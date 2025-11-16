159 Attack On Titan Quotes To Reminisce The Wonderful Series

When you’re watching a Hollywood movie, you can more or less predict which direction the plot will go based on a few first few minutes. And while there are some anime shows like that, too, Attack On Titan is not one of them. With the series approaching its final episodes, now might be a good time to reminisce about the plot of past airings and the many great sayings characters shared with us. Hence, we collected some of the best Attack On Titan quotes and brought them right to your doorstep!
As is always the case with the best anime shows, it’s full of nerve-wracking cliffhangers. But to balance it out, there are also a lot of inspiring lines in the series. It might come as a surprise to people who have just taken an interest in anime, but we hope this collection of the best AOT quotes will help you leap into this wonderful world of animation.
Most famous lines by Eren, Erwin Smith, Armin, and many more are gathered here today. While they speak words mostly inspired by battling and surviving a post-apocalyptic world, these motivating quotes from AOT should very well apply to your everyday life as well.
So get your popcorn ready and dig into this wonderful collection of the best Attack On Titan quotes. Share them with your fellow anime fans, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites!
#1
“As long as we continue to fight, we are not defeated!” – Miche Zacharius
#2
“People who can’t throw something important away can never hope to change anything.” – Armin Arlert
#3
“I think the best disciplining is pain.” – Levi Ackerman
#4
“Humanity’s first defeat will come only when we stop fighting. As long as we keep fighting, we haven’t lost.” – Miche Zacharius
#5
“If you think it’s natural for people to sacrifice their own lives to save others, surely, you understand that sometimes a single death can save many lives.” – Mikasa Ackerman
#6
“Do you always want to live hiding behind the mask you put up for the sake of others? You’re you, and there’s nothing wrong with that.” – Ymir Fritz
#7
“No matter how messed up things get; you can always figure out the best solution.” – Eren Yeager
#8
“How could anything be more important than keeping humanity from being wiped out?”
#9
“To surpass monsters, you must be willing to abandon your humanity.” – Armin Arlert
#10
“We’re born free. All of us, free. Some don’t believe it; some try to take it away. To hell with them! Water like fire, mountains of ice, the whole bit—lay your eyes on that, and you’ll know what freedom is, that it’s worth fighting for!” – Eren Yeager
#11
“Believe in your own power.” – Mikasa Ackerman
#12
“The world is crammed with cruelty.” – Mikasa Ackerman
#13
“It’s true, I did see everything on the other side of the ocean as my enemy. Then, I crossed it. I slept under the same roof as my enemies, and I ate the same food as them. Reiner, I’m the same as you. Sure, there were people who pissed me off, but there are good people too. Past the ocean, inside the walls, we are all the same.” – Eren Yeager
#14
“What’s so good about giving up? Is it better to escape from reality to the point where you’re throwing away your hope?” – Eren Yeager
#15
“I think there are times people have to die… even if I don’t like it.” – Armin Arlert
#16
“I don’t like the terms good person or bad person because it’s impossible to be entirely good to everyone, or entirely bad to everyone. To some, you are a good person, while to others you are a bad person.” – Armin Arlert
#17
“The only truth on this world is that there is no truth. Anyone can become a God or a Devil. All it takes is for people to believe it.” – Eren Kruger
#18
“I am strong, real strong. None of you come close.” ― Mikasa Ackerman
#19
“Everyone can make a choice after they have learned what it will result in. It is so easy to say we should have done it this way afterwards. But you can’t know what your choice will result in before actually choosing.” – Armin Arlert
#20
“We pay a price for believing.” – Levi Ackerman
#21
“What will you do after your dream is fulfilled?” – Levi Ackerman
#22
“Someone who cannot abandon everything cannot achieve anything.” – Armin Arlert
#23
“Get a hold of yourself! You’re not the only one! We’re all struggling with our fear…” – Marco Bott
#24
“Only victors are allowed to live.” – Mikasa Ackerman
#25
“If there are humans who can bring about change, they’re those who are capable of abandoning everything. People who, when required to surpass even monsters, are capable of tossing aside their very humanity.” – Armin Arlert
#26
“If you win, you live. If you lose, you die. If you don’t fight, you can’t win!” – Eren Yeager
#27
