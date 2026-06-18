50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

by

The best way to learn is often just to try, which is all well and good until you’re looking at the solid brick of “bread” that was the result of winging a sourdough recipe. It can sometimes be disheartening, since we mostly only see folks post their successes online, while failures get buried.

So we’ve gathered some of the funniest, well, attempts at something out there that really did not go to plan at all. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and ideas in the comments section down below.

#1 They Tried Atleast

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: TheTruthSeekr

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

#2 They Tried I Guess

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: TheTruthSeekr

#3 To Apply A Sticker…

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#4 To Treadmill

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Firesquid

#5 To Smoke A Brisket

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: MuricanToffee

#6 To Make A Cake

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Ill_Recover_8255

#7 This Hurts My Eyes

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Leinad580

#8 To Spell Fix The Spelling

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: rickycatto

#9 Customer Asking For Price On A Tire Sent Us “Tire Measurements”

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Pjarker

#10 [oc]this Is How The Roofers Lock Up Their Ladder Every Night

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Crudeshack

#11 Pressure Washing The Side Walk

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: yellekc

#12 To Paint A Disabled Parking Sign On A Birmingham Street

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: VerGuy

#13 Quality Work

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: HistrionicLikeThis

#14 To Make A Building Facade Look Like Strong Masonry

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: JustAGreenDreamer

#15 An Attempt To Send A Scam Email I Got This Morning G

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Tenryu003

#16 To Build A Sidewalk

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: RidingAHighHorse

#17 So If I Pull It… I Get A Fire?

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: cwade98

#18 To Fold And Put Away The Towels (By My 6 Year Old)

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#19 To Properly Install This Plumbing Equipment

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Ssaammiiaamm

#20 Well This Definitely Does Not Sound Like A Scam

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Xmeromotu

#21 To Art

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: kar2988

#22 There Was At Least An Attempt To Make Them Look Like The Mario Bros

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: MightyBooshX

#23 To Secure This Bike

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: baxbooch

#24 To Hide A Cell Tower

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: snoogazer

#25 …..to Promote The New One Piece Film

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Extra-Border6470

#26 To Do An English

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: MAR5H95

#27 To Hang A Recruitment Banner

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: LifeByE30

#28 Motivation Into Monday Like…

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: ComprehensiveSail154

#29 To Wish Patients A Merry Christmas…

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Haunting_Promise_867

#30 To Incorrectly Correct Already Correct Grammar

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Webbyhead2000

#31 To Make Gas Masks For Children

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: you-know-poo

#32 Ah Yes, How To Survive Inflation

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: thunderberker

#33 To Offer Financial Insights

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#34 For Kim Kardashian, “Billionaire”, To Seem Relatable

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: lalaxoxo__

#35 To Nurse

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: SeaWine

#36 A Last Ditch Plea

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Shepards_moot

#37 To Celebrate Autumn

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: baxbooch

#38 Suspicious: Employee From Grocery Store Across The Street Buying Tons Of Strawberries From Walmart

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Moe3kids

#39 To Grab A Beer Glass In The Dark

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#40 All Plastic Cup With A Paper Straw

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: bjgufd

#41 To Dispose Of Cake

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#42 To Make A Neon Open Sign

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: yallknowme19

#43 To Repave A Road

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: MalicAcid_C4H6O5

#44 To Paint An Elephant By A Mediaeval Painter Who Had Never Actually Seen One But Had Read About It

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: VerGuy

#45 To Label A Fan Remote Control With English In China (No/On)

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: StuzaTheGreat

#46 Was It Though??

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: crassupyourass

#47 To Hitch A Ride

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#48 To Be Politically Correct ? To Advertise A Dating App….? Idk What They Were Going For

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Low-Intention902

#49 To Make The Cookies Look Like The Cookies

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Away-Talk-6550

#50 To Depict A Healthy Nutritious Lunch

50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: doctorboredom

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Adam Matthews: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jan, 13, 2026
71 Times Men Proved Kindness And Wholesomeness Is A Superpower (New Pics)
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2026
Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 8, 2026
3 min read
May, 14, 2026
The 2019 Irish Farmer Calendar Is Out
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Here Are My Series ‘Plastification’
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Who Is In Your Life You Wish Was Not (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025