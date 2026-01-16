73 Awkward Wedding Photos That Are So Bad They’re Good

Your wedding day is the kind of thing you want to remember forever. And the easiest way to relive it is through photos, which is why people care so much about getting good ones.
But to be memorable, photos don’t always have to be good. In fact, they can be pretty much the opposite.
Below, we’ve rounded up a collection of hilariously awkward wedding pictures that are unforgettable for all the wrong reasons—scroll down and see which ones make you laugh out loud.
#1 We Got Our Wedding Photos Back
Image source: izzy_bizzy325
#2 Married My Best Buddy Mitchell This Weekend. In Addition To Some Nice Wedding Photos, We Also Asked Our Photographer To Take Some Awkward Ones
Image source: hunterathome
#3 Cirque Du Wedding
In 1995, my husband and I eloped to Las Vegas to get married. Cirque du Soleil was just starting in Vegas at the time. Since we had a quick wedding and not many photos, we decided to get this epic wedding photo taken at our hotel. I do not regret a thing.
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#4 A Wedding Photo Of Our Very Big (And Very Small) Day
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#5 Reach Out And Touch
I photographed my sister-in-law’s wedding. I knew the window overlooked a part of the hotel’s roof, but I didn’t notice the workers until after I snapped a few pictures. When I got home and downloaded all the pictures, I couldn’t stop laughing when I saw this.
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#6 This Was Always My Favorite Photo From Their Wedding Because It’s Just So Cornball. You Have To Give Credit To The Photographer For The Picture Of My Dad In The TV
This was years before Photoshop, so I’m not sure how the heck he pulled this trick off.
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#7 My Photographer Told Me To Stand In The Tub And Give A “Sassy” Pose. Not Sure Why We Thought This Was A Good Idea
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#8 This Is A Picture Of My Wife On Our Wedding Day. I’m Not Certain How She Got Her Leg To Do That But Needless To Say She Is Quite Flexible
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#9 Run! It’s Bridezilla!
Image source: Pikaburu
#10 Possibly The Most Important Photo From My Wedding Day
Image source: atoadmin
#11 My Sister And Her New Husband Fell Off A Swing While Taking Their Wedding Photos, It Turned Out To Be My Favourite Part
Image source: wearebladers
#12 My Mates Wedding Picture With His Groomsmen Is Hilarious
Image source: kittyfodder
#13 Wedding Photo Of The Year Goes To
Image source: dancingcheesepuff
#14 My Wife And I On Our Wedding Day. I’m Not Quite Sure What The Photographer Was Trying To Get With This One
Image source: Team Awkward
#15 And They Tell People They Met At A Wedding
Image source: Team Awkward
#16 Originally, There Were More In Her Bridal Party, But They Wouldn’t Fit In The Tub
Image source: Team Awkward
#17 This Picture Is Of My Sister-In-Law’s Wedding. Her 4-Year-Old Son, The Ring Bearer Lying On The Floor In The Middle Of The Frame
He was originally sitting by the pastor and the flower girl, but then he stood up and pretended to die (in dramatic fashion with more sound effects). The kid’s foot was banging steadily on the hollow, wooden stairs, and the sound was reverberating throughout the small church. I’m so glad I had my camera ready.
Image source: Team Awkward
#18 My Parents Were Married In 1981 And My Mom Wanted A Picture Of Her Looking Down At Her Bouquet With A Double-Exposure Of My Dad’s Head Floating Above Her Like She Was Thinking Of Him
Mom cried when she saw the resulting photo, but we all laugh over it now.
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#19 Gimme Some Sugar
This is a picture from our wedding day. After the ceremony, we dismissed the pews and when my new husband leaned down to kiss my Grandma on the cheek, I think he got a little more than he bargained for!
