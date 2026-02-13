The 2025 International Photography Awards Shared The Best 60 Non-Professional Photos

After sharing our recent “best of” roundup from the 2025 International Photography Awards, we wanted to zoom in on a part of the competition that looks at the other end of photography as a craft: the best shots from non-professional photographers.
There’s something extra exciting about this division. It feels as if the photographers are a little less chained to what’s practical, commercial, or client-friendly. You get bolder risks, stranger angles, more playful ideas, and experiments that might not make sense on a job… but look absolutely unforgettable in a gallery. And when those risks work, they really work.
Below is our staff-curated selection of the best non-professional winning photos from the 2025 IPA. Take a slow scroll, trust your gut, and tell us which shots feel like they broke the rules in the best way possible.
#1 “The Guardian” By Sameh Shahien
2nd Place / Nature/Wildlife.
Description: “Beneath the scorching sky, a mother raptor shields her young with unwavering strength — a living fortress. In this rare moment, the bond between parent and offspring is laid bare in pure form: instinct, protection, and unspoken love captured with natural light. Photographed on the coast of Sharm El-Sheikh, South Sinai, Egypt, this image is both a tribute to wild maternal care and a reminder of nature’s silent guardians who watch over the next generation.”
IPA’s mission is to celebrate the world’s finest photographers while also spotlighting new and emerging talent, and the non-professional pool is where that “discovery” energy is at its strongest. These are images made out of obsession, curiosity, and pure artistic momentum, regardless of whether it’s a perfectly weird moment on the street, a portrait with real bite, or a scene that turns ordinary light into something cinematic.
#2 “A Mother’s Love” By Karthik Subramaniam
3rd Place / Nature/Wildlife.
Description: “A tender moment between a polar bear mom and her cub in Churchill, Canada while they wait for Hudson bay to freeze. On my recent visit to Churchill, I saw many bears around town, many of them mothers with their cubs. It’s always a great experience watching polar bear mothers and their cubs bond. On this day, I watched this mother and cub walk around the snowy beach and I was glad to capture this tender moment.”
#3 “Snowy Landscape With Moonlight” By Yuusei Nagahata
1st Place / Nature/Seasons.
Description: “Early in the morning, as the sun was rising, the moon was shining directly above Ezo Fuji, and the cold weather had covered the trees in frost, creating a beautiful sight.”
#4 “Camels – Ship Of The Desert” By Chi Gan
2nd Place / Nature/Aerial / Drone.
Description: “Can you believe this pink lake appeared in the desert? I discovered this pink lake in the desert and was fortunate to catch a camel. A desert ship floating on the pink lake.”
#5 “Balloon Eclipse” By Mateusz Witowski
3rd Place / Nature/Sunrise / Sunset.
Description: “Balloon on the background of the sunset, Krakow, Poland.”
#6 “Lightning Across The Sky” By Dingyuan Li
3rd Place / Nature/Astrophotography.
Description: “Lightning splits the night sky like electric fire, lighting up the city and showing the powerful force of nature blended with the stunning city night. The title“Lightning Across the Sky” captures this spectacular moment in a simple, vivid way.”
#7 “The Overflowing Earth” By Sebastian Piorek
Editorial / Press Photographer Of the Year.
Description: “I have documented Poland’s expanding landfills, capturing images that reveal waste piling up at an alarming rate. These views expose the unsettling reality of a world consumed by trash. What once seemed like isolated dumps now spread endlessly, forming landscapes where refuse dominates. The abstract beauty of patterns contrasts with the grim truth they hold. As the project progresses, the images become increasingly claustrophobic, mirroring a future where nothing remains but waste. This series is a call to rethink consumption and sustainability before our world is buried under its own excess.”
#8 “The Withered Tree And The Deity” By 子杰 夏
2nd Place / Nature/Landscape.
