“Hypocrite”: HR Exec Caught On Coldplay Kiss Cam Slams Gwyneth Paltrow For Mocking Her

Kristin Cabot called Gwyneth Paltrow a “hypocrite” after the actress made fun of the Coldplay concert scandal.
The former Astronomer exec, who was caught embracing her then-boss, Andy Byron, at a Coldplay show in July, has spoken publicly about the incident that made her name known overnight.
Soon after the scandal erupted, she and Byron were placed on leave by the tech company before ultimately resigning.
Astronomer later decided to poke fun at the “Coldplaygate” incident by hiring Gwyneth Paltrow, the ex-wife of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, for an ad.
In the video, the actress joked about the sudden attention on the company, sarcastically saying, “We’ve been thrilled to see so many people suddenly interested in data workflow automation.”
Speaking with The UK Times, Cabot revealed that she admired Paltrow and was disappointed to see the Hollywood star mock a situation that cost her her job and turned her into a public laughing stock.
“I was such a fan of her company [Goop], which seemed to be about uplifting women,” she told the outlet on Thursday (December 18).
Cabot denied having an intimate affair with the former Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron
“And then she did this. I thought, ‘How dare she after the beating she got for all the conscious uncoupling stuff.’ What a hypocrite,” she added.
Paltrow famously used the term “conscious uncoupling” in an essay on her Goop website after she and Chris Martin ended their 11-year marriage.
Cabot revealed that she threw the products of Paltrow’s wellness brand into the trash after watching the ad.
The actress was hired by Astronomer for an ad that playfully hinted at the scandal
The Oscar-winning star was among many celebrities and brands that mocked Cabot and Byron.
Elon Musk reacted with a laughing emoji to a satirical apology shared by someone posing as Byron.
Meanwhile, Paramount posted a clip from the iconic “I’m flying” scene from Titanic, showing Jack and Rose at the very front of the ship. The company captioned the post, “POV: You’re at a Coldplay concert.”
In an interview with The New York Times, Cabot denied having an affair with Byron.
She claimed that both of them were going through a separation at the time, but they didn’t sleep together.
The former human resources executive admitted that she had a “crush” on Byron and chose the Coldplay concert as an opportunity to introduce the CEO to her friends.
“I definitely thought he was a good-looking guy and I had that thought of, ‘If I didn’t work here …’” she said.
She explained that before the concert, the pair had not exchanged any romantic gestures. However, after a few drinks, they shared a kiss in their VIP balcony seats.
“I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss,” Cabot told the newspaper. “And it’s not nothing. And I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay.”
The mom of two was shamed and faced accusations of infidelity after embracing Byron at the concert
The mother of two also shared what happened immediately after the viral Jumbotron moment, which saw the ex co-workers desperately trying to disappear from the “kiss cam” screen.
“I’m the head of HR and he’s the CEO. It’s, like, so cliché and so bad. We both just sat there with our heads in our hands, like, ‘What just happened?’”
They decided to email the company about the incident, but by the time they sent the message, the video had already received millions of views.
Cabot said she received dozens of threats on her life amid the scandal and was labeled a “homewrecker,” among other degrading terms.
Her teenage children feared for her life and had to seek professional help from a therapist to cope with the trauma.
“I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up. But you don’t have to be threatened to be k*lled for them,” she stated.
Cabot also suggested she was treated more harshly than Byron.
“I think as a woman, as women always do, I took the bulk of the ab*se. People would say things like I was a ‘gold-digger’ or I ‘slept my way to the top,’ which just couldn’t be further from reality.”
Cabot threw away her Goop products after watching Paltrow’s advertisement
The 53-year-old said Byron has been “nothing but a gentleman” to her and that they stayed in touch until September, but later stopped communicating because it made it “too hard for everyone to move on and heal.”
Cabot added that she has been looking for another job but was told she’s “unemployable.”
She has reportedly hired communications consultant Dini von Muefflin, who previously worked for Monica Lewinsky and Virginia Giuffre during their crises.
Five months after the scandal, Cabot began leaving her house again and resumed some of her hobbies.
Cabot’s estranged husband, Andrew, has confirmed that they were no longer together at the time of the concert.
As for Byron and his wife, Megan, the pair were going through a marital crisis, according to Cabot. The couple has since appeared to move on from the incident. They remain married and were seen having a picnic in late September, still wearing their wedding rings.
