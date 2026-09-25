Aussie Woman’s Warning To Travellers After Insane $10,600 Bar Bill In Bali

An Australian woman has warned fellow travelers to double-check foreign currency prices after a Bali holiday turned into a $10,600 nightmare.
Perth woman Hayley Davis thought she had booked a luxury New Year’s Eve daybed for $1,650. Instead, a few days later, she discovered her card had been charged more than six times that amount.
Now, her unbelievable mistake has left social media users wondering how nobody noticed the huge price difference sooner.
“I’m literally traumatized,” she said.
A Perth woman thought her luxury daybed cost $1,650 until her card was charged more than six times
Hayley was in Bali with her best friend and her family when several male friends flew over to celebrate New Year’s Eve with them.
The group had no solid plans, and many popular events were already sold out. So Hayley, who said she is usually the organizer among her friends, decided to take charge.
She booked a luxury daybed at Atlas Super Club in Kuta, where American rapper Swae Lee was performing.
The daybed was in a prime spot next to the stage. It also came with a private pool.
Hayley believed it cost $1,650. That seemed expensive, but given the location and the New Year’s Eve celebrations, the group decided to go for it.
Once they settled in, they ordered vodka, other drinks, shishas, burgers, chips, and oysters.
“We are literally living like the rich,” Hayley said in a TikTok video posted on September 5 that later went viral and collected nearly 300,000 views.
At that point, nobody realized they had misunderstood the price.
Even before the New Year’s Eve party, there were signs something was wrong, which Hayley and her friends failed to realize
The payment process should have raised some questions.
Hayley initially tried to pay through a link on the Atlas website with her credit card. The payment did not go through.
She then transferred the money to a friend so they could try paying with another card.
That attempt also failed, returning an “insufficient funds” message.
Still, Hayley didn’t suspect the booking’s enormous cost.
She assumed something was wrong with the bank.
Eventually, she called Atlas and paid over the phone. She even sent a screenshot of the receipt to the group chat.
Yet nobody spotted the mistake.
By New Year’s Eve, they’d forgotten the payment problem.
The group arrived at the club and embraced the VIP experience. Hayley said the people around them looked “filthy rich,” while staff brought food and drinks to their daybed on silver platters.
The group continued ordering throughout the night.
Ironically, Hayley even tried to stop her friends from ordering more.
When one of the men wanted another shisha, she worried they were getting too close to their spending limit.
“I should have let them get five more… shishas,” she later joked.
The biggest clue came when the group decided to leave and even left thousands of dollars behind
Oleg Prachuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The group’s waitress tried to explain that a large amount of money remained on their tab.
But Hayley said a language barrier meant she did not understand what the waitress was trying to tell her.
Instead, she casually told the waitress to keep the remaining amount as a tip.
The staff then started giving the group bottles to take away.
Even that did not make them realize what had happened.
As they walked home, the friends began handing some of the bottles to people on the street because they couldn’t possibly drink everything they had been given.
Then someone noticed one particular bottle of tequila.
A woman told Hayley it was worth around $600.
Hayley was stunned, saying, “I was like, ‘What? What do you mean?’” she recalled. “No, it’s not. It can’t be. There’s no f***ing way.”
But even then, she did not immediately check her bank account.
After consistent failure to realize the hefty amount, Hayley finally realized it when she went to McDonald’s
Three days later, reality finally hit.
Hayley tried to buy around $20 worth of McDonald’s, but her card was declined.
She initially thought her card had been hacked.
When she opened her bank account, she discovered a charge from the Super Club for $10,650.
The daybed she believed cost $1.650 had actually cost more than six times that amount.
Hayley was even more shocked because she had already offered to leave $7,000 of unused money on the tab as a tip.
Before sharing the story online, she acknowledged that she knew she had made a huge mistake.
“Before I aired this, I knew it was stupid. I know it could have been easily avoided. I don’t need to hear it,” she said.
Fortunately, her friends eventually paid their share of the bill.
However, Hayley said another $700 in interest had accumulated by the time they paid several weeks later.
“Thank God I have some of the best friends,” she said.
The extraordinary bill quickly sparked reactions from other online travelers
One person compared Hayley’s experience with their own expensive meal, writing, “This makes me feel so much better about my $800 lunch on Rodeo Drive.”
Another admitted they would struggle to move past such an expensive mistake.
“I don’t think I’d EVER get over this. Good on your friends to pay though,” they wrote.
Others were less sympathetic and focused on currency conversion.
“Genuine question, did you not convert the currency? Or did you just read the decimal incorrectly?” one person asked.
“I just got back from Bali and the amount of times I asked AI to confirm how much I was spending was a lot,” one more wrote.
One person tried to look at the situation from a different angle, suggesting Hayley might eventually remember the experience more than the money.
“As hard as this lesson is to learn, in a few years the money won’t hurt, and you’ll keep the story and the memories,” they wrote.
“Or don’t go to Bali unless it’s with your money not a credit card,” wrote one netizen
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