Description: “The first golden rays of dawn pierce through the stillness of the night. The ancient snow-capped peaks gradually rouse from slumber in the golden glow, resembling celestial Kamiyama awakened by the sun. I await the arrival of this beam of light at the foot of the mountain, directing my camera lens at a dead tree that has long lost its vitality. Nevertheless, it still stands firmly between heaven and earth in a silent and tenacious manner, like a witness, gazing at the eternal snow-capped mountains in the distance. This is a dialogue with nature and an introspective contemplation.”
#9 “Deer Sun” By Vai Meng Chan
2nd Place / Nature/Sunrise / Sunset.
Description: Photo was taken in Romford, UK.
#10 “Frozen River” By Myeongok Choi
2nd Place / Nature/Seasons.
Description: “Sunset over New Jersey, seen from a frozen Hudson River in New York’s deep freeze.”
#11 “The Polar Express” By Ke Hu
2nd Place / Nature/Astrophotography.
Description: “It is really hard to get to Morant’s Curve in winter, especially after a heavy snowstorm. Though photographs from this location have flooded the internet, only a few have tried this on a cloudless night, with light trails of trains as well as star trails. The just-before-sunrise blue hour color tone also makes this photo rather unique.”
#12 “A Magical Feast In A Frosty Forest” By Hiroki Takahashi
1st Place / Nature/Wildlife.
Description: “The sub-zero dawn (-15°C) painted the forest white with breathtaking hoarfrost. There, a tiny Siberian flying squirrel, often called a “forest fairy,” was diligently feeding. To witness this creature, so small and delicate, navigating the harsh cold and even gliding with food in its grasp, was deeply moving. Its fierce will to survive in such an environment was palpable, a powerful testament to life’s tenacity. I was utterly captivated, holding my breath as I pressed the shutter, wanting to preserve this incredible display of resilience.”
#13 “The Enchanting Hills Of Val D’orcia” By Simon Heather
1st Place / Nature/Sunrise / Sunset.
Description: “The stunning hills of Val D’Orcia stretch endlessly, their gentle shadows and folds resembling a giant blanket draped over the landscape. The views extend for miles, transitioning from vibrant green to a dazzling golden hue, and eventually to rich gold and orange tones as summer arrives. Meanwhile, in the bottom left of the frame, a couple basks in the warm glow of the sunset.”
#14 “Solo Walker” By Jonathan Alk
2nd Place / Nature/Environmental / Editorial.
Description: “A lone polar bear crosses a vast, empty snowscape—its small silhouette dwarfed by the silence. This minimalist composition speaks to environmental solitude: the creature’s isolation is not just geographic, but symbolic. “Solo Walker” is a meditation on survival, scale, and the quiet disappearance of Arctic wilderness.”
#15 “A Long Shadow” By Christopher Harrison
3rd Place / Nature/Aerial / Drone.
Description: “On the first morning of meteorological spring in Oxfordshire, England, a low lying mist surrounded this small clump of trees that is rumored to be an Iron Age burial mound. As the sun rose, warm golden light flooded the landscape, casting a strikingly long shadow through the mist and transforming the scene from my drones perspective.”
#16 “City Reborn At Golden Hour” By Yuanfeng Mao
1st Place / Architecture/Cityscapes.
Description: “This photo was captured at a 9/11 memorial park bathed in the golden light of a new dawn. A soaring eagle rises above a statue of a girl in peace, symbolizing innocence and remembrance. Behind them, the reborn skyline of Lower Manhattan stands not in defiance, but in resilient, proud, and triumph. The disaster did not break us. It made us stronger.”
#17 “Oasis” By Zhao-Yu Wen
2nd Place / Analog / Film/Nature.
Description: “While checking out a cactus garden, I spotted a palm trees in the distance and suddenly got hit with a major thirst.”
#18 “Spegazzini Glacier” By Giovanni Sonsini
3rd Place / Nature/Environmental / Editorial.
Description: “When a large piece of ice broke away from the glacier with a loud noise, a seagull fled scared and entered in one of the eight photos I took in quick succession.”
#19 “La Tonna, Civita Di Bagnoregio 2” By Sara Sterpa
2nd Place / Nature/Domestic Animals.
