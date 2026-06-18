50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

The best way to learn is often just to try, which is all well and good until you’re looking at the solid brick of “bread” that was the result of winging a sourdough recipe. It can sometimes be disheartening, since we mostly only see folks post their successes online, while failures get buried.
So we’ve gathered some of the funniest, well, attempts at something out there that really did not go to plan at all. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and ideas in the comments section down below.
#1 They Tried Atleast
Image source: TheTruthSeekr
#2 They Tried I Guess
Image source: TheTruthSeekr
#3 To Apply A Sticker…
Image source: [deleted]
#4 To Treadmill
Image source: Firesquid
#5 To Smoke A Brisket
Image source: MuricanToffee
#6 To Make A Cake
Image source: Ill_Recover_8255
#7 This Hurts My Eyes
Image source: Leinad580
#8 To Spell Fix The Spelling
Image source: rickycatto
#9 Customer Asking For Price On A Tire Sent Us “Tire Measurements”
Image source: Pjarker
#10 [oc]this Is How The Roofers Lock Up Their Ladder Every Night
Image source: Crudeshack
#11 Pressure Washing The Side Walk
Image source: yellekc
#12 To Paint A Disabled Parking Sign On A Birmingham Street
Image source: VerGuy
#13 Quality Work
Image source: HistrionicLikeThis
#14 To Make A Building Facade Look Like Strong Masonry
Image source: JustAGreenDreamer
#15 An Attempt To Send A Scam Email I Got This Morning G
Image source: Tenryu003
#16 To Build A Sidewalk
Image source: RidingAHighHorse
#17 So If I Pull It… I Get A Fire?
Image source: cwade98
#18 To Fold And Put Away The Towels (By My 6 Year Old)
Image source: [deleted]
#19 To Properly Install This Plumbing Equipment
Image source: Ssaammiiaamm
#20 Well This Definitely Does Not Sound Like A Scam
Image source: Xmeromotu
#21 To Art
Image source: kar2988
#22 There Was At Least An Attempt To Make Them Look Like The Mario Bros
Image source: MightyBooshX
#23 To Secure This Bike
Image source: baxbooch
#24 To Hide A Cell Tower
Image source: snoogazer
#25 …..to Promote The New One Piece Film
Image source: Extra-Border6470
#26 To Do An English
Image source: MAR5H95
#27 To Hang A Recruitment Banner
Image source: LifeByE30
#28 Motivation Into Monday Like…
Image source: ComprehensiveSail154
#29 To Wish Patients A Merry Christmas…
Image source: Haunting_Promise_867
#30 To Incorrectly Correct Already Correct Grammar
Image source: Webbyhead2000
#31 To Make Gas Masks For Children
Image source: you-know-poo
#32 Ah Yes, How To Survive Inflation
Image source: thunderberker
#33 To Offer Financial Insights
Image source: [deleted]
#34 For Kim Kardashian, “Billionaire”, To Seem Relatable
Image source: lalaxoxo__
#35 To Nurse
Image source: SeaWine
#36 A Last Ditch Plea
Image source: Shepards_moot
#37 To Celebrate Autumn
Image source: baxbooch
#38 Suspicious: Employee From Grocery Store Across The Street Buying Tons Of Strawberries From Walmart
Image source: Moe3kids
#39 To Grab A Beer Glass In The Dark
Image source: [deleted]
#40 All Plastic Cup With A Paper Straw
Image source: bjgufd
#41 To Dispose Of Cake
Image source: [deleted]
#42 To Make A Neon Open Sign
Image source: yallknowme19
#43 To Repave A Road
Image source: MalicAcid_C4H6O5
#44 To Paint An Elephant By A Mediaeval Painter Who Had Never Actually Seen One But Had Read About It
Image source: VerGuy
#45 To Label A Fan Remote Control With English In China (No/On)
Image source: StuzaTheGreat
#46 Was It Though??
Image source: crassupyourass
#47 To Hitch A Ride
Image source: [deleted]
#48 To Be Politically Correct ? To Advertise A Dating App….? Idk What They Were Going For
Image source: Low-Intention902
#49 To Make The Cookies Look Like The Cookies
Image source: Away-Talk-6550
#50 To Depict A Healthy Nutritious Lunch
Image source: doctorboredom
Follow Us