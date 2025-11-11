71 Photos Reveal The Full Spectrum Of Autumn’s Colors

by

For people of the Northern Hemisphere, fall is officially here. The leaves are turning brilliant shades of  orange, red, every shade of brown, gold and yellow; farmers’ markets are beginning to sell colorful carrots, peppers and pumpkins; the trees in the parks are all in different hues, creating a wonderful atmosphere with this huge explosion of color.

To celebrate the rainbow of colors that autumn brings us we’ve collected some beautiful photos that highlight the transitioning colors of autumn’s leaves and harvest.

If you get inspired and start snapping pictures please be sure to add your autumn rainbow to our list!

#1 Rainbow Grapes

Image source: ThatIrishFella

Image source: ThatIrishFella

#2 Autumn Colors

Image source: (unknown)

#3 Arrow

Image source: David Leclerc

Image source: David Leclerc

#4 All Seasons In One Leaf

Image source: coolcoolcool

Image source: coolcoolcool

#5 Carrot Spectrum

Image source: (unknown)

#6 Seasons Changing

Image source: TheBrohemian

Image source: TheBrohemian

#7 Rainbow Trees, Aspen, Colorado

Image source: Joe Morahan

Image source: Joe Morahan

#8 Tomatoes

Image source: Emily Blincoe

Image source: Emily Blincoe

#9 Fall From Grace

Image source: (unknown)

#10 Rainbow Leaf

Image source: Alex Horodinca

Image source: Alex Horodinca

#11 Autumn Rainbow

Image source: Clousey

Image source:  Clousey

#12 Glass Gem Corn

Image source: lizardom

Image source: lizardom

#13 Wild Banana Tree

Image source: ferrebeekeeper

Image source: ferrebeekeeper

#14 Fall Transition

Image source: Scott Bideau

Image source: Scott Bideau

#15 Colorful Vine

Image source: Fred SG

Image source: Fred SG

#16 Sylvia Hotel, Vancouver, Canada

Image source: (unknown)

#17 Leafy Color Spectrum

Image source: jebuizyhar

Image source: jebuizyhar

#18 Transition

Image source: Phil Koch

Image source: Phil Koch

#19 Citrus Colors

Image source: Emily Blincoe

Image source: Emily Blincoe

#20 Peppers

Image source: Matt Penning

Image source: Matt Penning

#21 Spectrum

Image source: Chris Davis

Image source: Chris Davis

#22 Transition Of Colors

Image source: Sensei Krystal

Image source: Sensei Krystal

#23 Peppers

Image source: PJ Chmiel

Image source: PJ Chmiel

#24 Autumn Leaf Art

Image source: Alexandra Patton

Image source: Alexandra Patton

#25 Rainbow

Image source: Sarabellae

Image source: Sarabellae

#26 Spectrum

Image source: Danil Nikonov

Image source: Danil Nikonov

#27 Tree

Image source: jpmatth

Image source: jpmatth

#28 The Transition

Image source: Apdus

Image source: Apdus

#29 Spectrum Of Colours

Image source: Vincent Leung

Image source: Vincent Leung

#30 Transitions

Image source: Arjan Almekinders

Image source: Arjan Almekinders

#31 Autumn Leaves

Image source: Jeff Minarik

Image source: Jeff Minarik

#32 Greece – Crete

Image source: (unknown)

#33 Passe Ripe 2, Italy

Image source: (unknown)

#34 Autumn Paradise

Image source: (unknown)

#35 October

Image source: (unknown)

#36 Autumn In Groenlo, The Netherlands

Image source: (unknown)

#37 Fall Rainbow

Image source: (unknown)

#38 Autumn Spots

Image source: (unknown)

#39 Color Is A Phenomenon…

Image source: (unknown)

#40 Scarlet Garden

Image source: (unknown)

#41 Fall At Night

Image source: PhoneCameraPhotographgyonFacebook

Image source: PhoneCameraPhotographgyonFacebook

#42 Autumn In The Neighborhood , Chile

Image source: (unknown)

#43 Autumn In The Park

Image source: (unknown)

#44 My Autumn.

Image source: (unknown)

#45 St. Bernadette Church Pond

Image source: (unknown)

#46 Tree

Image source: (unknown)

#47 Suntree

Image source: (unknown)

#48 Red

Image source: (unknown)

#49 Passe Ripe, Italy

Image source: (unknown)

#50 Autumn Colours I.

Image source: (unknown)

#51 Autumn Colours Ii.

Image source: (unknown)

#52 Autumn Colours Iii.

Image source: (unknown)

#53 Bassin Medicis, Jardins Du Luxembourg. Paris, France.

Image source: (unknown)

#54 Red Life

Image source: (unknown)

#55 Autumn In Istanbul Somewhere

Image source: (unknown)

#56 Kemarau Nan Sejuk Di Batu Malang

Image source: (unknown)

#57 Transcoloration

Image source: (unknown)

#58 Fall At Chicago Botanic Garden

Image source: (unknown)

#59 Bright Autumn Morning – Dundas, Ontario, Canada – Katie West

Image source: (unknown)

#60 Color Of Fall

Image source: (unknown)

#61 Paddock Wood

Image source: (unknown)

#62 Autumn Picnic,bulgaria

Image source: (unknown)

#63 Old Cabbin, Missouri, Usa

Image source: (unknown)

#64 Beech Trees In Haga Park – Stockholm, Sweden.

Image source: (unknown)

#65 Autumn In Stockholm

Image source: (unknown)

#66 Hint Of Autumn

Image source: (unknown)

#67 Smiley Tomatoes

Image source: (unknown)

#68 Colorful Carpet Of The Earth

Image source: (unknown)

#69 Wake Up In Łódź

Image source: (unknown)

#70 Lonely

Image source: (unknown)

