Artist Doodles Between The Headlines To Tell The Story Of Euro 2016

Wriggle and Robins are the London-based animators behind this mesmerizing flip-book with a difference. Their aim was to capture all the major stories from the Euro 2016 football tournament by doodling on pages of the newspaper over a 4-week period and then animating the pictures. And as you can see, the result is nothing short of stunning. It’s also much more entertaining than England’s performance this year. You can watch the original video here.
