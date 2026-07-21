71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

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There’s something about a terribly parked car that is irksome enough to ruin your good vibes. It can be most especially infuriating when the said vehicle takes up two spaces on the one final spot on the lot. 

We’ve all been there. Some would mumble curses under their breath. Others may actually leave a not-so-nice note for the driver. But in the age of social media, taking a photo and posting it online would be a common knee-jerk reaction. Here are a few of them. 

These snapshots only prove that many people may need to go back to driving school to brush up on their parking skills. Don’t forget to upvote those that annoyed you the most.

#1 Worked 8 Long Hrs In Retail. Came Out To This

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: rutilatus

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

#2 This Is Why You Don’t Park In The Striped Area Of A Handicapped Parking Zone

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: SirERexYun

#3 How People At My College Park

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: SnodOfficial

Many people find driving stressful. Buffalo State University psychology professor Dr. Dwight Hennessy attributes this stress to why some are aggressive behind the wheel and come off as inconsiderate. That aggression also creates a less harmonious environment on the road, including in parking lots.

#4 Saw This On Someone’s Car Today

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: unknown

#5 This Is What Happens When You Take 4 Parking Spaces

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: capacity01

#6 Bad Parking Revenge

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source:  Interesting Facts

“The traffic environment really is full of these everyday stressors that on their own might seem mundane, but they tend to accumulate,” Dr. Hennessy said in an interview with the American Psychological Association. “So the more we do this, the more it piles up, and we just end up with these expectations about what other people are supposed to be doing.”

#7 This Person Who Drew A Parking Spot To Expose The Disaster

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: the_rhetoric_of_life

#8 Some People Really Park However They Want

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: SimRP

#9 Worst Parking Job I Have Ever Seen

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: Bromonium_ion

Those who regularly drive have also dealt with someone who is about to leave the parking spot they are occupying, but is taking their precious time in doing so. 

According to Penn State University researcher and professor Barry Ruback, it’s because people tend to get territorial about their space. As he explained, it has something to do with our hunter-gatherer instincts.

#10 Finally Seen A Car Parked Like This

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: LsadoreMoreno

#11 Someone Decided To Have A Little Fun With A Badly Parked Car

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: kbeef2

#12 I (Black Truck) Love To Inconvenience Bad Parkers

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: [deleted]

“Like our ancestors, we humans still defend territories, but we do so even when they are temporary public areas,” Ruback said. “Our research shows that people do become territorial in the face of another driver and become even more territorial when the driver acts very intrusively, such as honking the car,”

#13 He Parked There, In The Van Unloading Hash Marks, After I Parked My Little Car In The Disabled Spot

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: lildobe

#14 Ram Covered In Trumper Stickers Gets What He Deserves

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: nickw252

#15 Parked Blocking The Access Aisle For Handicap Parking. Get Blocked In

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: Wakawaka6913

We also like to hear from you, dear readers. If you have similar experiences or stories, you may share them in the comments below. Feel free to include photos of what you think are shame-worthy parking jobs.

#16 Took My Time To Fit My Red Car Into The Last Available Spot In Front Of A Busy Restaurant

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: rtowne

#17 Every Year, Weeks At A Time

In the colder months this guy parks his 5th wheel camper closer in to his house, but as soon as the weather turns nice, he pulls it out until the nose is actually in the street expecting everyone to walk out into the street because he’s blocking sidewalk for his own convenience.
Update: When I reported the issue, I used a web app so my update when I received it the next day looked like this:
PHOTO RECIEVED. SENDING OUT INITIAL WARNING LETTER FOR VIOLATION OF XYZ123 REFERENCE ABC456. FOLLOW UP REQUIRED.
So we have to wait a couple of days for USPS I guess. Boo for delayed gratification:(

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: rayberto1972

#18 At A School, Teachers Lot. Not Drop Off

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: expletives

#19 I Just Can’t Even

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: [deleted]

#20 Surprise

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: khaled

#21 Well, Guess I’m Not Going To Work Today

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: BreakFreeFc

#22 Every Sign In The Row Has Been Hit

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: beefy_weefs

#23 This Person Somehow Managed To Park In 6 Spaces

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: person3412

#24 This Person Deliberately Parks In The Walkway Where No One Else Can Fit

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: person3412

#25 My Neighbor(With A Driveway) Putting Up A Fake “No Stopping” Sign In Front Of My Home To Save Parking For Himself

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: gavins-friend-

#26 My Neighbor Is Horrible At Parking, So I Left A Note. This Is Their Response. I Completely Understand

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: sergio_thebear

#27 Don’t Park Like A Tool!

