Guy Explains Why His Dad Is Basically An Asian Ron Swanson In 26 Hilariously Wholesome Examples

Caring, understanding, fun to be around; there are many ways to be a good father figure. And after reading Kane Hsieh’s Father’s Day-inspired Twitter thread, it’s clear that his dad possesses a lot of these premium features. Oh, and the man is basically the Asian version of Ron Swanson. Of course, if you examine them under a microscope, there are some differences between them — most notably, the stache — but if you look at them as whole individuals, it’s impossible to imagine a stronger resemblance. Check the interesting stories about Kane Hsieh’s father below!
Twitter
Kane’s dad was delighted with the thread
And if you’re wondering why there’s no #14, the man asked his son to delete it for “professional” reasons
But Kane made up for it
Even Nick Offerman, the actor who plays Ron Swanson, was impressed with Kane’s thread
To those of you who are unfamiliar with the manly man, the myth, the breakfast lover, Ron Swanson, he’s a famous character portrayed by Nick Offerman in the NBC comedy-drama Parks and Recreation. Ron was the Director of the Pawnee Parks and Recreation Department for six years.
He believes in the elimination of government waste, and during his tenure always brought the department in under budget. Ron thinks the government should be privatized and follow the business model of Chuck E. Cheese’s family entertainment chain.
Ron is very patriotic and mocks every country except America. For example, when he was in London, he made fun of Big Ben and refused to use British currency, explaining that American Dollars are the most beautiful paper in the world.
Swanson knows various self-defense techniques and keeps to himself. He doesn’t trust technology or give out personal information, even blacking out his records on Government documents and discarding photos of himself. When he learned about online cookies and Google Earth, Ron trashed his computer and switched to a burner phone instead.
People quickly fell in love with Kane’s dad
