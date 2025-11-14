50 Pics Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

When it feels like the world is against you, a few things can make it somewhat better. A bucket of choco chip ice cream is one, binge watching Community with your therapy dog is another. But the most potent antidote known to man is a bittersweet one, and it’s knowing that someone is having a day even more vile than you are.
Whether it’s a spilled coffee or “as luck would have it” moment, get ready for a barely legal therapy list down below as compiled by Bored Panda. Be sure to check out our previous posts with bad, worse, and 100% evil days here, here, and here and don’t forget to let us know how your day is going so far in the comment section.
Even if there’s no skip button for those 24-hour hell on earth benders, at least we can all have a laugh at them.
#1 I Am An Asian That Finally Used The Iris Recognition Technology On His Phone
Image source: aFriendlyAlien
#2 Door Was Jammed Form Inside So Phoned A Guy To Repair It. He Managed To Open It, Left His Tools Outside, Came Inside And Shut The Door. Now We’re Both Stuck
Image source: moghees
#3 I Spilled 50,000 2mm Glass Beads On The Ground And I Now Have To Sort Them By Hand
Image source: Myosonami
#4 When The Tiger Shark You’re Photographing Swims Off With Your Camera Rig
Image source: Jim Abernethy
#5 Just Lost Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Product At Work. Most Likely Getting Fired
UPDATE: It’s bell pepper, about $250 a kilo and we lost 20 kilos in total. What happened was I was discharging the product inside the container and I thought I was completely done because none was coming out. I undo all of the screws, lift it up, and a shit ton poor’s out. It turned out that the valve closed due to the vibration of the pump motor and there was a lot of leftover. No one will see it, hopefully. Most of the employees only use Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
UPDATE: I didn’t get fired! But I do have to go back to that order and make another 20 kilos which will be a long day. They were really understanding and forgave me for my mistake. Thank god I didn’t lose my job!
Image source: Taclysis
#6 Are We There Yet?
Image source: mohicansgonnagetya
#7 Yesterday
Image source: KidFlashj11
#8 My Boss Didn’t Realize That There Was An Envelope Of Cash On Her Desk Before Using The Shredder
Image source: Flying-Tilt
#9 My Mom Accidentally Printed Her Divorce Papers On Stickers
Image source: lmhimes75
#10 Oh No
Image source: cameronmattis
#11 Someone Accidentally Set Off The Fire Suppression System In A Military Hanger
#12 I Just Found Out This Isn’t Me. My Parents Never Took Out The Stock Photo And It’s Been There For Like Ten Years
Image source: Pugrito-815
#13 I Got This Bread From Whole Foods. More Like Hole Foods
Image source: igothitbyacar
#14 Went Camping, Set A New Bug Bite Record
Image source: Donalds_neckfat
#15 My 12 Year Old, Allergic To Nearly Everything
Image source: airlee77
#16 Good Morning
#17 You Ever Mess Up Burgers So Bad That Even Your Grill Is Surprised?
Image source: Bloodycrabs
#18 Don’t Leave Your Kayak Out In The Sun
Image source: tyrannosaurus_fred
#19 My Multi-Million Dollar Health Care Company Said They Were Getting Us A Present For Being Essential Workers. We Got A Baggie Of Masks
Image source: Keywork29
#20 When Your Cabinet Decides It’s Time To Break Lose And Come Crashing Down The Day You Install Your Brand New Glass Top Stove
Image source: thorisadog
#21 Prepared Cinnamon Toast Crunch In The Dark. It Was Cheez-Its
Image source: songbird808
#22 So Much For Changing The Battery
Image source: Astrofluke
#23 This Vet Trip Is Off To A Bad Start
Image source: MiddleFroggy
#24 When You Come Home And Your House Doesn’t Smell Like Pot Roast
Image source: HomerTigerBoo
#25 Just Set Up New Monitor, Chair Slipped Under Me And I Hit The Desk, And Monitor Fell And Broke. Happy Friday
Image source: Shanghai_Pete
#26 Long Story Short, I Saw A Cockroach
Image source: x313
#27 No Explanation Needed
Image source: IRatherChangeMyName
#28 Dropped My Full Can Of Tuna In The Drain
Image source: CheesecakeGlock
#29 Someone In Australia Was Tying Their Shoe When A Fire Bombing Plane Had To Drop Their Load Due To Turbulence
Image source: nerdroberts
#30 We Spent Two Hours Walking To A Famous Cave Expecting It To Go Underground And Everything. This Is The Cave
Image source: ArmitageShanks3767
#31 2020 In One Picture
Image source: PHON3-BOi
#32 Didn’t Realize One Of My Glove Fingers Broke Until I Was Done Dyeing My Hair
Image source: fibbybritches
#33 I Found Out Someone Cut Through The Convertible Top Of My Unlocked Car, Then It Rained Inside. I Was Let Go From My Job An Hour Later For Some Extra Spice
Image source: Captain_Awesom
#34 My Friend Forgot To Check His Underwear Before Putting It On
Image source: animasci_
#35 I Do Calligraphy. I Misplaced The Circled In Character, Which Is Part Of A 300 Word Scroll That I Almost Finished After 5 Days Of Work, 200 Characters In
Image source: SomeFoolishHooman
#36 My Tenancy Ends Tomorrow After 2 Years In This Flat. Today, While Cleaning And Getting Everything Ready To Move Out, I Hit The Oven’s Door And Broke The Glass
Image source: cheekibreekio
#37 After Losing 1/3rd Of My Weight, I Finally Didn’t Feel Too Fat Anymore. The Toilet Disagreed
Image source: Mayungi
#38 I Got This Question Wrong
Image source: TheHjonking
#39 Gas Station Toilet Paper About The Width Of An iPod Shuffle
Image source: huckamole
#40 Last Week, I Asked A Local Bookstore To Add The “Local Author” Section. They Did. Everybody Made The Shelf But Me
A while ago, I published a kid’s book and talked the local book store into their first EVER book signing. Many other authors followed since then <...>
Image source: Vulpes__Corvum
#41 So I Found Out That My Shoes Have A Hole In Them. At The Urinal At Work
Image source: AFallingWall
#42 So, How’s Your Day Going?
Image source: product-of-my-time
#43 My Bathroom Cabinet Gave Up On Life At 5 Am This Morning And Nearly Gave Me A Heart Attack
Image source: OkayMolasses
#44 Lamborghini Huracan Flooded Due To Rain In São Paulo. It Was Not Insured
Image source: xXJamesScarXx
#45 My Mom Is A Beekeeper, And She Accidentally Spilt 10kgs Of Honey On The Floor
Image source: PommiPena
#46 When You Are From Arizona And Think 70 Degrees On The Beach In Cali Doesnt Require Sunscreen
Image source: slviiier
#47 My Mom wanted to Surprise Me With A Delivery Of My Favorite Pizza & Ice Cream From Ohio To LA For My Birthday. UPS Lost The Package For 2 Days And Delivered On The 3rd – Refused Refund
She packed it in a cooler on ice & shipped via UPS for $350+ so it could be delivered next day during my birthday party.
Image source: Shibbroni
#48 My Girlfriend Opened Her Jewelry Making Box Upside Down
Image source: sashagreyhound
#49 The Worst Pain Imaginable
Image source: muukun_doritosu
#50 Graduating Today
Image source: biankax
Follow Us