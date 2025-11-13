People Call Out This Woman Because Her Palette Doesn’t Change, She Responds By Saying She Has Been Painting Since Childhood

In a sea of social media influencers, it is hard to carve out a niche for yourself – so it helps to be multi-talented – however, more eyes means more critique. Cristina Szeifert is a Romanian clinical psychologist, certified life and health coach, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, an ex-model, blogger, and artist according to her media pages, and with her impressive list of accolades, she has earned 33.3k Instagram followers.

While Szeifert’s main profession is as a psychologist, throughout her page you will see photos of her posed beside her finished artworks with captions like, “This is how I start my morning.” Eye-catching as her paintings are, there was something else about her photos that caught someone’s eye.

Cristina Szeifert regularly shares photos of herself painting  – but someone noticed something odd

10-07-2018

02-17-2019

02-24-2019

Reddit users claimed that in every photo of her painting, her palette never changes. (See her response at the end)

Other commenters chimed in with other observations that made them question her authenticity

Others found a possible explanation

Bored Panda contacted the artist for a comment

“Well, I am a bit shocked about this ridiculous situation but I will answer to you. I have been an artist ever since I was a small child, graduated art school, and it remained a passion over the years. After art school, I attended university for psychology, opened my first business at the very early age of 22, and start modeling at a high level in Italy. Over time, I restarted my passion for painting, especially in the last year. After I finished a painting, I would post the final result on my Instagram page. I like to photograph myself looking perfect so obviously, the pictures with my paintings are done with clean clothes and with my make-up done. I have beauty businesses and am a model for many women, so this is the reason I like to have a good image on social media. I painted a lot in my early years, ages 18-20 and was even an art teacher for kids from an orphanage in Romania (for free, of course). I posted my art pictures to try to motivate people to follow their dreams and not to abandon their passions as I did. I never expected that people could be so irritated because of my clean look. The palette [in the photos] was probably used as an accessory in a few pictures, and I use an acrylic paint that is washable so it looks similar in many pictures. I paint as often as I have time for. I have a busy life but I like to create things and painting is relaxing for me. I am proud to paint and I will keep this passion for the rest of my life.”

