Polish Watercolor Artist Changes Routes Of Trams In His Hometown Warsaw

by

In the paintings of Tytus Brzozowski – an artist and architect based in Warsaw – everything is possible. Red trams, so characteristic for Warsaw, take very unexpected routes.

They cheerfully whisk through the city, gracefully gliding along the narrow, openwork bridges, entering buildings through doors and windows. They never collide, even if they go the same way but in opposite directions. The other good news is that they are never late.

See more works of Tytus Brzozowski and take a train ride!

Nowogrodzka street

Polish Watercolor Artist Changes Routes Of Trams In His Hometown Warsaw

Market

Polish Watercolor Artist Changes Routes Of Trams In His Hometown Warsaw

Bridges

Polish Watercolor Artist Changes Routes Of Trams In His Hometown Warsaw

Powiśle

Polish Watercolor Artist Changes Routes Of Trams In His Hometown Warsaw

Zbawiciela Square

Polish Watercolor Artist Changes Routes Of Trams In His Hometown Warsaw

Tram

Polish Watercolor Artist Changes Routes Of Trams In His Hometown Warsaw

Trams

Polish Watercolor Artist Changes Routes Of Trams In His Hometown Warsaw

