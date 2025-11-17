Guy Finds An Abandoned Kitten Glued To An Object, Asks Help From Reddit Users, And Provides The Kitten A Forever Home Following The Journey To Recovery

Survival is a difficult game, especially for the smallest among us. Kittens, with their mewling cries and soft, delicate bodies, are particularly vulnerable. In a world fraught with dangers and a lack of understanding, some rather sad situations are bound to happen, unfortunately. People, including children, can be thoughtless in their interactions with these fragile creatures. The disconnect is troubling, a harsh reminder of how humanity can sometimes fail its furred, feathered, and scaled friends.
In this context, a recent story unfolded on the internet, where a Redditor by the handle “ikedness” happened upon a small kitten in quite the predicament. Unbelievably, some rather unkind kids had cruelly glued the kitten to some kind of object. At a loss for what to do, he turned to the wisdom of the Reddit community for guidance. In response, a user named “Com_Trad_IsTime” suggested an unexpected solution: coconut oil. It worked wonders! Freed from her sticky ordeal, the little female kitten earned a new name — Coco.
Freed from her sticky ordeal, the little female kitten earned a new name — Coco. However, Coco’s trials hadn’t ended there
This tiny furball, who barely tipped the scales at a pound despite appearing to be around two months old, began to show signs of respiratory distress
A veterinary visit confirmed the worrying diagnosis — she tested positive for feline calicivirus (FCV), a common but potentially severe infection
A range of medicines was prescribed for Coco, yet her breathing difficulties persisted. Another urgent visit to the vet was in order
This time, she underwent a nebulizer treatment and had her nasal passages cleared
Thankfully, these measures seemed to be successful, and soon enough, Coco was making her first purrs and learning how to clean herself, much to everyone’s relief
Word of the kitten’s story reached the wider Reddit community, sparking an outpouring of support. Generous users offered to chip in and help cover Coco’s vet bills
In terms of medication, her owner clarified that Coco was down to just two: an immune booster and daily vitamins
These would be her lifelong companions, a small but necessary price for ensuring our brave little Coco’s health and vitality
Although she still has a long road to recovery and needs to gain more weight, she is making quite the progress!
And of course, most importantly, she had found a loving home where she is cherished
