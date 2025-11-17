30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

The internet, what a beautiful thing! It can make a meme out of anything. Bernie Sanders and his mittens, Boromir and his iconic “one does not simply walk into Mordor” moment, confused Nick Young, and Drake’s “Hotline Bling” – the list is never-ending.
But there’s another thing worth mentioning that made it into meme culture: stock photography. Remember “Hide The Pain Harold”? Or that distracted boyfriend pic that had 2017 in a chokehold? Well, it’s your lucky day because today, we’ll be focusing on other stock images that are just as amusing.
#1 Yes
Image source: u/a_r3dditer
#2 Wh-What
Image source: u/Norxiam
#3 Hitler’s Gender Neutral “Grandson” Peeling Potatoes
Image source: u/MartensCedric
#4 Google Did Not Disappoint
Image source: u/FireninjaDD
#5 David Grieving Over His Blobfish
Image source: u/kaseysmasher
#6 Eggman
Image source: u/mr_hidey
#7 “He Looks Just Like His Father”
Image source: u/MEGAPenguin03
#8 Romantic Spaghetti Dinner
Image source: u/EastPennHawk
#9 Yay! Another Corpse
Image source: u/QARSOK
#10 “Man Trapped Inside Keyboard But Surprisingly Happy About It”
Image source: u/Rennie22
#11 Normal Ironing Is For Cowards
Image source: u/geggis
#12 Vegan Food
Image source: u/S1gurdsson
#13 Banana Sausage
Image source: u/mr_hidey
#14 Mad Drift
Image source: u/hunter_carle1
#15 The Homosexual Agenda
Image source: u/xanderman001
#16 Should I Write Something Here?
Image source: u/[deleted]
#17 Searched For: “Sprained Knee”
Image source: u/Sponz_Reaper
#18 Business Man With A Banana
Image source: u/Thijs365
#19 Trump Holding A Lobster
Image source: u/Pobblebonke
#20 Group Ice Cream
Image source: u/MEGAPenguin03
#21 “Oh No I Just Ran Him Over”
Image source: u/F*ckRSM_
#22 “Sir, I Have Located Him”
Image source: u/Airtag111
#23 Smiling Man With Whipped Cream And A Cherry
Image source: u/Mimetidae
#24 Wth
Image source: u/mr_hidey
#25 Nice, Just What I Needed. A Dude Passed Out In A Box
Image source: u/Airtag111
#26 “Hey What Instrument Do You Play?”
Image source: u/Vladimir1265
#27 I’m Gonna Hit This Sub With Shitty Stock Photos Like This Woman Hit Her BF With A Bunch Of Parsley
Image source: u/pinkfloydsands
#28 Didn’t Know You Could Pick Dna With Tweezers
Image source: u/Danny2877
#29 Are You Okay Ellen?
Image source: u/QARSOK
#30 Bath Bomb
Image source: u/ipufbweyv
