
Image source: MarineDevilDog91
#64 Dummy Was Parked Like This For 3 Days
Image source: NicNoop138
#65 Juctice Served
Image source: m_umerkhan
#66 My Wife Thinks This Is Okay
Image source: Elip518
#67 Sir, Where Do I Put My Cart?
Image source: ThisIsMyBigAccount
#68 I Think This Is The Closest To “Off-Roading” This Jeep Will Ever Get…
Image source: Otherwise-Owl1903
#69 He Even Brought His Own Cone!
Image source: Iamnotapickle
#70 This Truck Has Been Parked In Front Of My Driveway For 8 Hours
We got new neighbors that moved in about a month ago, apparently they run some sort of moving business. This trucks been floating around my side of the street for a few weeks and today it was parked blocking my entire driveway. No one was home at the neighbors house to move it either. Luckily I was working from home today and my wife has Mondays off, so we didn’t need to go anywhere.
It’s currently 1030 p.m., and I need to leave the house at 430 a.m. for a site visit. I have no idea what to do if its still there when I’m leaving
Image source: AlbinoStoot
#71 Dude Blocked Three Parking Spaces Which Also Happened To Be: An Emergency Vehicle Space, A Handicap Space, And A 10 Min Space For Delivery Drivers
Image source: grimgrrl420
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