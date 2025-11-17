31 Pictures Of Beautiful Swiss Landscapes That I Captured While Traveling There In Autumn

by

From a landscape photographer’s point of view, Switzerland might be one of Europe’s most beautiful countries to visit. Even better when it’s during Autumn, arguably the most photogenic season. Last year, I had the pleasure of spending a big part of the Autumn traveling through and photographing different parts of this gorgeous country. Here are some of my best photos that I took home with me.

More info: vincentcroce.nl | Facebook | Instagram | X | Youtube

#1 This Scene Looked Something Like Hitchcock’s Alpine Retreat

#2 The Same Chapel In Stoos, Just A Few Minutes Later. The Mountains In In Background Are The Grosser And Kleiner Mythen

#3 Shed, Tucked Away In The Middle Of The Larches, Val D’herens

#4 The Magical Valley Of Lauterbrunnen

#5 Turqoise Glacier Water, Val D’herens

#6 Morning At The Lake. In St Moritz

#7 A Well Known Photosubject: The Peninsula Of Iseltwald In Lake Brienz

#8 Another One From The Rolling Green Hills Near Zug

#9 Afternoon View Near Stunning Lake Sils

#10 Magical Encounter With Two Curious Chamoix In The Forest

#11 The Chapel Of Stoos Just Before Sunrise, When Cow Bells Are Ringing In The Background

#12 Rolling Green Hills Near Zug

#13 The Bernina Express In Autumn, A Swiss Icon

#14 A ‘Random’ View During Swiss Autumn. You’ll See Farms Like These All Over The Country!

#15 Autumn Valley. Even On A Rainy Day, Walking Here Was A Real Treat

#16 Incredible Colors At The Impressive Lötschental

#17 A Moody View From The Fronalpstock Summit Looking Over Lake Lucerne

#18 I Spent An Afternoon Exploring The Muotathal Valley. There Was So Much To Discover In This Relatively Unknown Part Of Switzerland!

#19 Evening At Rosenlaui. A Very Iconic Place In The Jungfrau Region

#20 Subtle Autumn Light In Val D’herens

#21 Larch Mirror At The Morteratsch Valley, Engadin

#22 Not A Bad Way Way To Spend A Sunday In Lake Sils, In Graubünden

#23 Mountain Lake Saoseo In Graubünden

#24 Grosser Mythen Above A Cloudy Sea

#25 View Of The Aletsch Glacier

#26 Spectacular Colours Of Lake Saoseo

#27 The Morteratsch Glacier And Golden Larches

#28 Golden Larches Of Engadin

#29 An Evening Walk At The Fronalpstock In Schwyz

#30 Moody View On The Dent De Nendaz In Valais

#31 Kite Surfer, Captured During The Golden Hour In Engadin

