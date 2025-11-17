40 “Awesome Things But Absolutely Useless”

Some product designs have been around so long that we often take their convenience for granted. We all know that everyday items like keys or forks are designed with specific characteristics so that they can actually be practical in our day-to-day lives. But have you ever wondered how these same objects would look if they were intentionally created to make your life miserable?

If you’re curious about such absurd design choices, look no further than the subreddit r/AwesomelyUseless. There, you’ll find the finest collection of the most bizarre “upgrades” made by designers. While these creations may overall look great, they serve absolutely no practical purpose and might infuriate you instead. Reflecting on these useless items might lead us to consider how people with special needs might feel when faced with everyday objects that are difficult or even impossible to use.

So, next time you reach for a regular old fork or key, take a moment to appreciate the thought that some professional has put into designing it to make your life somewhat better.

#1 I’m Sure You’ve All Seen This Before, But I’m Posting It Anyway

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Just Incase You Didn’t Have Enough Trouble Finding Normal Golfballs

Image source: Noxova

#3 This Is Some Platform 9¾ Level Cycle Path

Image source: Noxova

#4 You Need A Trolley And An Owl To Get Off Of This Escalator

Image source: Noxova

#5 Make Your Baby Do The Cleaning

Image source: reddit.com

#6 I’ve Been Wondering How I Should Rewind Dvd’s All This Time

Image source: Noxova

#7 Post Not In Use

Image source: Noxova

#8 I Actually Really Want One Of These

Image source: Noxova

#9 Not Only Is This Useless, It Looks Like Even More Work

Image source: Noxova

#10 This Has To Be A Joke Right?

Image source: Noxova

#11 What’s The Point?

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Well Crap, There Goes My Dinner Plan!

Image source: Noxova

#13 This Picture Really Brings Light To One Of The Most Useless Gadgets Ever

Image source: Noxova

#14 The Sole Reason For These $425 Gold Pills Is To Make Your Excrement Glittery

Image source: Noxova

#15 I Thought I’d Seen It All… But Nope, USB Pet Rock

Image source: Noxova

#16 There’s One Key Flaw In This Design

Image source: Noxova

#17 This Sun Visor That Blocks Nothing

Image source: ultrafire3

#18 Stylish Diving Is The New Trend

Image source: Noxova

#19 I’m Sure It Has A Great View, But Good Luck Getting There!

Image source: Noxova

#20 I Bet They Made Some Serious Dough Selling These

Image source: Noxova

#21 Because Your Guinea Pigs Can’t Go Around Looking Cute And Adorable!

Image source: Noxova

#22 No More Losing Remotes Down The Side Of The Couch

Image source: Noxova

#23 Perfect For On The Go Viewing When You’re Out Of Data!

Image source: Noxova

#24 I Hope These Never Catch On

Image source: Noxova

#25 Take The Goldfish For A Walk

Image source: reddit.com

#26 It’s A Dog Eat Dog World

Image source: Noxova

#27 Does This Offend Eastern Cultures Less?

Image source: Noxova

#28 Picnic Pants

Image source: reddit.com

#29 This Looks Like Something Only Lady Gaga Would Wear

Image source: Noxova

#30 Peel The Potato And Your Skin, 2 For 1!

Image source: Noxova

#31 Because Cracking An Egg Is So Difficult

Image source: waxer2672

#32 Is This A Bowl Or A Spoon?

Image source: Noxova, Katerina Kamprani

#33 Good Luck Doing Any Sums That Involve 1’s

Image source: Noxova

#34 What Could Be Cooler Than A Watermelon Coo… Oh Never Mind

Image source: Noxova

#35 This Door Doesn’t Even Lock

Image source: okok321

#36 I Would Pay Good Money To Watch Someone Try And Water Their Garden With This

Image source: Noxova, Katerina Kamprani

#37 Lip-Stick This Thing In The Bin

Image source: Noxova

#38 You’d Wine A Lot About It If Someone Bought You This

Image source: Noxova, katerina.kamprani

#39 “Every Inch Matters”

Image source: Noxova

#40 You Can’t Even Eat The Cone After

Image source: Noxova

