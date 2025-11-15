After Having Triplets, I’m Constantly Inspired To Paint Them (25 Pics)

I never told this story.
My calm and measured life has been in chaos ever since we had triplets in the family. All my acquaintances and friends were in shock! I thought that my career as a successful theatre and film artist would be ruined . It was the end of everything. I enjoyed devoting myself every day to creativity. That’s what I thought for a few years until I saw an opportunity to turn it into a gift. The children were growing and demanded a lot of attention. They occupied all my time from morning till night. I didn’t have a minute to paint. Once I realised what my happiness was, everything changed. I started painting children in oil. Now they are growing up and inspire me with amazing subjects for my paintings. In my paintings, time stands still and I relive the happiest moments from their childhood.
My precious triplets
#1 By The Fountain
#2 Bad Mood
#3 On The Sea
#4 Best Friends
#5 As Adults
#6 Tenderness
#7 Sadness
#8 Girl With A Dog
#9 A Minute Of Silence
#10 With A Dog
#11 Kati
#12 Against The Background Of Morris
#13 Almost Grown Up, My Sophie, Teenage Look
#14 Boy With Hat
#15 Challenge Accepted
#16 Red Sweater
#17 Reading
#18 Gaiety
#19 In The Mountains
#20 Freedom
#21 My Favorite Portrait Of Sonya
#22 When The Dog Was Even Smaller
#23 Finally, The Children Got Patience And They Can Pose For Me At Least Sometimes
#24 Passion
#25 Little Happiness
