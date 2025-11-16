Mom Of Twins Gives Son A ‘Medical Tattoo’ Under The Recommendation Of A Doctor, MIL Freaks Out

Whether fraternal or identical, most twins share everything right from the start. In many cases, this is especially true of their appearance, as one of the main characteristics of twins is that they look remarkably alike. So no wonder many parents fear they’ll somehow get the two mixed up and do everything in their power to prevent it, from assigning specific colors or accessories to each twin to… giving them a medical tattoo to tell them apart.
“Hear me out,” a mom of two twin boys wrote in a post on the AITA subreddit, knowing this all can sound a bit jarring at first. The 31-year-old woman caused quite a stir on the platform after detailing how she and her husband made an untraditional decision to tell their sons, which she referred to as Jack and Adam, apart — by medically tattooing one of them for health reasons.
Turns out, Jack had a condition that meant he would need an injection once a week. And even though the couple went to such measures following a recommendation from a doctor, it caused some waves in the family. Now, she’s in doubt about whether they made the right decision, so she reached out to the internet to gain some perspective. Read on below to find out what happened, and then be sure to weigh in on the discussion in the comments.
A mother of twin boys took to the internet to get some advice after “medically tattooing” one of her babies to tell them apart
Despite making the decision following a recommendation from a doctor, it caused some waves in the family
Although such a small thing — literally, a two-millimeter freckle tattooed on Jack’s earlobe — sparked drama between the MIL and the couple, many Redditors firmly sided with the mother. And even those who “disagreed” with the decision only had issues with the choice of it, saying “you should have given the kid a cool tattoo like a flaming skull or something.”
But it turns out that medical tattoos are actually a more common practice than many realize. According to Florida Tattoo Academy, they mainly serve a dual purpose — one for medical and one for cosmetic reasons. For example, they can be used in place of alert bracelets for patients with more serious conditions, as having the information you need already inked into your skin is an easier and more efficient way to ensure your needs are looked after.
Moreover, these tattoos are sometimes used as guides in some breast cancer treatments involving radiation to highlight the places where the radiation needs to be administered. “This is essential to prevent the markings from coming off between treatments.”
Medical tattoos are also used to cover up scars, restore skin pigment issues after surgeries, and solve many other problems that would help people live happier and more fulfilled lives. “In today’s world, there are a lot of uses for tattoos,” the blog post stated. “Over the last decade, we continue to see more ways that tattoos are used to make people feel better.”
The NHS explain in their guide to medical tattooing that micropigmentation is carried out using a small electrical machine that holds needles that make tiny holes in the surface of the skin to allow implantation of special pigments to create shading. The area is cleaned and an anesthetic is applied before the treatment to ensure a painless procedure.
When it comes to children, parents also opt for temporary tattoos. A common reason they do this is to list their child’s allergies — or other conditions, such as diabetes or asthma — above an emergency contact number.
The vast majority of readers were firmly on the side of the mother, here’s what they had to say
