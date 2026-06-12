“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

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Beautiful art, applied or otherwise, tends to take a lot of work, talent and creativity. But sometimes inordinate resources are put into an idea that doesn’t seem worth it, no matter how much time and effort one applies.

Sometimes fantastic talent ends up meeting downright horrible taste and we’ve gathered some of the best examples of that from across the internet. When I say, poor taste, I mean almost borderline offensive. Otherwise, get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to be confused, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

#1 Literal 9/11 Humidifier

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Successful-Pop7567

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

#2 I Wouldn’t Want To End Up There Drunk

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: plasmaVine

#3 Worm Lamp ?

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: hideawaybones

#4 Christmas Tree Topper. Both Love It And Hate It

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Anahata_Green

#5 This Is What Happens When Pottery Majors Hang Out With Fiber Arts Majors

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: sad_toastclub

#6 Eggs Tra Bright Idea With Very Questionable Wiring

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: callum_fairfax

#7 He’s Not Getting Presents, He Is The Present

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: balconyplant_kit

#8 Post-Op Atbge Cake

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: ephemeralz

#9 Some Nails I Came Across This Morning

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: asumait_11

#10 Bedazzled Oceangate Submersible Purse

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: abaganoush

#11 For Those Who Love To Keep It Classy

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: bike_lane_bill

#12 Chevy Cavalier Trike?

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: 87_4-Runner

#13 Well, Look

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: quick_justice

#14 Pill-Blister Handbag

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: wrongturnz

#15 1993 Vw Converse Car

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: patrickd175

#16 Big Brain Brat

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: mythbehaved

#17 This Brush Has Seen Things It Can’t Unsee

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: solyss1a

#18 “Shoet”

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: MoonBarista

#19 Anyone Wants Sneakers For Their Shirt Collar?

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: anikkundu1998

#20 Epoxy Coated Plywood Table

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: V8TITAN

#21 Ashton Cush Chair

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: HollywoodAndTerds

#22 Duckmelon Table

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Jazzspur

#23 The Normal Teardrop Tattoos Just Weren’t Enough I Guess

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: m_autumnal

#24 Still Too Soon

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: the_red_scimitar

#25 Skatercowboy

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: GentlemenHODL

#26 Denim Side Table, Anyone?

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Fluid-Bet6223

#27 Facebook Marketplace Find

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Lady_Brachiosaur

#28 Impressive Craftsmanship, Deeply Uncomfortable To Touch

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: timberpoint_river

#29 These Are About As Crazy As The Reactor 4 Humidifier

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Soros_G

#30 My Hairstylist Has A Hair Dryer That Looks Like A Revolver

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: window-fly

#31 Too Realistic

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: DriftedHalo01

#32 I Used To Model In Hair Shows And I Was Used For A “Special” Demonstration. I Had No Choice In Cut Or Colour, Which Is Fine, And I Agreed To The Shave, But He Didn’t Tell Me He Was Going To Shave Tire Tracks Into The Side Of My Head, In Front Of A Live Audience

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: ohheysarahjay

#33 Local On Facebook

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: aliays

#34 Atbge

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: stronkreptile

#35 South Park Jd Vance

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: leahscare

#36 My Eyes Are Up Here

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: OkiDokiPanic

#37 KFC Crocs At Goodwill

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Giraffecaster

#38 This Chess Set

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: chaddrrpeppers

#39 A Hairstylist With… Special… Talent

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: cheeseburger888

#40 This Thing Is A Bright Orange Porsche Turned Bike. Deathtrap On Wheels

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: asds455123456789

#41 Ive Not Only Done This Once Ive Done It Twice

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: rraccoons

#42 This Gold Plated And Bone Dragon Car Is Something Else

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: TheRuiner666

#43 Art Deco Porsche

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: wavewithdrawl

#44 This Will Hurt 100%

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: I0vepeaches

#45 Napkin Holder

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Milk–Sheikh

#46 Proof He’s Committed All The Way To The Grave

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: osakaNika

#47 Jaguar Xjs Learjet Edition

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: 7otu5

#48 Fake Fod Pizza Hat

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Mammoth_Society_8991

#49 Biblically Accurate Cherub

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: hodaza

#50 Chocolate Puppy

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Puffa_tote

#51 Handmade Cigarette Blanket

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: portezbie

#52 Found In The Wild

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: asswoopman

#53 The Shrug

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: xXWaspXx

#54 My Boss Just Sent This To Our Work Gc

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: pickleliks888

#55 Like Crazy But Low Key?? Kind Of A Serve…

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Rich-Lobster5754

#56 Hood Mural

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: TrapMaster27

#57 Engine Is Shot

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: the-master-planner

#58 Framed Gun Toilet Seat Found At Goodwill

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: skulletbaby

#59 This Guy Turned His Gmc Truck Into A Pickup (Brazil)

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: bifeee

#60 Get In My Belly!!

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Try_1217

#61 Ow, My Fontanelle!

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: seanfish

#62 Leather Computer Mouse

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: be4ou

#63 Taking The “Jacket” In Jacket Potato Literally

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: jamoche_2

#64 What Style Should I Bring To Math Exam Tomorrow For Maximum Score?

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Old-Particular-5768

#65 Because Who Doesn’t Want Their Entire Forearm Taken Up By Pickle Rick?

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#66 High Fashion Medieval Serf

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: korpall

#67 Glass Marble Of Abraham Lincoln With A Blast Of Red Coming From The Back Of His Head

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: mybustersword

#68 Mako Shark Head On Horse Bust

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: NotThePopeProbably

#69 Devil Eating Man ♂️

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Other_Cucumber7750

#70 Do These Belong Here? I Bought Them. I Am Sorry

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Wild_Arugula294

#71 Thought This One Belonged Here

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Glob-Goblin

#72 A Stretched Bug

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: dredre27332

#73 Steampunk TV Stand (Reupload)

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Dr_N00B

#74 Tasteful Decor

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Magician1230

#75 Denny’s Limited Edition, Sticky Kicks, The “First-Ever Sneakers Made With Real Denny’s Syrup.”

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Giraffecaster

#76 Star Dew Valley Lovers

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Flailing_ameoba

#77 I Choose You!

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: decodeyoutokyo

#78 Comic Book Expoxy Kitchen Floor

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: alman3007

#79 Shark Bike

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Absolve_N0ne

#80 Backlit Kitchen Island

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Bananetyne

#81 This Table

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Conscious_Side1647

#82 Cow TV

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Absolve_N0ne

#83 This Chair

“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Lynx_673

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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