When you park like a tool, you make people mad. When you make people mad, they write notes. When they write notes, they’re wasting time. When they waste their time, they get more mad. Or is it ‘madder’? Now they’re doubting their grammar. Don’t make people doubt their grammar. DON’T PARK LIKE A TOOL!

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: houstonjones

#28 You’d Better Not Park Across The Path

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: unknown

#29 I Mean, Technically You’re Not Wrong

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: windsock17

#30 Someone Posted These In The Parking Garage At My Work. Sounds Pissed. By The Way, This Car Was Parked In A Corner The Next Day In A Single Spot

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: Giggdy

#31 The Last Of The Bad Parking Cards I Made A Few Years Back. Think I’ll Keep This One

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: raggamuffinchef

#32 Did Someone Park Too Close And Ding Your Door? Isn’t That The Worst?

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: Mark Miller Collision Center

#33 This Car I’ve Never Seen Before Has Been Parked In Our Yard For 24 Hours. Haven’t Seen The Owner Once

The red lines are where our property ends behind the car. My grass is starting to dry out under his tires man

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: macabre-barbie

#34 They Parked Like This, Left It, And Went Shopping

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: PhilRoberts33

#35 Which One Of Those Parked First?

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: BullishPennant

#36 Well That Backfired

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: [deleted]

#37 Gonna Go Ahead And Say This Person Is Not Handicapped

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: o2lsports

#38 Parking Lot Drama In The Making

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: OlleyatPurdue

#39 Every Time I Walk I Have To Go Into The Street Because Of This Person

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: scottwax

#40 This Made Our Friday. Inconsiderate Driver Got What They Deserved

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: oldschoolrock95

#41 Unnecessary

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: a_youkai

#42 Found On Fb

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: sethsyd

#43 Hopped The Curb

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: Negative-Instance889

#44 I Swear, Costco Parking Lot Makes Everyone Stupid

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: hotshots724

#45 Meijer

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: owiko

#46 Don’t Think He Will Be Parking There Again

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: PeteO5D

#47 Gotta Keep It In The Shade So It Doesn’t Randomly Burst Into Flames

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: theredhound19

#48 Scrolled Across This Gem Someone Posted Today At A Local Grocery Store

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: kittycatkylala77

#49 Hope Whoever Is Walking Is Paying Attention

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: swarrior216

#50 In Jacksonville. Not Even A Plate

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: Fally11204

#51 How Many Carts Is Acceptable To Use To Block A Bad Driver?

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: Kiola310680

#52 Parking At A Bus Stop On Trash Pick Up Day

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: Negative-Instance889

#53 Halifax, Nova Scotia This Afternoon. Never Park In Front Of A Fire Hydrant

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: CMikeHunt

#54 Facepalm

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: xd_jdxd

#55 Intrusive Thought I’ve Never Acted On

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: Bey-Bee1387

#56 Parking In The Winter Like

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: moleman0600

#57 Upper Tier Of Zero Cares Given, This Is Professional Grade

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: gsmitty2525

#58 Selfish Parking

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: roop26roop

#59 Came Back To My Car A Week Later Like This

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: [deleted]

#60 Got Called A Biden Supporter For Pointing Out They Blocked A Handicap Spot

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: KruzerVanDuzer

#61 The Mini Van Is My Hero! The Ford Was There First. The Van Squeezed In

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: Majestic_Landscape34

#62 The Joys Of Having A Small Car And Not Caring

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: InfiniteOxfordComma

#63 Parks Here Every Day

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: MarineDevilDog91

#64 Dummy Was Parked Like This For 3 Days

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: NicNoop138

#65 Juctice Served

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: m_umerkhan

#66 My Wife Thinks This Is Okay

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: Elip518

#67 Sir, Where Do I Put My Cart?

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: ThisIsMyBigAccount

#68 I Think This Is The Closest To “Off-Roading” This Jeep Will Ever Get…

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: Otherwise-Owl1903

#69 He Even Brought His Own Cone!

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: Iamnotapickle

#70 This Truck Has Been Parked In Front Of My Driveway For 8 Hours

We got new neighbors that moved in about a month ago, apparently they run some sort of moving business. This trucks been floating around my side of the street for a few weeks and today it was parked blocking my entire driveway. No one was home at the neighbors house to move it either. Luckily I was working from home today and my wife has Mondays off, so we didn’t need to go anywhere.

It’s currently 1030 p.m., and I need to leave the house at 430 a.m. for a site visit. I have no idea what to do if its still there when I’m leaving

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: AlbinoStoot

#71 Dude Blocked Three Parking Spaces Which Also Happened To Be: An Emergency Vehicle Space, A Handicap Space, And A 10 Min Space For Delivery Drivers

71 Times People Saw Such Outrageous Parking, They Had To Share The Pics Online

Image source: grimgrrl420

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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