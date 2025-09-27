Guy Cheats On Pregnant Wife With Coworker, She’s Crushed As His Lover Has The Same Name As Her Baby

They say choosing a baby name is one of the toughest decisions a parent can make. After all, it has to work for a toddler, a teenager, and a full-grown adult with a LinkedIn profile. But imagine finally settling on your perfect name, only to have it forever tainted by your husband’s emotional affair with a coworker who, plot twist, shares that exact name.
That’s the kind of drama today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in. After finding out that her husband’s affair partner shared the same name as her unborn child, whose name she had loved for over three years now, she was confused as to whether to drop the name or not.
There are some things in life that feel undeniably yours, until out of nowhere, someone else steps in and seems to stake a claim
The author had long dreamed of a perfect baby name, which her toddler already used while talking to her belly
She then discovered explicit messages between her husband and a coworker, who coincidentally shared the same name she had chosen for her daughter
Torn between letting go of the name or keeping it, she worried it might forever be associated with betrayal
In an update, she shared that she gave birth and chose to keep the name, focusing on creating positive memories with her daughter
The OP had dreamed of this name way long before her second pregnancy. In fact, her toddler had started using it, affectionately calling the unborn sibling by it. Everything seemed perfect, until her husband’s phone revealed explicit messages with a coworker who, of all things, shared that exact name.
This discovery left her devastated, but having her dream name tied to the situation made it even worse. From then on, she was left wondering if using it forever would trigger painful memories, or if she could still claim it as her daughter’s.
In an update, the OP revealed that she eventually had her beautiful baby girl and that she chose to keep the name. Acknowledging that her people would question her choice, she explained that the name wasn’t about her husband’s choices or his coworker, but it was about her daughter. By holding on to it, she refused to let infidelity steal something so meaningful.
She made a point to emphasize that her daughter would never bear the burden of the backstory, and that she wouldn’t ever be tied to her husband’s mistakes. As for her marriage, things were in a tricky spot as her husband was working on himself, while she was cautiously open to reconciliation, although she admitted it was complicated.
The OP’s husband claimed that the infidelity wasn’t physical; however, Roamers Therapy emphasizes that infidelity can take many forms, including emotional and online affairs, and these can sometimes overlap. No matter the type, it has a significant negative impact on individuals, affecting their psychological health and overall emotional well-being.
They highlight that it erodes trust between partners and can create long-lasting feelings of betrayal and insecurity. In fact, licensed psychologist Irena Milentijevic explains that infidelity can be considered a major traumatic life event that sometimes triggers symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder.
She noted that individuals experiencing such trauma often respond with a wide range of emotional, cognitive, physical, and behavioral reactions and might experience intrusive memories of the event, negative shifts in thoughts and feelings about themselves, others, and the world around them, despite not feeling that way before.
Building on this, it’s easy to understand why the OP wondered whether she should go ahead to give her child the same name she’d loved along before finding out about the affair. Psychology Today affirms that in many ways, the names we choose for our children become intertwined with our personal narratives, shaping both how we remember the past and how we experience and interpret new life events.
Netizens focused on the emotional and practical aspects of the situation, urging the OP to protect herself and her children, while others insisted that she change the name instead. What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you have kept the name or picked a new one?
Despite stating that she was navigating her uncertain relationship with her husband, netizens insisted that she focused on herself and changed the baby’s name
