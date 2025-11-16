Artist Captures The Beauty Of Wildlife In Unique Pottery Form (12 Pics)

All over this incredible world we live in, stories are playing out in the lives of the creatures who inhabit this earth.
Jane Whitaker – the maker behind Puddleduck Pottery – seeks to tell some of these stories through her one-of-a-kind pieces. Only five years into her pottery journey, she has taken her love for and fascination with wildlife and created a style that merges intricate sgraffito carvings with various hand-painted details or glazes. Each pottery piece has been hand-built and thus, is unique in its own way. Often the story begins on one side of the piece and continues around the corner.
Here’s a peek at just some of those stories. Note: As each piece is one of a kind, there is usually only 1 in stock of each.
#1 Beneath The Surface, A Whole Other World Awaits
Image source: puddleduckpottery
#2 The Tender Bond Between A Mother Bear And Its Cub
Image source: puddleduckpottery
#3 A Gentle Giraffe Nudges Its Baby… Welcome To The World Little One
Image source: puddleduckpottery
#4 A Panda And Her Cub Munch Contentedly On Bamboo Leaves
Image source: puddleduckpottery
#5 A Donkey Eyes The Exit, Not Too Sure Of Its Surprise Visitor
Image source: puddleduckpottery
#6 Two Young Forest Creatures, Take Refuge In A Forest Clearing
Image source: puddleduckpottery
#7 A Bear Family Peer Out From Their Hidden Den, Behind The Pines And Berry Bushes
Image source: puddleduckpottery
#8 A Herd Of Cows Gaze Out Curiously, Or Perhaps, Indignantly, Awaiting Their Dinner
Image source: puddleduckpottery
#9 A Baby Elephant Finds Its Feet In A Clearing
Image source: puddleduckpottery
#10 A Bright-Eyed Owl Stares Hungrily, While Down Below, A Squirrel Is On High Alert
Image source: puddleduckpottery
#11 The Age-Old Tale Of Predator And Prey, Of Fight And Flight
Image source: puddleduckpottery
#12 Who Else Might You Find In A Strawberry Patch
Image source: puddleduckpottery
