50 Times Makeup Artists Failed So Bad, They Deserved To Be Shamed Online (New Pics)

Whether it’s a botched eyeliner job or a foundation shade that doesn’t quite match our skin tone, many of us have had our fair share of beauty mishaps. And sometimes they’re not so easy to avoid. However, the subreddit r/BadMUAs takes a lighthearted approach to showcasing some of the most cringe-worthy makeup fails on the internet.
It’s important to note that the purpose of this community is not to ridicule or shame those featured but rather to highlight the importance of proper makeup application. The subreddit serves as a reminder to do your research and seek out reputable professionals who can expand upon your natural beauty, not harm it. So let’s remember to approach the topic with respect.
#1 Popped Up On My Fb Feed Today… “Bridal Makeup”
Image source: Low-Ladder-6265
#2 Everything About This Concerns Me
Image source: vintagepop
#3 Made A Pretty Girl Look Cheap And Shiny
Image source: Known-Explorer2610
#4 Those Brows
Image source: SocietalLeader
#5 They Did Her So Dirty! (Advertising On A Brand, With A Mua Tagged)
Image source: chica1994
#6 True Crime Shows Always Have Makeup That Looks Like It’s Done By Morticians
Image source: beotherwise
#7 Been In Tears Over This For Like 20 Minutes
Image source: tanookittie
#8 Finally Found One In The Wild. Her Face Says It All Lol
Image source: jennapops
#9 MUA’s Work On Instagram, Found In The Wild
Image source: KatieVBa
#10 Category Is: Jaundice Realness
Image source: cariadcarrie
#11 This One Was Posted By A Local Mua. Yes, It Is The Finished Look. Check The Number Of Likes…
Image source: Thatonebasicchick
#12 Prom Makeup
Image source: ahall333
#13 Pink Undereyes
Image source: heretofillthevoid
#14 The Foundation 😩
Image source: agmlol
#15 The Nose Contour 🥴
Image source: cr0nut
#16 This MUA Does Incredible Eye Work, But Everything Else Is Just A No For Me Tbh
Image source: Kitwanorreen
#17 Spotted In The Wild
Image source: tiddymeat6969
#18 Posted By A “Permanent Makeup Artist”
Image source: kadybug29
#19 Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 4 Mua Is Not It
Image source: miss_chanandlerbongg
#20 Someone Please Explain The Forehead Situation
Image source: hidinginalocker
#21 Why Do Makeup Companies Even Bother With Shade Ranges At This Point. Everyone’s Yellow!
Image source: samk355
#22 They Didn’t Even Try To Color Match Her
Image source: bxxxbydoll
#23 I Can’t , I Just Can’t , It’s 2023 But Some Haven’t Grown Out Of The Instagram Brows And The Extremely Long Lashes ? 😩
Image source: serotoninpleaseee
#24 Good Ole Sally Beauty Ad…
Image source: goldieoldie
#25 Her Face Is A Literal Gradient
Image source: petiteodessa
#26 Oh Gosh
Image source: howdoesredditworklol
#27 Oh No
Image source: nqki
#28 Found On Bookface. That Colour Match Though
Image source: Technicolourhero
#29 Posted Along With A Message To ‘Book Soon To Avoid Disappointment!’ 😬
Image source: megann1011
#30 Super Cakey Bride
Image source: classicspoonbill
#31 Caption Said She’s “Lucky She Found The Best Local Makeup Artist To Do Her Makeup” At The Last Minute
Image source: CoordinatorFightClub
#32 Rip Virgo Lippies
Image source: esoterica120
#33 Yikes…an Ulta Ad
Image source: Watthefuq882
#34 Her Lips
Image source: Born_End_584
#35 A Local Mua “Legend”
Image source: amyjonescurvemodel
#36 This Was On A Mascara Promo. I Am Speechless About The Bottom Photo
Image source: eirinlinn
#37 This Advertisement For A Lip Tint Going A Little Overkill
Image source: xenleah
#38 At This Point I’m Convinced They’re Baiting For Comments… Those Brows…
Image source: aliveintheam
#39 This Makeup Course Ad Isn’t Very Appealing…
Image source: kettuva
#40 “Pro Makeup Artist”
Image source: hannahmlig1
#41 Poor Girl Has Perfect Skin To Begin With
Image source: MrMush48
#42 Auch
Image source: jayxyee
#43 Whoever Did This Did Her Dirty! The Lashes Aren’t Even On Properly
Image source: reddit.com
#44 Catfishee Who ‘Does Makeup’ For A Living, Big Yikes On Those Brows 😬
Image source: gizmo_getthedildos
#45 And Yes, She’s Bri-Ish!
Image source: cuziluvmakeup
#46 Since When Is This Girl This Brown? Her Hand Certainly Isn’t 🤦🏻♀️
Image source: marysaka
#47 The Lipliner Oh My God
Image source: Gumbootspoop
#48 The Color Match… She Deserved Better!!
Image source: more-asbestos
#49 Keep Getting This Makeup Artist Advertising On Instagram
Image source: Conscious-Split4637
#50 Who Did This To Her!
Image source: KingDonat