“You understand, don’t you? One day or another, everyone you care about eventually dies. It’s something we simply can’t accept. It’s a realization that could drive you insane.” – Hange Zoë
#28
“You’re gonna care what other people think and be someone you’re not your whole life? You’re fine as you are. So, talk in your own words.” – Ymir
#29
“No one knows what the outcome will be. So, choose whatever you’ll regret the least.” – Levi Ackerman
#30
“I want to see and understand the world outside. I don’t want to die inside these walls without knowing what’s out there!” – Eren Yeager
#31
“Even in moments of the deepest despair… I guess we can still find hope, huh?” – Hange Zoe
#32
“This world is merciless, and it’s also very beautiful.” – Mikasa Ackerman
#33
“I can do this. No, we can do this! Because we’ve all been special since the day we were born. We’re free!” – Eren Yeager
#34
“Going against the flow takes a lot of courage. I respect that. Maybe people who can do it are just stupid, but, well, what I’m sure of is that people like that are rare.” – Annie Leonhart
#35
“It’s good to see that someone has the balls to go. But don’t forget to do your damnedest to stay alive.” – Levi Ackerman
#36
“Do you know why average men can live out their lives and die without accomplishing anything? First off, because they lack imagination. They never find anything more valuable than their own lives. So, they lived and died, shamelessly creating nothing but shit.” – Commander Keith Shadis
#37
“If you begin to regret, you’ll dull your future decisions and let others make your choices for you. All that’s left for you then is to die. Nobody can foretell the outcome. Each decision you make holds meaning only by affecting your next decision.” – Erwin Smith
#38
“No, I don’t want that — Mikasa finding another man. I want her to think about me and no one else for the rest of my life! Even after I die, I want to be at the front of her mind for a while — ten years at least.” – Eren Yeager
#39
“I, too, used to believe that the world would be a better place if I hadn’t been born. I was hated merely for the fact that I existed, and I died for the happiness of many people. But there was one thing I wished for with all my heart — if I’m ever given a second chance in life, I want to live for only myself — that is my sincere wish.” – Ymir Fritz
#40
“Even if you have your reasons and there are things you can’t tell me, no matter what, I’m on your side.” – Historia Reiss
#41
“If I, Ymir, reject the person I was born as, it’s as good as losing.” – Ymir Fritz
#42
“You’re not a strong person, so you can really understand how weak people feel. I mean, most humans are weak, including me, but if I got an order from someone who saw things like I do, no matter how tough it was, I’d do my damnedest to carry it out.” – Marco Bott
#43
“Endure it. Don’t let go.” – Armin Arlert
#44
“Once I’m dead I won’t be able to remember you. So, I’ll win no matter what. I’ll live no matter what.” – Mikasa Ackerman
#45
“I don’t have time to worry if it’s right or wrong, you can’t hope for a horror story with a happy ending.” – Eren Yaeger
#46
“I was, I am, and I remain a soldier, sworn to devote my heart and soul to the restoration of humankind. There is no greater glory than dying for that belief!” ― Armin Arlert
#47
“There’s no time to figure out if this is the right thing to do! Just move, don’t try to keep your hands clean. That’s right, the world is cruel.” – Eren Yeager
#48
“There’s nothing further removed from freedom than ignorance.” – Eren Yeager
#49
“You’re not soldiers, you’re not warriors, you’re just murderers.” – Eren Yeager
#50
“If you’re not there for them, don’t expect them to be there for you.” – Artur Braus
#51
“If there’s something you don’t understand, learn to understand it. It’s well worth any risk to our lives.” – Hange Zoe
#52
“That’s right, this world is cruel. It hit me that living was like a miracle.” – Mikasa Ackerman
#53
“My scarf, thank you for always wrapping it around me.” – Mikasa Ackerman
#54
“What’s lost isn’t coming back! It’s too late!” – Annie
#55
“It all stopped mattering to me. Who people were, where they came from, whether they lived or died. I couldn’t find any value in life, including my own.” – Annie
#56
“My sins are beyond redemption. I doubt I’ll ever forgive myself for what I did, even if I manage to save what’s left of humanity. So, well lets at least save the rest of humanity.” – Reiner
#57
“We need to stop living for others. From now on… let’s live for ourselves!” – Historia Reiss
#58
“The lesson you need to learn right now can’t be taught with words, only with action.” – Levi Ackerman
#59
“The only thing we’re allowed to do is believe that we won’t regret the choice we made.” – Levi Ackerman
#60
“The difference between your decision and ours is experience. But you don’t have to rely on that.” – Levi Ackerman