Description: “The Palio della Tonna takes place in Civita di Bagnregio on the first Sunday of June and the second Sunday of August, in the square of San Donato. Each jockey completes three laps of the square, hence the name Palio della Tonna, and then continues taking part in a series of races. An event that recalls ancient traditions and a deep bond between man and nature.”
#20 “Nox Sibylla” By Luca Gallucci
1st Place / Nature/Astrophotography.
Description: “I had been thinking about this panoramic view of the Milky Way from one of the most beautiful peaks in the Monti Sibillini National Park (Italy), the Sibilla, for a while. The trek to this peak is in my opinion one of the most beautiful in the park, being very panoramic and almost entirely on the ridge. Surely, having reached the top after a few hours and seeing the Milky Way with the naked eye repaid the effort made.”
#21 “Labyrinth To The Sky” By Kimio Kobayashi
2nd Place / Architecture/Interior.
Description: “13 floor premium residential apartment with a futuristic open air steel-made spiral staircase and atrium leading to the sky. Designed by Japanese architect group called “Workshop” and completed in 1991.”
#22 “Mountains On Fire” By Patrick Ehlen
2nd Place / Fine Art/Landscape.
Description: “Early we drove to a spot just outside the town of El Chalten in Argentina. We waited a long time, and nothing happened. It seemed as if the sunrise that day wouldn’t happen at all. So we packed away our cameras and were about to leave. Suddenly, a faint glow appeared on a mountain peak, and a few minutes later, the entire mountain range was ablaze with light. We were just able to adjust our cameras and take a few photos, and a short time later, it was all over again. We haven’t seen this kind of lighting and the clouds swirling around the mountain peaks again, and we haven’t been anywhere else.”
#23 “Dragon’s Spirit” By Yann Delcambre
3rd Place / Event/Other.
Description: “This photo was taken during the “WEC event”, a gathering that brings together street artists, circus performers, and fire art specialists from across Europe. The artist captured here practices fire arts, a demanding discipline that blends technical skill, physical commitment, and artistic expression. The performance took place in the evening, in a historic outdoor setting, highlighting the contrast between the timeless nature of the location and the fleeting intensity of the act. The aim of this photograph was to capture the emotional power of these extreme living arts.”
#24 “Dresden In The Morning” By Claudia Barth
3rd Place / Architecture/Historic.
Description: “This picture was taken in Dresden’s old town early at sunrise on the way to work. It is a very well-known perspective of the Dresden Frauenkirche, but still a little different. I discovered this puddle and the reflection in it by chance. Two weeks later, the weather was perfect, so I was able to take the picture as I had imagined.”
#25 “Horsepower” By Diane Bliessen
3rd Place / Nature/Domestic Animals.
Description: “Powerful horse in available light in a foggy barn.”
#26 “Carnevale Di Venezia” By Slobodan Blagojević
2nd Place / Event/Traditions and Cultures.
Description: “Venice Carnival – famous for its extravagant, elaborate masks and costumes, is a paradise for strong colors and impressive portraits.”
#27 “Ballerinas” By Alessandro R. Moser
2nd Place / Event/Other.
#28 “Flowers Of Innocence” By Stéphanie Hozi
3rd Place / Editorial / Press/Travel / Tourism.
Description: “Selling flowers to make a living, these young girls trade pieces of their childhood for survival. Yet, innocence lingers—in the plush slippers of one child, a tender reminder of a youth overshadowed by responsibility. A bittersweet image, marked by resilience.”
#29 “Hong-Kong Minibus-Fluss” By Alexander Forst
2nd Place / Editorial / Press/Travel / Tourism.
Description: Cityscape of the famous red Hong Kong Minibuses.
#30 “Water Is Not The Source Of Life” By Ehsan Moradi
2nd Place / Editorial / Press/Environmental.
Description: “Deep and drinking water in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province, in addition to contaminated soil, is also contaminated with eight heavy elements, which means genocide in this region in the near future.”
#31 “The Light And Shadow Of Modernization” By Yusuke Matsumoto
1st Place / Architecture/Industrial.
