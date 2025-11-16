40 People Share What Baby Name Immediately Makes Them Lose All Respect For The Parents And Why

Names are given to us at birth and are with us for the rest of our lives, so a lot of people would probably agree they’re quite important. Before naming their child, parents usually look into the meaning and origin of the name. Some even think about if it’s easy to make fun of the name. However, some parents seem like they don’t care at all about that stuff and have come up with the most ridiculous ideas.
A Redditor asked fellow internet users: “What baby name immediately makes you lose all respect for the parents and why?” And loads delivered interesting answers. It’s hard to believe some parents actually gave their kids these names. From Golden Sagon to Chardonnay or even Tequila, their creativity doesn’t cease to amaze us.
#1
X AE A-XII
#2
Nevaeh is the most obnoxious to me (please explain that it’s heaven backward again, so clever)
However, I’ve met a baby named Felonee and that takes the cake.
#3
Got a student named “Yeyson”. The mom got pissed when I was saying “ Yay-son”. She yells at me “It’s Jason like English!” Well lady, maybe f*****g spell it like English then.
#4
When AL Gore was VP, I had a meeting with him. There was a lawyer speaking on the panel. Her name was Baby Girl Smith. She had not let a dumb name hold her back.
#5
Any of Nick Cannon’s kids’ names. They are all so over the top bad.
Moroccan, Monroe, Golden Sagon, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen, Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, Beautiful Zeppelin, Legendary Love, Onyx Ice Cole and Zen.
Why?
#6
Worked at a hospital for many years. One of the obstetric nurses had to talk a new mom out of naming her child “Urethra”.
#7
My brother once had clients named Jerry and Mary Derryberry. We didn’t believe him so he took a picture of whatever account papers. (Don’t even remember what his job was at the time, who gives a s**t). But the series of events to have a married couple be named Jerry and Mary Derryberry is just so delicious.
#8
Rednecks who name thier sons Gauge, Ryfle, Remington, Colt and any other hunting related stupid s**t.
#9
Khaleesi.
You absolute morons
#10
I work in health care so looking at 40-70 charts everyday I see so many ridiculous a*s spellings for normal names.
You’re not creative you’re an idiot. If you’re creative pick a creative name don’t butcher the spelling of a normal name.
Example: Avery spelled Aevuhree
#11
Candida. Cool, you essentially named your child “yeast infection”.
#12
Two little boys drew me a couple pictures while their mother was getting some dental work done. They had signed their names. The names were just so…odd. Even after repeating them and writing them I still couldn’t figure out what the names were.
When the mother came out and saw them, she ripped them down from where I had taped them, crumpled them up and put the papers in her purse. She told me that those names she gave them were invented by her and copyrighted.
I wish I were joking. Those little kids looked crushed.
Edit: spelling
#13
When I was working at a motel, I took a phone reservation from a woman for her daughter: Sri Lanka, S R I space L A N K A… is the name of a woman. Me: Oh, like in the country! Woman: What do you mean, country?!
#14
Mike but short for Micycle.
#15
Renesmee. If you name your child that, I don’t trust you.
#16
I have seen the rise of Brinlee or Brynlee latelty.. ugh
ALSO DEN names
Hayden, Braiden, Kayden, Jayden, Zayden. etc.. The live Laugh Love type names
#17
Any name as alcohol. Chardonnay, Tequila, etc. Saw those a lot as a teacher. Had a male student named Crash Danger. Not kidding.
#18
Horribly misspelled to seem different. The irony is that my boyfriend’s name is Krysteffor
#19
Tom, but it’s short for Tomothy. And Tim, but it’s short for Thimas.
#20
Personally…I’ll never understand how someone can look a baby in the eye and decide their name should be Larry
#21
All the names with X thrown in the middle or even two. Jaxxtley. Braxxton. Braxley. I hate them.
#22
When I were younger, I had a girl in my class named Cookie. Only to find out she had younger siblings named (I kid you not these are their real names) Candy, Honey and Skippy.
#23
Caillou. I hate that kid
#24
I knew a girl just out of high school, her name was dymond, her daughter was safire (diamond and Sapphire for those playing along at home). This is the result of multiple generations of teen pregnancy, and non participation in spelling bees.
I respect the attempt, but maybe if daughters didn’t become mothers until they were out of their teenage years they might’ve reconsidered their name choices.
Off subject, but my wife is friends with a teen mom who became a grandma at 33. 4 generations of teen moms with all daughters, no sons, no boyfriends, no brothers, or fathers living under one roof. Great great grandma was 67 at the time.
#25
Anything spelled unconventionally. My cousin named her kid Micaiah. It’s pronounced like Micah, but the kid’s going to have to spend his whole life telling people it’s not “Mike-ay-uh”. Or he could just go by Mike.
#26
Reighfyl, pronounced “rifle”
#27
I used to be on tumblr back in the day of Supernaturals glory, and someone named their poor child “Destiel”. I get it, you like the ship. But you have an actual child that is TOTALLY gonna be pissed you named your kid after a fictional relationship on a show about demons and other supernatural things. The lack of respect or forethought like???
#28
Joaux (Joe) is a personal favorite 🤣
#29
Relatively benign names spelled like a cat puked on the keyboard and keys got stuck..
Sorry, Axchleeigha, I f*****g hate your parents..
#30
Anything that’s way off from a traditional spelling. I still hold a grudge about having been a child who was never able to find a souvenir with her name on it.
#31
Anything having to do with royalty or religious hierarchy titles. Lord, King, Queen, Saint, etc…
#32
Any name after a car or luxury brand.
I see a girl name Lexus and imagine IS300 tattooed on her lower back.
#33
I used to work data entry & once entered in a patient name J’Adore. My only thought is the parents were watching tv & the perfume commercial came on & they were like “oh that’s a fancy name for our daughter”
#34
There’s a kid who goes to a daycare near where I work named “Stone Blaze” but answers to “Hunter.” The worst part is that he’s a junior; his father has the same name.
#35
The quirky/cutesy spellings of names like Bryttanee, Mykayleigh. Or the names that will get their sons beat up during recess: Ryeful, Hemi, Leaf, Forrest.
#36
My neighbors named their new baby, Master. They are white.
#37
I know someone who named their kid Chozyn. The kid wasn’t adopted either.
#38
A guy running for some office near me is named Rocky Rhodes.
How does one look at their tiny newborn and think…. “Rocky! Looks like a Rocky to me. And you know how much I love ice cream!”
#39
Any name that ryhmes with Tragedeigh
#40
Gonna go against the grain here, the names that really irk me are the double names. Like “Susie-Ellen, or Martha-May” like middle names already exist, you don’t need a hyphenated first name. I used to work with a summer camp and so many girls had double names.