#61
“The future of humanity will be doomed. Having said that, I’m not about to sit around while we all get slaughtered.” – Jean Kirstein
#62
“Give up on your dreams and die.” – Levi Ackerman
#63
“Everyone had to be drunk on somethin’ to keep pushing on… everyone was a slave to somethin’.” – Kenny Ackerman
#64
“Whether you have the body, dead is dead.” – Levi Ackerman
#65
“Nothing can suppress a human’s curiosity.” – Eren Yeager
#66
“The difference in judgment between you and me originates from different rules derived from past experience.” – Levi Ackerman
#67
“Are you saying I’ve been flying all over the place like a madman committing murder?” – Levi Ackerman
#68
“What is the point if those with the means and power do not fight?” – Eren Yeager
#69
“You’re only resorting to physical abuse, because you can’t prove that I’m wrong.” – Armin Arlert
#70
“Every last person I’ve seen was the same way. Whether it was booze, women, or even God. Family, the king, dreams, children, power — they couldn’t keep going unless they were drunk on something. They were all slaves to something.” – Kenny Ackerman
#71
“Asking me for compassion is mistaken. After all, I have no heart or time to spare.” – Mikasa Ackerman
#72
“You can’t change anything unless you can discard part of yourself too.” – Armin Arlet
#73
“They want to know what became of the heart they gave. Because the fighting isn’t over yet.” ― Erwin Smith
#74
“If you don’t want to die, think!” – Levi Ackerman
#75
“I don’t know, and I never have, but I can believe in my own abilities or the choices of the companions I trust. But no one ever knows how it will turn out.” – Levi Ackerman
#76
“A lot of people I used to care about aren’t here either.” – Mikasa Ackerman
#77
“Do you understand that there’s no hope of you being rescued if we go home from here? If you’re going to run, now’s the time.” – Reiner
#78
“I’m sorry Eren. I won’t give up. I’ll never give up again. So I’ll win, no matter what! I’ll survive no matter what.” – Mikasa Ackerman
#79
“It’s not just Major Hange. They’re all weirdos. It’s like a haven for freaks.” – Eren Yeager
#80
“Their lives… were they meaningless? No, they weren’t! It’s us who gives meaning to our comrade’s lives! The brave! The anguished fallen! The ones who will remember them are us, the living! We die trusting the living who follow to find meaning in our lives! That is the sole method in which we can rebel against this cruel world. My soldiers, rage! My soldiers, scream! My soldiers, fight!” – Erwin Smith
#81
“You’ll never know. If you’re not the one who’s continuing to take that path… unless uou keep moving forward.” – Eren Yeager
#82
“People are crazy for believing that these walls will protect us forever. Even though the walls have been intact for the past 100 years, there’s nothing that can guarantee they won’t be broken down today.” – Armin Arlert
#83
“When people are faced with a situation they don’t understand, it’s easy for fear to take hold.” – Armin Arlert
#84
“You’re going to kill yourself—the ultimate act of submission. Is that how much you want to please the people who treated you like a nuisance? Why are you trying to hurt yourself? If your will is that strong then shouldn’t you be able to change your fate?” – Ymir Fritz
#85
“I don’t know what’s right anymore, but I do know that I have to face the consequences of my actions and carry out my duty as a warrior to the end.” – Reiner
#86
“Keep drawing breath till I run out and die? Can you even call that livin’?” – Kenny Ackerman
#87
“If we only focus on making the best moves, we will never get the better of our opponent.” – Erwin Smith
#88
“You couldn’t save your mom, because you weren’t strong enough. I didn’t face the Titan, because I wasn’t brave enough.” – Hannes
#89
“No casualties! Don’t you dare die!” – Levi Ackerman
#90
“My specialty is lacerating flesh. Anyone interested in experiencing my skill firsthand, step right up.” – Mikasa Ackerman
#91
“The strong feed upon the weak. It’s such an obligingly simple rule. Except in this world, my friends tried to be strong.” – Armin Arlert
#92
“Believe in yourself, or believe in me, and them, the Survey Corps. I don’t know the answer, I never have. Whether you trust in your own strength or trust in the choices made by reliable comrades, no one knows what the outcome will be.” – Levi Ackerman
#93
“On that day, mankind received a grim reminder. We lived in fear of the Titans and were disgraced to live in these cages we called walls.” – Eren Yeager
#94
“We’re going to explore the outside world someday, right? Far beyond these walls, there’s flaming water, land made of ice, and fields of sand spread wide. It’s the world my parents wanted to go to.” – Armin Arlert
#95
