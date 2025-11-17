50 Photographs From Behind The Scenes That Show A Lesser-Known Side Of Fame (New Pics)

Anyone who has been on a film set knows that the smallest scene, for example, two characters having a cup of coffee at a table, requires a massive team, wielding a whole host of equipment. Sometimes, just the creation of a film can be a tale stranger than fiction, but fortunately for all of us, forward-thinking people have documented a lot of behind-the-scenes moments from famous films.
#1 The Voices Of The Flintstones (1960s)
#2 Jim Carrey And Eddie Murphy Pose For A Photo After Running Into Each Other Working On The Same Studio Set (2000)
#3 Steven Spielberg Filmed E.t. In Chronological Order In Order To Help The Child Actors And To Capture The Most Real Emotions During The Ending, Since It Would Be The Last Time They’d All Be Together
#4 The Podrace Crowd In The Phantom Menace Wasn’t Cgi – It’s A Load Of Colourful Q-Tips Pushed Through A Grate And Blown By A Fan
#5 Harrison Ford And The Oscar Winning, Ke Huy Quan, On The Set Of Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984)
#6 That’s A Good Boy
#7 Carrie Fisher On A Train To Norway To Film Parts Of The Empire Strikes Back In 1979
#8 Chadwick Boseman On The Set Of ‘Avengers: Endgame’
#9 Helena Bonham Carter On The Set Of Harry Potter
#10 Magic In Harry Potter
#11 Mel Brooks Takes The Cast Of Young Frankenstein Out For Lunch In Beverly Hills During Filming (1974)
#12 Old School Batman
#13 The Burns Twins Outside The Huge Maze On The Set Of ‘The Shining’
#14 Stuart Freeborn, Creator Of Yoda In The Late 1970s
#15 Filming ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ Credit Roll (1980)
#16 Behind The Scenes With Doc & Einstein On Back To The Future Part II
#17 Scene 1, Take 1 Of Forrest Gump In 1994
#18 Eric Idle And George Harrison On The Set Of Life Of Brian (1978)
#19 Behind The Scenes Of The Iconic Fight Scene Between Lucy Liu And Uma Thurman In ‘Kill Bill’ (2003)
#20 ‘raiders Of The Lost Ark’ (1981)
#21 Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock & Dennis Hopper On The Set Of Speed In (1993)
#22 Behind The Scenes Of Spiderman No Way Home
#23 Danny Trejo And Antonio Banderas On The Set Of ‘Desperado’ (1995)
#24 Marlon Brando Before And After Getting His Make Up Done To Be Don Vito Corleone
#25 Russell Crowe, Cigarette In Hand, And Joaquin Phoenix Share A Joke While Filming Their Final Duel For Gladiator (1999)
#26 Alan Rickman Photographed Whilst Filming ‘Die Hard’ (1988)
#27 On The Set Of ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003)
#28 The Magic Behind Bb-8
#29 Special Effects Master Douglas Trumbull On The Set Of Blade Runner (1982)
#30 John Belushi, Carrie Fisher And Dan Aykroyd On The Set Of The Blues Brothers, 1980
#31 Tim Curry Smoking A Cigarette In Between Takes On ‘It’
#32 John Travolta’s Prop Torso From Face/Off
#33 Chris Evans On The Set Of Captain America Wearing Rubber Shoes Made To Look Like Bare Feet
#34 Creating The Various Scales Used For The Arquillian Alien Effect On ‘Men In Black’
#35 Mykelti Williamson, Gary Sinise And Tom Hanks On The Set Of Forrest Gump (1994)
#36 Point Break – Keanu Reeves And Patrick Swayze Simulate Skydiving Whilst Mounted To Rigs (1991)
#37 Lunch Break On The Set Of Conan The Destroyer
#38 Robert Shaw & Bruce Taking A Break
#39 Making Ghostbusters
#40 Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling On The Set Of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’
#41 Dave Bautista And Michael Rooker Having Fun On The Set Of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’
#42 Kirsten Dunst On The Set Of Jumanji
#43 Jim Carrey’s Makeup Transformation In The Mask (1994)
#44 Gal Gadot Standing In Moulds For Her Wonder Woman Boots
#45 Heath Ledger And Ang Lee On The Set Of Brokeback Mountain (2005)
#46 Jim Carrey And Kate Winslet On Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind
#47 Behind The Scenes Of The Birds
#48 Behind The Scenes Of Quantum Of Solace (2008)
#49 Behind The Scenes Of ‘Midsommar’ With Florence Pugh 🌸🌼
#50 Aliens – Setting Up The Shot (1986)