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#20 This Is A Wedding Photo Of The Extended Family – And A Couple Of Unintentional Bystanders Who Didn’t Bother Getting Out Of The Shot
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#21 Awkwardly Photobombing My Dad’s Wedding Photo
Image source: echooffzack
#22 Welcome To Our Wedding
Image source: storytimesover
#23 My Friends Got Their Wedding Pictures Back. The Photographer Had A Little Fun
Image source: anastasiabeverhousen
#24 Attended A Wedding Yesterday. Tried To Grab A Picture Of The Bride And Groom. The Result Was Not Disappointing
Image source: r_dawson_25
#25 Sharing Our Favorite Wedding Photos. Here’s Mine, 9 Years Ago
Image source: Rosssquared2011
#26 Awkward Photo Trend
Image source: villagecreeklanding
#27 This Is My Mom And Stepdad’s Wedding Featuring The Classic 1985 Photographer That Just Learned A New Photoshop Skill
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#28 This Was Me And My Brother At Our Aunt’s Wedding. His Pants Were Too Big For Him, But We Thought He’d Be Okay. Of Course, His Pants Came Down At The Altar
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#29 My Parents On Their Wedding Day. Apparently The Photographer Thought This Was A Great Idea
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#30 This Is My Parents On Their Wedding Day In 1975. She Was Always On His Mind Then And She Still Is Today. This Year They Celebrated Their 46th Anniversary
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#31 A Trashy Wedding
Image source: Snitsie
#32 Bride And Groom Releasing Doves Of Peace On Their Special Day
Image source: Thejaeti
#33 A Wedding Portrait
Image source: platypuspuppie
#34 Wedding In Russia
Image source: brewsterandy
#35 Normal Wedding In Russia
Image source: pgmts
#36 My Friend Took This Picture At My Brothers Wedding
Image source: flip_master09
#37 Not Sure What Our Wedding Photographer Was Thinking. 1989, My Mom And Dad Hovering Above The Church (And They Were Alive At The Time)
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#38 My Mom’s Friend Dressed As A Clown For My Parents’ Wedding Day. Nobody Knows Why
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#39 The Photographer Had A Great Idea For My Sister’s Wedding Pics. My Sister Is The Bride & I Am The Bridesmaid On The Right
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#40 Hot Topic Wedding
Image source: whylieimhigh
#41 The Wedding Squat Spot
Image source: snowwhitenoir
#42 Facebook Gold From My Hometown In Romania
Image source: siricy
#43 Russian Wedding Pictures, With Pigeons
Image source: thepanichand
#44 Couple Paid For Harry Potter Themed Wedding Complete With Photoshopped Photo Shoot
I think, although I’m not sure, that this is a fire on the flue network…
Image source: MoogleFFVii
#45 Decided To Levitate At My Wedding
Image source: zoltan41
#46 My Best Friend And I Had A Photoshoot At A Friends Wedding. This Was My Favorite
Image source: invalid_credentials
#47 Photographer At My Friend’s Wedding Took The Perfect Picture
Image source: ericcmcc
#48 This Is Pretty Much The Only Full Length Image Of Us From Our Wedding
Image source: L1nkDark
#49 Carrett Holding Conner In Awkward Pose, But Wedding Edition
Image source: csj440
#50 This Is The Aftermath Of The Standard Wedding Party Picture Where The Photographer Instructs Everyone To Jump Simultaneously With Arms Linked
I’m the frazzled bride, and that’s my friend/bridesmaid Jennifer laid flat out on the ground. There may have been way too much alcohol in the bridal suite that day. This is before the reception.
Image source: Team Awkward
#51 You May Now Pinch The Bride
Image source: Team Awkward
#52 My Dad Got Remarried In 2004 When I Was 16 And My Sister Was 12. This Was Our Attire
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#53 Love Bites
I’m about 2 or 3 in this photo. We were at a family friend’s wedding. Apparently my mom was having fun dancing and not paying attention to me. I bit her in the butt, legend has it that I drew blood.
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#54 Our Wedding Was Held Over Thanksgiving At My Grandparents Church And They Wanted To Keep The Festive Decor In Place For Our Ceremony
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#55 1980. El Segundo, California. My Grandmother And Her Fourth Husband On Their Wedding Day
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#56 During Our Wedding Vows, While My Husband Promised To Love My Kids As His Own, My Kids Were Whisper-Screaming At Each Other The Whole Time
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#57 My Bridesmaid Was Fixing My Dress And The Rest Of Our Party Seemed Very Concerned About It
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#58 My Aunt’s Wedding Pictures With Her Bridesmaids And Flower Girl
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#59 My Then-Three-Year-Old Son Was Completely Over With All The Pictures, So He Looked For His Nearest Escape. My Frustration Is Pretty Evident
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#60 This Was Taken At My Mom’s Wedding. Her Best Friend’s Brother Is On The Left And My Tipsy Uncle Is On The Right
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#61 I Don’t Know. I Think This Is The Best Wedding Picture Ever
Image source: dharmastation
#62 I’m The Bride And These Are My Two Sisters. The Photographer Asked My Sisters To Give Me A Kiss And Well, This Is How It Turned Out
Image source: Team Awkward
#63 It’s Our Wedding Day, And This Shot Was A Popular Pose In The Late 80s. Judging By My Expression Either My New Hubby Farted Or I’ve Just Realized What I’ve Done
Image source: Team Awkward
#64 I’m Not Sure What The Photographer Was Thinking When He Posed Me And Dad Like This
Image source: Team Awkward
#65 Got Married In A Movie Theatre. Gave Guests Popcorn To Throw Instead Of Rice. Knowing My Friends, I Should Have Expected This
Image source: reddit.com
#66 This Cringeworthy Shot Was Taken At My Uncle’s Wedding
I’m on the far right, then my dad, grandfather, and uncle and for some reason, the photographer had us try to look intimidating. Well, I’m a photographer now and do a much better job preparing my subjects for a wedding photo.
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#67 Bolshevik Wedding Sponsored By Adidas
Image source: CrocodileTeeth
#68 An Everyday Wedding Picture
Image source: gravity_is_right
#69 The Exact Moment My Sister Did A Face Plant At My Wedding
Image source: bretcher
#70 A Picture Of Me On My Wedding Day In The Middle Of A Blizzard
Image source: Reznic007
#71 This Is Me And My Bridesmaids. Contrary To This Picture, I Very Much Enjoy Their Company
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#72 My Parents’ Family Wedding Picture And My Nana Wasn’t Too Happy. I Can Only Imagine The Photos That Didn’t Make The Album If This Was The Best
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#73 So I Went To My Friends Wedding A Little Under The Influence
Image source: cc971172
