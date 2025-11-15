30 Of The Best Responses To Jerks Telling Someone To ‘Go Back To Your Own Country’

The last couple of years have taught us that racism, unfortunately, is still alive and well. It’s hard to understand why on Earth is it so prevalent in 2021, but here we are, discussing basic human rights.
True, the barriers are breaking down and the discrimination that seemed impossible to overcome a few centuries ago is beginning to crumble, but we still have a long way to go. And it’s evident even in everyday life.
In an attempt to figure out how to tear it down at the root, Reddit user godfatherdoh recently posted a question to the platform: “If a person tells you angrily to go back to your country, how [do] you respond?” And they got plenty of answers! Here are the ones that everyone upvoted the most. Maybe they’ll give you some ideas too.
#1
I’m Native American (Oneida Nation) soooooo go back to your country. Checkmate biyatch
Image source: MemerMafia, abella and Zsa Fischer
#2
Related fun: pretend to not understand racist jokes and ask for them to be explained.
Image source: Kneejerk_Nihilist, Paul Jai
#3
“My country sent me here as punishment.”
Image source: BlitzBaseKyle, effrey Keenan
#4
Your people dragged me over here, so now I’m staying. Deal with it.
Image source: penny_can , Adib Hussain
#5
Ok, I’d be happy to. Technically I would just have to move about an hour or so East to the Mohawk valley and rejoin the Iroquois nation. Oh, and I’ll need you to reinstate the Iroquois Nation
Image source: BigRedJohnson, Annie Spratt
#6
So this actually happened to me in college and i responded to the person that i would happily do it but as a immigrant i enjoy stealing jobs from the Americans.
Image source: DangerousVirus3814, Brooke Cagle
#7
Not my fault my great great great great grandmother stole bread and got sent here (Australia).
Image source: Confident_Elephant_9 ·, vision.co
#8
“You first”
Image source: SugarBabyWannabe, David Hinkle
#9
Honestly? I’d give them a shake of my head and move on. Anybody who speaks to me like that is just wrong. The fact that they say such things is a reflection of their character, not yours. The freedom of speech allows you to speak freely, it doesn’t mean you need to be heard. And nothing drives these people more insane than not being heard.
Image source: Ashi_Woof , Trung Thanh
#10
Burst into tears and blubber, “You got me! I can’t afford my own countryI! have to live in my parents’ country! It’s just a rough patch, okay?
Image source: thenakedapeforeveer, Javier Martínez
#11
Patient was being a [jerk] and screamed at my charge nurse, “I’m going to have you deported!” I know the hospital that nurse was born at because of a conversation we’d had a couple weeks prior. I snapped back, “To where? (Next town over)? She was born here, knock it off!”
Image source: Similar_Craft_9530, SJ Objio
#12
I’m First Nations bro, you go back to YOUR country
Image source: WizardyBlizzard
#13
I’ve heard one of our residents answer: ‘Ma’ am, I’d love to. Unfortunately, there’s a war going on that has already pretty much destroyed everything I hold dear and they were coming for me too. Would you have stayed?’
Image source: Refugee_center_guy, Levi Meir Clancy
#14
Something along the lines of……
“I can’t, because they said I’m a [jerk] and a moron so they sent me here to live with my own kind … especially you.”
Image source: EmEmAndEye, Latrach Med Jamil
#15
My country doesn’t exist anymore!
Image source: Trolling_For_Peace, Timothy Eberly
#16
“Okay….”
*pause*
“…want me to do it again?”
Image source: Martini_Man_
#17
i dont own a country
Image source: inferiorkarma, Jesse Collins
#18
I would sincerely ask “Why would I do that?”
LPT: Curiously replying to aggressive statements makes them fall on their face 100% of the times.
Image source: jnefzen, Darius Bashar
#19
I remember my white boss saying “they” should be sent back to their country. I turned to my white coworker next to me and said, “Can you imagine all the white people returing to Europe? People at the local reservation would be ecstatic to get their land back.” Coworker laughed with me and boss remained silent.”
“I’ve gotten a DNA test and genealogy research to show that I have over 30% DNA of the Chichimeca and possibly Aztec people that had migrated from New Mexico about a thousand years ago. My shower thought is wondering if that is enough for me to stay if “everyone returned to their country.
Image source: Kathy578, Jackson David
#20
Walk in a circle and say I’M HERE!
Image source: Shadoboy07, Castaneyra
#21
I came here to take over, not ever going back.
Image source: aqcmme, Sherman Yang
#22
My people have been here for hundreds of years before this country was founded so maybe you should go back
Image source: Malignantrumor99
#23
While this should not be taken as advice since it could backfire and may not be the right way for a lot of folks to handle the situation, when someone is raging at me a smile and a “have a nice day” really seems to piss them off much more than a middle finger or an “F-U”. It can be an almost impossible strategy in many instances though
Image source: babsrambler, Emmanuel Akinte
#24
Show them an UNO reverse card.
Image source: Young-Rider, Adam Mills
#25
In my mind I say something really clever and hurtful back! Especially since my family has been here for four generations!
In reality, every time this happens my face gets hot, and all I can muster is to roll my eyes and fight back angry tears. It sucks.
Image source: hoopKid30, Abigail Keenan
#26
Ask them to pay for my fare
Image source: LuluBello, Markus Winkler
#27
“Get the vaccine.” Those are almost always right wingers so that ought to trigger them pretty good.
Image source: AurallyTalented , Mufid Majnun
#28
Just reply with a content smile and say (as per Avengers Endgame):
No. No I don’t think I will.
Image source: RyzenRaider
#29
I am in my country.
Image source: rabengeieradlerstein, Maksym Kaharlytskyi
#30
Don’t say anything, just laugh at their ignorance.
Image source: Deftone85, allum Shaw
