My Husband Recreated 16 Star Wars Characters As Chibis, And The Result Is Adorable

The Star Wars universe has been our escape to a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. With its daring characters, powerful bloodlines, and equal parts of adventure and drama, the Skywalker saga has fuelled dreams, stories, and fanlore for generations of fans. Whether you are a fan of Luke or are more #TeamRey – or have a bit of a dark side to you, the Star Wars universe has something for everyone. Imagine what would happen if we were to take some of these well-loved characters and add a pinch of kawaii to them?
My husband, took it upon himself to do just this. He reimagined the beloved Star Wars characters in his own lovable style. His versatile collection includes a range of art styles, from cute chibis to more realistic poster portraits. Pair the vivid characters from Star Wars with his aww-worthy illustration style, and you get some unforgettably cute pieces you wish they made into plushies. Although, if you get there in time, you might be able to make them your own as NFTs on Opensea.
Scroll down the page to see your beloved characters in an even cuter form – the Force is strong with these and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
More info: Instagram | opensea.io
#1 Chewbacca & Porg
Image source: joybean.latte
#2 C3po
Image source: joybean.latte
#3 Stormtrooper
Image source: joybean.latte
#4 Han Solo
Image source: joybean.latte
#5 Leia Organa
Image source: joybean.latte
#6 Padmé Amidala
Image source: joybean.latte
#7 Emperor Palpatine
Image source: joybean.latte
#8 Yoda
Image source: joybean.latte
#9 Obi-Wan Kenobi
Image source: joybean.latte
#10 Darth Maul
Image source: joybean.latte
#11 Darth Vader
Image source: joybean.latte
#12 Luke Skywalker
Image source: joybean.latte
#13 Kylo Ren
Image source: joybean.latte
#14 Poe Dameron & Bb8
Image source: joybean.latte
#15 Finn
Image source: joybean.latte
#16 Rey
Image source: joybean.latte
Follow Us