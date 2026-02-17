Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

by

A baby macaque has adopted a stuffed animal after being rejected by his mother.

Videos of the six-month-old, named Punch, carrying his companion around his enclosure at Japan’s Ichikawa City Zoo have received millions of views on social media.

In one clip, Punch appears to suck his thumb while sitting on top of the stuffed animal. He then leans down and snuggles into the toy’s head.

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: alice_rum

He has also been seen sleeping with the plush toy, which is bigger than him, and wrapping his arms around it.

The baby primate was born in July 2025. His keepers, Kosuke Shikano and Shumpei Miyakoshi, have raised and looked after him since he was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth.

In another video, the baby can be seen climbing up his zookeeper’s arm as the staff member lays out food for the other primates.

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: ichikawa_zoo

“Since Punch was [born] healthy, we temporarily separated him from the troop and began hand-feeding him with milk,” Shikano said.

Infant monkeys instinctively cling to their mothers from birth, both for comfort and to build muscle, so zookeepers gave the baby towels and soft toys as substitutes. Of all the options, Punch chose the orangutan stuffed toy.

“The stuffed animal’s fur made it easy to grab, and its appearance is also similar to a monkey, which likely provided a sense of security,” Shikano added.

“The stuffed animal was a surrogate mother.”

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: meguxiang

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: post_dadzai

The zookeeper explained that parental abandonment by monkeys can occur under certain circumstances.

“The burden of her [Punch’s mother] first birth may have been a factor,” Shikano suggested.

“In the monkey mountain troop, other mother monkeys sometimes take on childcare, so we observed from a distance on the day of birth, but there were no such signs.”

Female macaques carry their babies on their bellies for the first four weeks after birth. After this time, the mother transports the infant on her back, Texas Tech University explains. A mother and her infant tend to avoid other troop members.

Punch was introduced to a small group of macaques at the zoo in January and has slowly begun integrating with the other primates, his caretakers shared.

Still, he has reportedly never left his plush companion behind.

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: ikusan0103

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: ichikawa_zoo

“He’s actively engaging with other monkeys, and I can feel he’s growing up,” explained Miyakoshi.

“Even when scolded by other monkeys, he quickly recovers. He’s mentally strong,” Shikano noted.

The Ichikawa City Zoo, located east of Tokyo, introduced the monkey to the world on X, writing, “Currently, there is a young monkey carrying a stuffed toy in the monkey mountain enclosure.”

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: ichikawa_zoo

The image of Punch clutching the orangutan stuffed animal as a surrogate mother resonated with many netizens, leading to the creation of a Japanese hashtag translated as “#HangInTherePunch,” local media reported.

“Poor baby, I will cuddle you!” one person wrote.

“Baby monkey just misses his mother. Nature is always cruel,” shared another.

“Poor little soul… glad he found something to comfort him,” a third commented.

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: AzureBlueSky1

According to The Mainichi, Punch was born on July 26, 2025, weighing 500 grams (about 17.6 ounces). His mother, exhausted from her first birth in the heat of summer, showed no signs of caring for him.

Takashi Yasunaga, head of the Ichikawa Municipal Government’s zoo, reported that visitor numbers at the zoo have increased since Punch’s story went viral, similar to what happened to Moo Deng, the famous baby pygmy hippo in Thailand.

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: mihamiha_trend

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: Cat_Lady_Kevin

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: DDkimagure

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: InsomniaAhypnia

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who visited us today,” the zoo stated on Sunday (February 15.)

“All of our staff were surprised by the unexpected turnout, something we have never experienced before.”

“It is cute to see the little monkey dragging the stuffed animal around, but it is very sad at the same time,” one visitor said

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: alice_rum

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: menunggumaut

One visitor wrote, “We visited the zoo today! There wasn’t much of a line when we entered, but there was a huge line when we left. People were there to see Punch!”

“It is cute to see the little monkey dragging the stuffed animal around but it is very sad at the same time,” typed another visitor.

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: mihamiha_trend

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: lvhrnic

In an update, the Japanese zoo said Punch is “gradually deepening his interactions with the other monkeys in his group.”

“He has a variety of experiences every day, such as being groomed, messing around with them, and being scolded, and he is learning every day how to live in a group as a monkey!”

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: ZMAL06

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: Hollyjeeny

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: ox0T0xo

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: icedbrainsix9

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: SnowDogMa

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: xclsvv_m

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: gelsonluz

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: MeddieMambo

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: manpap11

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: xk_machine

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: Iam_njd

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: deetsss

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: lewing99

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: WaffleSlayr9198

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: prabhat_amrita

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: KeiraAstrid

Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

Image credits: tartpatch

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bojack Horseman
20 Reasons Why Bojack Horseman is a Superior Show
3 min read
May, 9, 2019
Why Selling Sunset Season 4 Has Exceeded Our Expectations
3 min read
Nov, 30, 2021
Man Keeps Joking About Replacing His Wife, Until She Snaps And Makes Him Cry
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
13 Halloween Comics For Candy Corn Day
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
My Wife Wanted To Spread Some Laughs By Taking Ugly Christmas Photos Of Me, I Took It To Next Level
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
‘2025 Is Gonna Be My Year’: 40 People Reveal How The Year Backfired For Them
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2026