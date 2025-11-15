After Having Triplets, I’m Constantly Inspired To Paint Them (25 Pics)

by

I never told this story.

My calm and measured life has been in chaos ever since we had triplets in the family. All my acquaintances and friends were in shock! I thought that my career as a successful theatre and film artist would be ruined . It was the end of everything. I enjoyed devoting myself every day to creativity. That’s what I thought for a few years until I saw an opportunity to turn it into a gift. The children were growing and demanded a lot of attention. They occupied all my time from morning till night. I didn’t have a minute to paint. Once I realised what my happiness was, everything changed. I started painting children in oil. Now they are growing up and inspire me with amazing subjects for my paintings. In my paintings, time stands still and I relive the happiest moments from their childhood.

My precious triplets

More info: Instagram | Facebook | annabelan.art

#1 By The Fountain

#2 Bad Mood

#3 On The Sea

#4 Best Friends

#5 As Adults

#6 Tenderness

#7 Sadness

#8 Girl With A Dog

#9 A Minute Of Silence

#10 With A Dog

#11 Kati

#12 Against The Background Of Morris

#13 Almost Grown Up, My Sophie, Teenage Look

#14 Boy With Hat

#15 Challenge Accepted

#16 Red Sweater

#17 Reading

#18 Gaiety

#19 In The Mountains

#20 Freedom

#21 My Favorite Portrait Of Sonya

#22 When The Dog Was Even Smaller

#23 Finally, The Children Got Patience And They Can Pose For Me At Least Sometimes

#24 Passion

#25 Little Happiness

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
