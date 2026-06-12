“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)

Beautiful art, applied or otherwise, tends to take a lot of work, talent and creativity. But sometimes inordinate resources are put into an idea that doesn’t seem worth it, no matter how much time and effort one applies.
Sometimes fantastic talent ends up meeting downright horrible taste and we’ve gathered some of the best examples of that from across the internet. When I say, poor taste, I mean almost borderline offensive. Otherwise, get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to be confused, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.
#1 Literal 9/11 Humidifier
Image source: Successful-Pop7567
#2 I Wouldn’t Want To End Up There Drunk
Image source: plasmaVine
#3 Worm Lamp ?
Image source: hideawaybones
#4 Christmas Tree Topper. Both Love It And Hate It
Image source: Anahata_Green
#5 This Is What Happens When Pottery Majors Hang Out With Fiber Arts Majors
Image source: sad_toastclub
#6 Eggs Tra Bright Idea With Very Questionable Wiring
Image source: callum_fairfax
#7 He’s Not Getting Presents, He Is The Present
Image source: balconyplant_kit
#8 Post-Op Atbge Cake
Image source: ephemeralz
#9 Some Nails I Came Across This Morning
Image source: asumait_11
#10 Bedazzled Oceangate Submersible Purse
Image source: abaganoush
#11 For Those Who Love To Keep It Classy
Image source: bike_lane_bill
#12 Chevy Cavalier Trike?
Image source: 87_4-Runner
#13 Well, Look
Image source: quick_justice
#14 Pill-Blister Handbag
Image source: wrongturnz
#15 1993 Vw Converse Car
Image source: patrickd175
#16 Big Brain Brat
Image source: mythbehaved
#17 This Brush Has Seen Things It Can’t Unsee
Image source: solyss1a
#18 “Shoet”
Image source: MoonBarista
#19 Anyone Wants Sneakers For Their Shirt Collar?
Image source: anikkundu1998
#20 Epoxy Coated Plywood Table
Image source: V8TITAN
#21 Ashton Cush Chair
Image source: HollywoodAndTerds
#22 Duckmelon Table
Image source: Jazzspur
#23 The Normal Teardrop Tattoos Just Weren’t Enough I Guess
Image source: m_autumnal
#24 Still Too Soon
Image source: the_red_scimitar
#25 Skatercowboy
Image source: GentlemenHODL
#26 Denim Side Table, Anyone?
Image source: Fluid-Bet6223
#27 Facebook Marketplace Find
Image source: Lady_Brachiosaur
#28 Impressive Craftsmanship, Deeply Uncomfortable To Touch
Image source: timberpoint_river
#29 These Are About As Crazy As The Reactor 4 Humidifier
Image source: Soros_G
#30 My Hairstylist Has A Hair Dryer That Looks Like A Revolver
Image source: window-fly
#31 Too Realistic
Image source: DriftedHalo01
#32 I Used To Model In Hair Shows And I Was Used For A “Special” Demonstration. I Had No Choice In Cut Or Colour, Which Is Fine, And I Agreed To The Shave, But He Didn’t Tell Me He Was Going To Shave Tire Tracks Into The Side Of My Head, In Front Of A Live Audience
Image source: ohheysarahjay
#33 Local On Facebook
Image source: aliays
#34 Atbge
Image source: stronkreptile
#35 South Park Jd Vance
Image source: leahscare
#36 My Eyes Are Up Here
Image source: OkiDokiPanic
#37 KFC Crocs At Goodwill
Image source: Giraffecaster
#38 This Chess Set
Image source: chaddrrpeppers
#39 A Hairstylist With… Special… Talent
Image source: cheeseburger888
#40 This Thing Is A Bright Orange Porsche Turned Bike. Deathtrap On Wheels
Image source: asds455123456789
#41 Ive Not Only Done This Once Ive Done It Twice
Image source: rraccoons
#42 This Gold Plated And Bone Dragon Car Is Something Else
Image source: TheRuiner666
#43 Art Deco Porsche
Image source: wavewithdrawl
#44 This Will Hurt 100%
Image source: I0vepeaches
#45 Napkin Holder
Image source: Milk–Sheikh
#46 Proof He’s Committed All The Way To The Grave
Image source: osakaNika
#47 Jaguar Xjs Learjet Edition
Image source: 7otu5
#48 Fake Fod Pizza Hat
Image source: Mammoth_Society_8991
#49 Biblically Accurate Cherub
Image source: hodaza
#50 Chocolate Puppy
Image source: Puffa_tote
#51 Handmade Cigarette Blanket
Image source: portezbie
#52 Found In The Wild
Image source: asswoopman
#53 The Shrug
Image source: xXWaspXx
#54 My Boss Just Sent This To Our Work Gc
Image source: pickleliks888
#55 Like Crazy But Low Key?? Kind Of A Serve…
Image source: Rich-Lobster5754
#56 Hood Mural
Image source: TrapMaster27
#57 Engine Is Shot
Image source: the-master-planner
#58 Framed Gun Toilet Seat Found At Goodwill
Image source: skulletbaby
#59 This Guy Turned His Gmc Truck Into A Pickup (Brazil)
Image source: bifeee
#60 Get In My Belly!!
Image source: Ok_Try_1217
#61 Ow, My Fontanelle!
Image source: seanfish
#62 Leather Computer Mouse
Image source: be4ou
#63 Taking The “Jacket” In Jacket Potato Literally
Image source: jamoche_2
#64 What Style Should I Bring To Math Exam Tomorrow For Maximum Score?
Image source: Old-Particular-5768
#65 Because Who Doesn’t Want Their Entire Forearm Taken Up By Pickle Rick?
Image source: [deleted]
#66 High Fashion Medieval Serf
Image source: korpall
#67 Glass Marble Of Abraham Lincoln With A Blast Of Red Coming From The Back Of His Head
Image source: mybustersword
#68 Mako Shark Head On Horse Bust
Image source: NotThePopeProbably
#69 Devil Eating Man ♂️
Image source: Other_Cucumber7750
#70 Do These Belong Here? I Bought Them. I Am Sorry
Image source: Wild_Arugula294
#71 Thought This One Belonged Here
Image source: Glob-Goblin
#72 A Stretched Bug
Image source: dredre27332
#73 Steampunk TV Stand (Reupload)
Image source: Dr_N00B
#74 Tasteful Decor
Image source: Ok-Magician1230
#75 Denny’s Limited Edition, Sticky Kicks, The “First-Ever Sneakers Made With Real Denny’s Syrup.”
Image source: Giraffecaster
#76 Star Dew Valley Lovers
Image source: Flailing_ameoba
#77 I Choose You!
Image source: decodeyoutokyo
#78 Comic Book Expoxy Kitchen Floor
Image source: alman3007
#79 Shark Bike
Image source: Absolve_N0ne
#80 Backlit Kitchen Island
Image source: Bananetyne
#81 This Table
Image source: Conscious_Side1647
#82 Cow TV
Image source: Absolve_N0ne
#83 This Chair
Image source: Lynx_673
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