Description: “For about 300 years since the Industrial Revolution, we have pursued modernization. Factories are a symbol of modernization, operating day and night to give us convenience. However, in exchange for this, we have destroyed much of nature. The situation in which so much nature is lost due to modernization overlaps with the sight of Mount Fuji, a symbol of Japan, hidden by clouds. However, the Earth has not completely abandoned us. Mount Fuji is still visible, isn’t it? Let’s find a way to balance modernization and protecting the Earth before Mount Fuji disappears from view altogether.”
#32 “Pathways Of Time” By Weihao Wang
3rd Place / Architecture/Cityscapes.
Description: “Captured in Shanghai, this image contrasts the layered history of the city: an illuminated road threads through the aged rooftops of the old town and Yu Garden, leading into the luminous skyline of modern towers. I took this photo from a high vantage point at dusk with a tripod, hoping to show how Shanghai’s past and future are stitched together by streets that carry memory, movement, and transformation. No digital compositing was used, only long exposure and color grading to enhance the mood.”
#33 “Absolute Towers” By Lucie Côté
3rd Place / Architecture/Buildings.
Description: “These towers, located in the suburbs of Toronto, are absolutely fascinating because of their slightly twisted crankshaft shape, side by side like two sisters. Their feminine shape has earned them the nickname of the Marylyn Towers!”
#34 “Icon Of Architectural” By Mohammad Awadh
Architecture Photographer Of the Year.
Description: “Heydar Alive Center in Baku in Azerbaijan one of the unique and beautiful building in the world.”
#35 “Cage Of Ten Thousand Arrows” By 魏壮涛
2nd Place / Architecture/Aerial / Drone.
#36 “Manhattan Bridge Inception” By Ivan Wong
1st Place / Architecture/Aerial / Drone.
Description: “I wanted to capture the entire Manhattan Bridge in one shot – the beauty of walking through the front beams in New York City and towards the end to the other side in Brooklyn. To create this, I was inspired by the movie Inception.”
#37 “Moonwalk” By Gil Young Pyo
1st Place / Architecture/Abstract.
Description: “This photo captures ‘Space Walk’ in Pohang, South Korea—an architectural marvel that feels like a stroll through space. This walkable sculpture was created as part of a joint effort by the city of Pohang and South Korean steel company POSCO, in order to increase local tourism. It is meant to evoke a feeling of reaching utopia and “swimming in space above the clouds”, as well as to symbolize aspects of Pohang’s prominent manufacturing and steel industries. To enhance the cosmic impression, supporting pillars were excluded, and the moon was photographed separately and added in post-processing.”
#38 “Misplaced Childhood” By Yehor Lemzyakoff
Analog / Film Photographer Of the Year.
Description: “Misplaced Childhood explores the theme of early maturity among children growing up in rural Poland. This documentary series captures the moments where innocence intertwines with responsibility, freedom with constraints, and childhood with the inevitability of growing up too soon. Through a series of black-and-white portraits, the project reflects on the lived realities of children who, while still engaged in play, are already confronting the structures of adulthood—be it through the responsibilities imposed by their environment, economic circumstances, or cultural expectations.
#39 “Three Incidents” By Elijah Meyer
3rd Place / Analog / Film/Nature.
Description: “This short series depicts three forces of nature deemed to be impending on human territory, when more accurately it is nature existing on the terrain that has always been theirs.”
#40 “Veil Of Mist” By Yu Suga
1st Place / Fine Art/Landscape.
Description: “A gentle morning mist rises, enveloping the trees in a soft embrace of silence. Light dances on the water’s surface, revealing a hidden reflection of a world both real and intangible. In this delicate balance between clarity and obscurity, there is a quiet invitation to step beyond the known, and to see not just with the eyes but with the heart. This scene is a reminder of the ephemeral beauty that awaits those who pause to notice it—a place where nature whispers its poetry to those willing to listen.”
#41 “Sacred Devotion But Troubled Waters” By Pinu Rahman
3rd Place / Event/Traditions and Cultures.
