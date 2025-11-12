Woman Asks Why A Guy She Turned Down Didn’t Try Harder, Gets The Perfect Response

A guy invites a girl on a date, tries all of his best moves, but she says no. A guy has to move on. Otherwise, it’s harassment. Unless it isn’t? Recently, a girl surprised the internet when she posted a stupid question on Quora, asking why her date wasn’t a mind reader and didn’t pursue her after a negative answer about a first date.
She wrote, “A guy asked me out today, and I told him “no,” but I wanted him to try harder. Why didn’t he try again?” Naturally, a question like this deserves something more than a simple answer, but a comeback that’s written in the same language. Luckily, Ron Rule typed a response the inquirer should’ve understood. Scroll down to check out what he wrote!
After this word exchange the relationship advice and dumbest questions to ask poured like rain, demasking the silly games girls try to play with unsuspecting guys sometimes.
Someone surprised Quora with a strange question
Luckily, this guy responded with an example the inquirer had to understand
Amused by the exchange, people started sharing their own experiences
Follow Us