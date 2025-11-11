Artist Doodles Between The Headlines To Tell The Story Of Euro 2016

by

Wriggle and Robins are the London-based animators behind this mesmerizing flip-book with a difference. Their aim was to capture all the major stories from the Euro 2016 football tournament by doodling on pages of the newspaper over a 4-week period and then animating the pictures. And as you can see, the result is nothing short of stunning. It’s also much more entertaining than England’s performance this year. You can watch the original video here.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Could it Be Time for a Silk Stalkings Reboot?
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2020
Daybreak
Netflix’s Post-Apocalyptic Comedy Adventure Series Daybreak Looks Decent
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2019
No Tomorrow Finale
No Tomorrow Season 1 Episode 13 Review: “No Sleep ‘Til Reykjavik”
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2017
The Flooded Hour: My Newest Painting Series That Explore Therapeutic Imagery
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
‘Depressed’ Mom Ends Life Of Her ‘Perfect Family’ Days After Posting Grim TikTok
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2025
Rainbow Babies: Photo Gives Hope To Expecting Mothers Who’ve Had Miscarriages And Stillbirths
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.