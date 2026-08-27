80 Unnerving Yet Intriguing Liminal Spaces That Feel Unreal

Liminal spaces have been (in)famous online for a long time now, and we love their eerie atmosphere. However, the recent mind-meltingly massive success of the Backrooms movie at the box office has made them more popular than ever.
Bored Panda has adventured through the farthest reaches of the internet to bring you some of the most impressive, creepy, and even disturbing photos of liminal spaces ever captured on camera. Grab your compass and flashlight, and join us as we go deep into parallel realities.
#1 Old Water Reservoir
Image source: OkProperty2576
#2 Balcon-And-On-And-On-And-On-And-On-And-Ony
Image source: MysticMind89
#3 Tunnel At My University
Image source: Desertpoet
The Backrooms movie saw phenomenal success both at the box office and in popular culture. While many loved the spooky film for the eerie experience it delivered, others thought it was incredibly overhyped, poorly written, and badly paced (hi!). None of the criticism detracts from the project’s overall success.
It is, currently, independent entertainment company A24’s highest-grossing film of all time. Backrooms is set to arrive on HBO Max this September, Gizmodo reports.
#4 Liminal Space Horror
Image source: afterismm
#5 Liminal Spaces Version Classic
Image source: liminal.nostalgi1co2re
#6 Liminal Core
Image source: softvoid.exe
There are many reasons why director Kane Parson’s low-budget Backrooms movie saw so much financial and critical success.
For one, the film already had a built-in fanbase. The so-called backrooms have been part of internet lore for a while now.
Furthermore, Parsons already had a reputation for making YouTube videos about the backrooms. So, it was natural that many of his fans wanted to see more of his work, this time gracing the silver screen.
#7 Help Where The Hell Am I The Lights Are So Bright. I Hear Someone Talking From Around The Corner It Sounds Like A Person. Is The Black Stuff Safe?
Image source: anon
#8 I Just Learned What A Liminal Space Is
Image source: Satorori
#9 The Inside Of This Cat Tree Looked Liminal To Me
Image source: Complex-Yams
Meanwhile, we’d argue that another reason for the movie’s major success is that big Hollywood projects have, in recent years, been pretty tepid. They cost a ton. They take years to make. And the end result is fairly soulless.
On the flip side, with a smaller budget and team, you can get a lot done much quicker and take more creative risks. When those risks pay off, they pay off big. Backrooms and Obsession, another low-budget horror flick, are shining examples of this. The two movies, despite their flaws, feel more authentic than the expensive productions we see these days.
#10 Jfk Airport In The 60’s
Image source: Necessary-Win-8730
#11 The Interior Design Aesthetic Is Called ‘Unsettling 90s Mall Rave’
Image source: dd113biihhh
#12 I Was The Last To Board The Plane Today And Turned Around
Image source: LPineapplePizzaLover
“This is a pivotal moment for the entertainment industry. The traditional film industry has focused on reheating the same tired IP, but audiences – particularly Gen-Z audiences – are craving more original movies,” Kayla Cobb, Senior Reporter for The Wrap, shared her perspective with the BBC.
What’s more, horror, as a genre, has been very profitable in recent years. Horror movies can be made with fairly limited resources, after all.
#13 Local School Auditorium Had A Pipe Burst
Image source: AUDtheDestroyer
#14 Super Natural
Image source: COROTEDEMACONHA
#15 It Is Crazy How This Place Got Turned Into A Tourist Attraction By The Liminal And Backrooms Community
Image source: bleuhhaha
“Hollywood is risk-averse and reactive, and while the studios will now be opportunistically scouring YouTube and the web for all types of IP and creators with large fanbases, by and large the legacy studios will stick to their tentpoles,” Jeremy Kay, Screen International’s US editor, told the BBC,
According to Kay, we might see “greater emphasis on films that skew younger to cater to the cinema-going Gen Z crowd” from “younger, nimble Hollywood studios like A24, Focus Features and Neon.”
#16 Northern Chile
Image source: Snoo_69649
#17 An Apartment Building In My City
Image source: a-non-y-mous-
#18 This Makes It Feel So Much Worse
Image source: TheSaltyBiscuit
Liminal spaces might sound confusing at first, but they are fairly straightforward. At their core, they are spaces that serve as transitions between different locations. But they have to be abandoned.
So, for example, photos of airports, stairwells, hallways, subway stations, elevators, shopping malls, tunnels, highway rest stops, indoor swimming pools, schools, bowling alleys, etc. often evoke the spirit of liminal spaces.
#19 Train Station In Denmark
Image source: anon
#20 Proof It’s Not Flat
Image source: BaronVonBroccoli
#21 Took This Photo In A Store While On A Road Trip. Fake Skylights Are So Uncomfortable
Image source: Illythekitty
That being said, the photos themselves are only eerie and unsettling if they are truly empty and feature no people.
Bizarre lighting and a sense of unreality are also key to creating an atmosphere of being lost somewhere potentially dangerous.
In a nutshell, liminal spaces are meant to evoke conflicting feelings like nostalgia, unease, and excitement. The spaces you’re looking at are familiar and chilling at the same time.
#22 This Area In My School Courtyard Always Gives Me Such A Weird Feeling When I Walk Alone In It
Image source: Cws3457
#23 The Building Next To The Hotel Im Staying At
Image source: MangoSensation
#24 Disappearing Light On A Ghost Road In Kansas
Image source: Spiritual_Ear_3456
The discomfort you feel while you’re in a liminal space has to do with the fact that your brain wants predictability, and you’re not getting it.
