30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

by

The internet, what a beautiful thing! It can make a meme out of anything. Bernie Sanders and his mittens, Boromir and his iconic “one does not simply walk into Mordor” moment, confused Nick Young, and Drake’s “Hotline Bling” – the list is never-ending. 

But there’s another thing worth mentioning that made it into meme culture: stock photography. Remember “Hide The Pain Harold”? Or that distracted boyfriend pic that had 2017 in a chokehold? Well, it’s your lucky day because today, we’ll be focusing on other stock images that are just as amusing. 

#1 Yes

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/a_r3dditer

#2 Wh-What

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/Norxiam

#3 Hitler’s Gender Neutral “Grandson” Peeling Potatoes

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/MartensCedric

#4 Google Did Not Disappoint

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/FireninjaDD

#5 David Grieving Over His Blobfish

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/kaseysmasher

#6 Eggman

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/mr_hidey

#7 “He Looks Just Like His Father”

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/MEGAPenguin03

#8 Romantic Spaghetti Dinner

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/EastPennHawk

#9 Yay! Another Corpse

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/QARSOK

#10 “Man Trapped Inside Keyboard But Surprisingly Happy About It”

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/Rennie22

#11 Normal Ironing Is For Cowards

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/geggis

#12 Vegan Food

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/S1gurdsson

#13 Banana Sausage

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/mr_hidey

#14 Mad Drift

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/hunter_carle1

#15 The Homosexual Agenda

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/xanderman001

#16 Should I Write Something Here?

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/[deleted]

#17 Searched For: “Sprained Knee”

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/Sponz_Reaper

#18 Business Man With A Banana

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/Thijs365

#19 Trump Holding A Lobster

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/Pobblebonke

#20 Group Ice Cream

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/MEGAPenguin03

#21 “Oh No I Just Ran Him Over”

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/F*ckRSM_

#22 “Sir, I Have Located Him”

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/Airtag111

#23 Smiling Man With Whipped Cream And A Cherry

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/Mimetidae

#24 Wth

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/mr_hidey

#25 Nice, Just What I Needed. A Dude Passed Out In A Box

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/Airtag111

#26 “Hey What Instrument Do You Play?”

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/Vladimir1265

#27 I’m Gonna Hit This Sub With Shitty Stock Photos Like This Woman Hit Her BF With A Bunch Of Parsley

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/pinkfloydsands

#28 Didn’t Know You Could Pick Dna With Tweezers

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/Danny2877

#29 Are You Okay Ellen?

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/QARSOK

#30 Bath Bomb

30 Completely Unusable But Incredibly Hilarious Stock Pics, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: u/ipufbweyv

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Person Running The McDonald’s Twitter Account Shares How Nobody Ever Asks How He’s Doing, Receives Support From Various Famous Brand Accounts
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Millennials ‘Hack’ The Diamond Industry By Finding Cheaper Alternatives And It’s Brilliant
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Times People Hilariously Worked Their Way Around Forgetting Or Not Knowing Particular English Words
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Justified
Justified Was An Underrated Drama Because Of Its Sense of Fun
3 min read
Apr, 16, 2015
Bearded Dude Recreates Women’s Dating Selfies On Tinder
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman Cuts Ties With Sister After Her Lazy Parenting Turns 3 Kids Into Walking Nightmares
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.