“I am extraordinarily strong, so much more than you guys! Therefore, I am perfectly capable of kicking those titan scumbags’ collective ass including on my own if I have to. Are you all such a bunch of incompetents? You gutless spineless cowards, you just stay there and watch in helpless envy. Yeah, you do that. If it is impossible, then I’ll die. It’s just that simple. But if I win, I get to live.” – Mikasa Ackerman
#96
“You know what I hate most in this world? People who aren’t free. They’re no more than cattle.” – Eren Yeager
#97
“I thought I heard dirt moving around in the shape of an idiot. So, it was you?” – Levi Ackerman
#98
“If only you would quit squirming, I’m gonna make ground meat out of you, and I can’t do it properly if you don’t stay put.” – Lance Corporal Levi
#99
“If you wish to bring peace upon your own, you must fight those who wish for the same peace.” – Narrator
#100
“If you think reality is just living comfortably and following your own whims, can you seriously dare to call yourself a soldier?” – Eren Yeager
#101
“Fight to live, risk it all for even a glimmer of real freedom! It doesn’t matter what’s waiting outside the gate, or what comes in!” – Eren Yeager
#102
“I knew… you were more of a hero than anyone else.” – Eren Yaeger
#103
“Willpower alone isn’t enough in battle.” ― Armin Arlert
#104
“I too used to believe that the world would be a better place if I hadn’t been born. I was hated merely for the fact that I existed, and I died for the happiness of many people. But there was one thing I wished for with all my heart… If I’m ever given a second chance in life, I want to live for only myself. That is my sincere wish.” ― Ymir
#105
“Why did I choose this? I might’ve been able to save them, I left them to die! I… I… that’s it. It’s because I wanted something new to rely on, something to believe in like I did when I was with them. I’m sick of being treated like a monster. I’ve had enough of being shunned, so I just wanted to think that I should believe in my comrades because it’s easier that way.” – Eren Yeager
#106
“I don’t know which option you should choose. I could never advise you on that. No matter what kind of wisdom dictates the option you pick, no one will be able to tell if it’s right or wrong until you arrive at some sort of outcome from your choice.” – Levi Ackerman
#107
“I wasn’t free. I realized that I had been living in a birdcage all that time. The world was so big, but they’d forced me into a tiny cage.” – Eren Yeager
#108
“The people who have the ability to change something in this world, all, without exception, have the guts to abandon things important to them if they have to.” – Armin Arlert
#109
“Don’t get me wrong, it’s not like I trust him. If he betrays us or goes berserk, I’ll put him down without hesitation.” – Levi Ackerman
#110
“You don’t stand a single chance to win unless you fight.” – Mikasa Ackerman
#111
“I don’t know why you’re so obsessed with Eren but try to control yourself.” – Levi Ackerman
#112
“I think in the moment, or in short sight, we’ll always feel bad when we make a mistake or make the wrong call. But I believe in the long run.” – Levi Ackerman
#113
“This one is so true. You can’t truly embody anything you’ve learned till you actually apply it. I completely believe in that.” – Levi Ackerman
#114
“I swear I’ll convince them! You two do your best to show them you don’t intend to resist!” – Armin Arlert
#115
“I think we’re all tapped out of ideas. So, we just need to throw ourselves into this one, heart and soul!” – Marco Bott
#116
“I want everyone to feel safe again soon. I want this to be a world where people can live without fighting each other.” – Hange Zoe
#117
“You put your trust in us and we’ve lost our trust in you.” – Hange Zoe
#118
“I led us all to this point. I kept moving forward even if it meant killing so many of my comrades. It’s time I take responsibility for that.” – Hange Zoe
#119
“I don’t know how many times I stopped just short of trying to kill you.” – Annie
#120
“If somebody told you to die, would you?” – Annie
#121
“Mom! I was chosen to be a warrior candidate!” – Reiner
#122
“I’d rather die than become a burden.” – Armin Arlert
#123
“A lot of the time, you’re going into a situation you know nothing about. So what you need is to be quick to act… and make tough decisions in worst-case scenarios.” – Levi Ackerman
#124
“You seriously don’t know why human beings eat potatoes?” – Sasha Braus
#125
“I wouldn’t mind being eaten, as long as it’s by a scorchingly hot lady titan.” – Commander Dot Pixis
#126
“Decide. Either you believe in yourself or the soldiers of the survey corp, myself included. I don’t know the right answer.” – Levi Ackerman
#127
“You’re drinking again? Aren’t you on duty? But if you’re drunk, how are you gonna fight? When they break the wall and come in.”