Liminal spaces aren’t just physical, though. They can be emotional transitionary periods, too, like losing a job, divorce, moving away, graduating, losing a loved one, falling ill, etc.
Broadly speaking, physical liminal spaces are usually not dangerous. It’s just your perception of them as uncertain and dangerous that stresses you out and makes you feel anxious and overwhelmed.
#25 Liminal Space Horror
Image source: afterismm
#26 Anchorage Grand Hotel
Image source: jixie007
#27 A Red Room
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
Liminal spaces offer opportunities for growth, so long as you manage to embrace the unknown.
“Creating comforting routines that provide stability and using effective stress management techniques can help you focus on personal growth while reducing the distress you might experience as you make the transition,” according to Verywell Mind.
“Although the uncertainty of being in a liminal space may be challenging, you must accept that it is where you are now.”
#28 Is It Just Me Or Anyone Else Feel Like This? I Swear I Have Seen This Exact Place In Dreams From Years Ago
Image source: AgoraphobicOutcast
#29 Local Gas Station Has One Pump Left. Has Been There Since 1992
Image source: fosit_
#30 Passway
Image source: anon
We want to hear from you, Pandas! Grab a cup of coffee and join the conversation in the comments at the bottom of this list… just don’t get lost on the way there.
How do you feel about liminal spaces as a whole? What are the most creepy liminal spaces near where you work and live?
What’s your relationship like with the Backrooms movie? Did you enjoy it? Did you think it was mid? Did you think it was way overhyped? Are you looking forward to the sequel? Tell us all about it!
#31 Bliss Under Stoplights
Image source: Medical-Rest8149
#32 I Think We Went Down One Floor Too Far
Image source: the_glengarry_leads
#33 This Mini-Golf Course At A Resort I’m Staying At
Image source: CalvinVanDamme
#34 The Hospital On My Campus Looks Unreal
Image source: NjebzaT
#35 Pdx Airport At 6am
Image source: washingtonpablo
#36 Under The Bridge
Image source: Entire_Artichoke_636
#37 Field I Saw In 2008
Image source: Opening-Sleep-5024
#38 Hotel I Just Visited
Image source: Embarrassed_Pop_6604
#39 Does Anyone Else Wish To Live In An Indoor Neighborhood?
Image source: fvcked_0ff
#40 Found In Scotland
Image source: universoulvibrations
#41 At Work Today
Image source: MNTwins8791
#42 The Microwave Area That The Doormen In My Building Use
Image source: WolfgangsterV
#43 Woke Up To This One Morning And Thought I Was In Limbo
Image source: Cheedo_the_Fragile
#44 “Omg Backrooms!!” “Guys This Is Sooo Liminal” “Severance Core”
Image source: Fraulein_NietSHE
#45 Liminal Space Horror
Image source: afterismm
#46 Liminal Space Horror
Image source: afterismm
#47 Liminal Space Horror
Image source: afterismm
#48 Liminal Spaces Version Classic
Image source: liminal.nostalgi1co2re
#49 Liminal Spaces Version Classic
Image source: liminal.nostalgi1co2re
#50 Liminal Core
Image source: softvoid.exe
#51 Liminal Core
Image source: softvoid.exe
#52 Liminal Space Photos
Image source: michaelunderlin
#53 Does “Empty” Outdoors Count As Liminal Space?
Image source: Captain0010
#54 An Old Pic I Forgot I Had On My Phone
Image source: RobinTheWizard
#55 UFO Cell Phone Tower
Image source: BattybettyBatty
#56 The Indoor Pool At Hearst Castle
Image source: PlanetHealerAli
#57 Weird Ass Picture I Took On Öland (Sweden)
Image source: Xeno_rRex
#58 Theater Room In Gas Station
Image source: sky3sdead
#59 Hotel I Was In
Image source: samamdj
#60 Stopped At Mcdonald’s And Saw The Perfect Opportunity
Image source: Sergeant_Gamer
#61 Golden Hour At The World Trade Center
Image source: BasicAccount01
#62 Igloo
Image source: wtclover
#63 Old Dorm At My College, People Actually Live Here Still
Image source: kiby42
#64 A Mall I Went Into
Image source: Due_Place3992
#65 Hallway Connecting To A Underground Electronics Store At A Roadside Stop In Greece
Image source: vukasin123king
#66 Seattle Ferry At Midnight
Image source: Phlat_Dog
#67 Where Is The End ?
Image source: Loose_Examination_54
#68 Here And Waiting For You
Image source: Urbexdecline
#69 Does This Count? I’m Currently Here. Airport. Alone
Image source: NeraGroup
#70 I Made It To The Very End Of My Neighborhood, What’s Next ?
Image source: HELLorLIFE
#71 Who Loves Nature?
Image source: Biff_666
#72 Accidentally Pressed The Wrong Button On An Elevator And Was Taken To Some Weird Semi Abandoned Underground Hall
Image source: Which-Crab-638
#73 This Hotel Pool My Girlfriend And I Just Swam In
Image source: anon
#74 Running Track At My Local Gym
Image source: PresentEuphoric2216
#75 Home
Image source: liminal_lore_central
#76 Liminal Space
Image source: afterismm
#77 Liminal Space Horror
Image source: afterismm
#78 Classic
Image source: liminal.nostalgi1co2re
#79 Liminal Spaces Version Classic
Image source: liminal.nostalgi1co2re
#80 Liminal Spaces Version Classic
Image source: liminal.nostalgi1co2re
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