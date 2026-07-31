B. J. Novak: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
B. J. Novak
July 31, 1979
Newton, Massachusetts, US
47 Years Old
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Who Is B. J. Novak?
Benjamin Joseph Manaly Novak is an American actor, writer, and director, recognized for his sharp wit and distinctive comedic timing. He has significantly shaped contemporary television and film with his versatile talents.
Novak first gained widespread attention for his integral role as Ryan Howard on the acclaimed sitcom The Office. His nuanced portrayal of the temp-turned-executive, coupled with his writing contributions, made his character a standout.
Early Life and Education
Born in Newton, Massachusetts, B. J. Novak was raised in a Jewish household, deeply influenced by his author father, William Novak. His father co-edited The Big Book of Jewish Humor.
Novak attended Newton South High School alongside future costar John Krasinski, before graduating from Harvard University. There, he majored in English and Spanish literature and honed his comedic voice at the Harvard Lampoon.
Notable Relationships
B. J. Novak is currently linked to TikTok star Delaney Rowe, with their relationship confirmed in April 2025 following months of speculation. Earlier, Novak had an on-and-off relationship with Mindy Kaling, his costar from The Office.
Novak has no children of his own, though he is the godfather to Mindy Kaling’s two children. His bond with Kaling remains a significant, publicly acknowledged friendship.
Career Highlights
B. J. Novak made a significant impact on The Office, where he not only starred as Ryan Howard but also served as a prolific writer, director, and executive producer. His contributions earned the series multiple Emmy nominations and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Beyond television, B. J. Novak showcased his directorial vision with the 2022 dark comedy thriller Vengeance. He also authored the bestselling books One More Thing: Stories and Other Stories and The Book with No Pictures.
Signature Quote
“I’ve always wanted the next thing and also been aware it never changes anything.”
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