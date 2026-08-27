51 Things That Scream “I Am A Horrible Parent”

Most parents want to do a good job raising their children, but not all succeed. According to a survey by the UK non-profit family support organization Home-Start, 67% of parents say that being called a “bad parent” is the worst criticism they could receive. 74% said they wanted to be recognized as “good parents,” and 37% claimed they feel the pressure to be the “perfect parent.”
What makes one a bad parent? Is it as simple as a lack of hugs or playtime? Most people have their answers, and in a recent online thread, many adults shared theirs. When user u/malizelen asked, “What screams “I’m a bad parent?” hundreds of people had their answers ready. Whether from personal experience or from observing others’ parents, folks listed the no-nos mothers and fathers should stop doing if they want a good relationship with their children in the future.
#1
Being jealous of your child instead of proud of them.
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#2
Filming your child for social media content.
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#3
Making your child feel responsible for managing your emotions. If your child is sad/upset/anxious and you can’t regulate your emotions to help support them.
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#4
Using your phone non-stop while your kid is trying to talk to you or show you something they made.
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#5
Making your child afraid to tell you the truth.
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#6
Not vaccinating your kids.
#7
Constantly humiliating your child instead of correcting their behavior privately.
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#8
A toddler in nothing but a dirty diaper walking around with a bottle full of soda.
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#9
“So I took their door away”.
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#10
Letting them scream in restaurants and not doing anything about it.
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#11
When the kids would rather deal with injuries and accidents on their own instead of asking their parents for help.
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#12
Constantly making comments about how you should look. My mom and I went to a restaurant to celebrate the fact i had passed my exams with pretty good grades, but while we were walking she just kept making comments about how i didnt comb the back of my hair, how my hands were in my pockets how I walked like I was “going to work”. Honestly made me feel insecure about how i looked.
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#13
Continuing to poke the bear during an argument when it’s clear your kid has had enough. My friend’s dad does this, bro why do you *need* to win an argument with a 14 yo?
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#14
Never spending time with your kids.
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#15
When a guy’s wife manages every aspect of parenting and she barely gets time for herself.
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#16
As a teacher: the kids that destroy classrooms, the kids that don’t read, the kids that don’t bathe, the kids that don’t know how to act towards adults and peers. Unanswered emails from teachers about behaviors. We know. We know you’re doing them wrong. It’s glaringly obvious.
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#17
When you think your kids are your property instead of humans who are in your care temporarily until they are able to care for themselves as adults.
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#18
Toddler glued to iPhone.
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#19
Being 3 feet from your drowning child in the ocean being rescued by a lifeguard… viral video today.
Image source: MiddlePathEtic, Andrej Lišakov
#20
When the only tool in your toolkit is a fist.
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#21
Not knowing basic info. Allergies, doctor, basic medical history, shoe and clothing size, teacher’s name, etc.
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#22
Seeing a 10 year old on an electric bike in the city.
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#23
Telling your parent that they hurt you and instead of them apologizing they justify it and say they did the best they could.
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#24
When your adult child goes complete no-contact with you.
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#25
When they laugh at their kid when they are stressed or have a panic attack. Speaking from experience.
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#26
Dumping them unnecessarily on others
Using them for ‘woe is me’ or click bait online.
Not parenting. Og Archie’s just a free spirit that’s why he’s attacking your son with the toy cricket bat. He’s just expressing himself.
Image source: daminiskos0309, Andrej Lišakov
#27
When ALL of your kids have been to prison or jail.
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#28
Continuing to reproduce even though you have children that you don’t take care of (one with special needs). Total pos in my opinion!
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#29
Talking on the phone and letting your kid run around unsupervised in public.
Image source: Easy_Towel954, Ramiro Pianarosa
#30
Belt welts on your child. I grew up with a father who hated his children. Once my mom divorced him we never spoke again.
Image source: Johnny_Reeferseed, Lucas Metz
#31
Not following car seat guidelines/car safety basics. Kids out of car seats way too early…kids not in booster seats…kids in the front seat. Just buckle your kids properly.
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#32
Using your kids social & driving their credit into the ground.
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#33
Not talking to your child to build their vocabulary.
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#34
Not disciplining or correcting bad behavior, letting kids walk allover you and giving in to rude demands.
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#35
“I dont understand why NONE of my kids talk to me”….
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#36
Took my daughter to the park today and the lady with her little boy near me constantly spoke to him in such a nasty way, calling him dumb and belittling him. Genuinely was shocked, why have kids if you’re going to hate them 😞.
Image source: Wallflowermeadow, engin akyurt
#37
The kid(s) have no manners, no boundaries, and/or any idea that screaming all the time is unacceptable.
Image source: MysteryGirlWhite, Kateryna Hliznitsova
#38
Wondering why your kid had gone NC with you, but you don’t know why and that it’s definitely their fault though for being ungrateful.
Image source: yudhajeet0304, Kindel Media
#39
Naming your child something stupid.
Image source: Prostock26, Natalia S
#40
Coming to the rated R hardcore horror film with your 7 year old.
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#41
Children who act like “little adults.” If a kid acts like an adult then they may be having to manage their parents.
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#42
Hating the father of your child more than you love the child you made with him.
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#43
Never admitting you were wrong and apologizing for said transgressions. That will lose respect really quickly.
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#44
The one driving down the street with a cigarette hanging out of their mouth and a kid in a booster seat in the back.
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#45
Unrestricted technology. I know a lot of people don’t wanna be helicopter parents, but I work in children’s mental healthcare and just the other day I sat in a long presentation about how u should give ur toddler under 3 y/o a cigarette before you give them a tablet because the long-term effect of one cigarette at that age is better than screen time everyday which is why it’s not recommended for any child under 3. Really changes how u think when u see these kids who can’t function without a screen day in and day out.
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#46
Letting your little darlings stand at the baggage carousel preventing those of us who (can) actually LIFT LUGGAGE to get to ours.🤬.
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#47
“I’m a cool mom, I listen to their needs and let them do whatever they want!”.
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#48
Never saying no to your kids.
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#49
Getting angry and trying to force a child who is afraid to do something like to get in a pool or to pet a dog. Makes me want to intervene.
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#50
Coaching your child to be judgemental of others.
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#51
“I’ll give you something to really cry about”
ETA: and I’m only a little old. It’s more common than you’d think.
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