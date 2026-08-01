‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

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Some works of art have survived for hundreds of years, inspiring generations of artists, historians, and museum visitors. Despite the passing of time, these masterpieces have remained timeless, continuing to inspire people across centuries. The same goes for today’s internet culture, where these iconic artworks have found an entirely different purpose: becoming the perfect setup for hilarious memes.

The page ‘Art Memes Central’ shares some of the best examples, pairing famous paintings with witty captions that make centuries-old scenes feel surprisingly relatable and hilarious at the same time. From social interactions and workplace frustrations to relationship drama and everyday struggles, these memes prove that human nature really hasn’t changed all that much over the years.

Scroll down to enjoy some of our favorite picks, and don’t forget to tell us which one deserves a place in the museum of internet comedy!

More info: Instagram

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

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‘Art Memes Central’: 30 Classic Paintings Turned Into Modern-Day Comedy

Image source: artmemescentral

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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