Description: “Muslim worshippers performing Friday prayers atop a floating bridge, with a polluted river flowing beneath. The image contrasts spiritual devotion with the harsh reality of environmental degradation, symbolizing resilience amidst crisis. The river’s dark, contaminated waters highlight the urgent need for ecological awareness whereas the scene blends faith and nature.”
#42 “Aarti Under The Stars” By Thibault Gerbaldi
1st Place / Event/Traditions and Cultures.
Description: “Each night in Varanasi, the Ganga Aarti ceremony unfolds in a blaze of fire and devotion. From the ghats and gently drifting boats, people gather to witness this sacred ritual along the timeless river.”
#43 “Herd Of Shadows” By Muneera Hashwani
1st Place / Editorial / Press/Travel / Tourism.
Description: “In the windswept plains of Kayseri, wild horses charge through the haze, led by a lone rider and his dog. Shadows dance through dust and light—echoes of ancient rhythms still alive beneath the Turkish sky.”
#44 “From The Bottom Of The Ocean” By João Coelho
2nd Place / Editorial / Press/Photo Essay / Feature Story.
Description: “It all begins at the bottom of this bay, a dark world where the presence of man is not welcome. It’s in this realm, strewn with iron and sharp plates that come apart from the hulls of ships that are succumbing to rust, that a group of fearless youths defy immense risks every day to retrieve iron to sell. It’s a titanic effort that only ends on the beach when they succeed in loading the heavy pieces onto bikes that take them to a zone where they are weighed.”
#45 “The Salt Of The Earth” By Thibault Gerbaldi
3rd Place / Editorial / Press/Other.
Description: “In the Peruvian Andes, the Maras salt mines—still active since pre-Inca times—comprise over 4,000 terraced pools, collectively owned and maintained by local families. At over 3,000 meters above sea level, salt is harvested through ancestral methods passed down across generations. This is a quiet yet enduring power: the power of human perseverance and cultural resilience. It is found in every gesture of labor under the Andean sun, in the unbroken chain of transmission, and in nature itself—steady, abundant, and eternal.”
#46 “Therapy Pony” By Bethany Wylie
2nd Place / Editorial / Press/Other.
Description: “I was lucky enough to follow the Dinky Ponies (a group of therapy ponies) visit the Cardiology ward at the Great Western Hospital in Swindon, UK. Although an unusual therapy animal, their work here at the hospital is huge! They have a huge impact on people who may be suffering from mental health difficulties as well as long term health conditions. Some of the patients have not been outside for a long period of time, it was beautiful seeing their faces light up. The joy these tiny ponies spread is infectious and you’ll witness this in the images.”
#47 “Concrete Giants” By Cathy Breen
2nd Place / Architecture/Other.
Description: “Captured at the LESS Pavilion in Canberra’s Dairy Road Precinct, this image explores the intersection of architecture and movement. Designed by Chilean architect Pezo von Ellrichshausen, the pavilion features 36 monumental concrete columns that rise skyward, evoking Canberra’s brutalist legacy. I visited on a cloudy day, hoping for a dramatic sky to contrast with the stark geometry and I wasn’t disappointed. As a perfect surprise, a plane soared overhead enabling me to create this composite image by adding motion and scale to a moment of architectural stillness.”
#48 “Phantasmagoria” By Katherine Young
3rd Place / Architecture/Interior.
Description: “In this series of photographs, I explored various hotel and shopping mall interiors in Dubai and created symmetrical images inspired by Islamic art.”
#49 “In The Land Of Ice And Fire” By Markus Naarttijarvi
3rd Place / Architecture/Industrial.
Description: “The SCA Obbola paper mill appears as a fiery mirage across the frozen Umeå river on a November night.”
#50 “San Biagio Sunset” By Belinda Krause
2nd Place / Architecture/Historic.
Description: “San Biagio was built between 1518 and 1540. It was designed by Antonio de Sangallo the Elder. I was on a four day journey through Tuscany. I shot San Biagio from three different areas. This shot was from the side of the road with many cars zipping past. I stepped off the road and into the tall grass and brush to capture this stunning sunset. I would have loved to come back every morning and evening to capture the changes in the clouds and light. San Biagio was the perfect model.””