#128
“It is good to see that someone has the guts to go but don’t forget to do your damnedest to stay alive.” – Levi Ackerman
#129
“Ever since I joined the survey corps, I’ve had people dying on me every day. But you understand, don’t you?” – Hange Zoe
#130
“I’ll slaughter you all and take back what you stole. All of it!” – Eren Yeager
#131
“Living this way is my way of getting revenge. I’m going to be living proof that your fate isn’t decided at birth!” – Ymir Fritz
#132
“For your little sister who was eaten by dogs, isn’t it to get revenge? For your comrades from the restoration, for Dina, for Kruger, we need to keep moving forward to avenge them. Even if you die, even after you die. This is the story that you started.” – Eren Yeager
#133
“I don’t want to lose what little family I have left.” – Mikasa Ackerman
#134
“I disposed of some dangerous beasts — mere animals that just happened to resemble humans.” – Eren Yeager
#135
“It’s us who gives meaning to our comrades lives.” – Erwin Smith
#136
“Right now we’ve got no choice but to try. We gotta believe there’s a way to beat him!” – Jean Kirstein
#137
“Some scouts’ lives are more valuable than others, only those dumb enough to acknowledge that join us.” ― Levi Ackerman
#138
“No, I don’t want that — Mikasa finding another man. I want her to think about me and no one else for the rest of my life! Even after I die, I want to be at the front of her mind for a while — ten years at least.” – Eren Yeager
#139
“Was that a joke right there, Armin? Man, you’re lame! That was great!” – Eren Yeager
#140
“Our actions right now will affect the lives of hundreds of thousands of people! What’s more important? That, or getting lost in some sort of ridiculous delusion?” – Reiner
#141
“I want to put an end to that recurring nightmare, right now. There are those who would get in my way. But I’m fine playing the role of the lunatic who kills people like that. I have to be ready to rearrange some faces. Because I choose the hell of humans killing each other over the hell of being eaten.” – Levi Ackerman
#142
“There are only so many lives I can value. And I decided who those people were six years ago. So, you shouldn’t try to ask for my pity. because right now, I don’t have time to spare or room in my heart.” – Mikasa Ackerman
#143
“The woman I killed must have been a kind person. She was much more human than me. But I was able to pull the trigger right away.” – Armin Arlert
#144
“To join the military police brigade and devote myself to the King, Sir!” – Marco Bott
#145
“Jean, I think you’d make a better leader than me.” – Marco Bott
#146
“Do you know what exactly we in the Survey Corps have spilled our blood for?” – Hange Zoe
#147
“The world needs Paradis to be the root of all evil. They think that shared attitude brings them all together, protecting global stability.” – Hange Zoe
#148
“This was my decision.” – Hange Zoe
#149
“I guess you were lucky that I was a good person to you. It looks like your gamble paid off for now, but this is where mine begins.” – Annie
#150
“Scream and I slice your neck open.” – Annie
#151
“Do you think this world has a future?” – Reiner
#152
“Don’t forgive me. I really am a worthless man.” – Reiner
#153
“I’m leaving it all with Eren. My dream, my life, everything. I have nothing else left to lose. I’m sure Eren will be able to reach the ocean. He’ll have to see it for both of us.” – Armin Arlert
#154
“What did you wipe on my back?!” – Connie Springer
#155
“I’ll tear you apart. Once my hand heals, I’ll rip you apart. Tear you to shreds. Rip you into tiny pieces… and eat you.” – Eren Yeager
#156
“Sawney isn’t very good at expressing himself. He just keeps trying to bite my head off.” – Major Zoe Hange
#157
“Eren, aren’t you glad you didn’t end up getting dissected by her kind?” – Captain Levi Rivaille
#158
“I’ll wrap it around you again… as many times as you want. Now and forever. that’s a promise!” – Eren Yeager
#159
“Just because you want other people to think of you as someone who’d literally die for another. dragging someone else to his death just for that. Only a bad girl would do that, right?” – Ymir