#51 “Grand Mosque” By Yan Zhao
1st Place / Architecture/Historic.
Description: “The Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, a remarkable landmark in history and culture.”
#52 “Cobwebby” By Xu Hanxi
3rd Place / Architecture/Aerial / Drone.
Description: “On October 12, 2024, as I passed by the Suzhou Taihu Avenue Overpass, looking at this busiest elevated bridge in Suzhou, inspiration struck me. So, I took out my drone and captured this scene from a high altitude. Looking down from above, it resembled a spider web. To better showcase the charm of Taihu Avenue, I utilized the mask technique in PS to erase some irrelevant elements such as cars and pedestrians from the picture. Then, I began to adjust the composition and color of the picture in PS. After a series of operations, this picture was perfectly presented before my eyes.”
#53 “Some Walls, Many Lines” By Angélica Gómez-Morán
2nd Place / Architecture/Abstract.
Description: “Sequence of decontextualized walls, observed as simple, regular, schematic compositions.”
#54 “Winter Study” By Jaroslaw Zola
1st Place / Analog / Film/Other.
Description: “A snowy day in my favorite waterfront park in Buffalo, NY. The falling snow created a vast white canvas on which the black shapes of lampposts, benches, trees, and fences stood in stark contrast. I decided to capture this minimalistic landscape in a short study, focusing on the relationships between the resulting elements. The final frames, with their strong contrasts, highlight the graphic qualities of that day.”
#55 “Patagonia” By Lubomir Drapal
1st Place / Analog / Film/Nature.
Description: “The photos were taken during my month-long visit to Patagonia in 2024, on a Mamiya RB67 medium format camera, with Sekor 127mm and Sekor 50mm lenses on Ilford HP5+ film.”
#56 “The Wrong Side Of Freedom” By João Coelho
1st Place / Editorial / Press/Contemporary issues.
Description: “They live on the margins of society, fleeing police raids and taking refuge in the ruins of houses or buildings on the verge of collapse. They all have a history of violence or abuse when they were teenagers that led them to abandon their families and join gangs, their real families now. Freedom is what they have left and camaraderie is what unites them. For how long will we remain oblivious to them? For how long will we avoid reflecting on who is responsible for these young people having no place and no future in our societies?”
#57 “Tower Molten Salt Energy Storage Solar Thermal Power Station” By Zhang Tianyao
2nd Place / Architecture/Industrial.
Description: “The energy tower located in the desert Gobi can save 46,000 tons of standard coal each year and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 121,000 tons.”
#58 “Foggy Dubai” By Greg Metro
2nd Place / Architecture/Cityscapes.
Description: “Dubai gets a few foggy mornings when the seasons are changing normally in October or February. To capture the fog you need to gain access to a high vantage point (above the 50th floor) and also try to pick the mornings with the best chances. Which means you need to follow the weather. I had read there was a chance of fog the next few days and booked a slot at a hotel viewpoint and was so excited in the morning when I woke up and saw fog everywhere. Arriving at the 55th floor of the hotel, I was astounded to see the fog forming. I feel the black and white conversion adds to the eeriness.”
#59 “Brick Art” By Michael Jurek
2nd Place / Architecture/Buildings.
Description: “The images show different close-ups of a brick building in Germany, highlighting the contrast between a smooth, light-colored brick wall and a darker brick section with a pitched roof and recurring orange-red brick insets. The different brick types, colors, and patterns create a visually striking abstract composition.”
#60 “Unfinished Residence, Santorini, Greece” By Chris Round
1st Place / Analog / Film/Architecture.
Description: “Unfinished homes are a common sight in Greece, many halted after the GFC or paused to avoid taxes amid legal uncertainty. Greece’s unclear property laws often lead owners to start building quickly, leaving skeletal frames in limbo. Some are generational projects, passed down awaiting completion. This structure in Santorini, set starkly against volcanic rock, highlights the contrast between human ambition and natural permanence—between the island’s timeless beauty and the quiet, enduring presence of decay.”
